Notre Dame football vs UNLV: Live scores, results and highlights from South Bend

SOUTH BEND — For the second time this season, a mid-major college football comes to Notre Dame Stadium for a first ever meeting with the Fighting Irish. This time its UNLV, set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff in a game to be streamed on NBC's Peacock streaming network.

Back in September for Notre Dame's home opener it was Marshall who shocked the Irish, 26-21.

The ND Insider and South Bend Tribune team of @MikeBerardino, @TomNoie, and @Mwanbaugh are at Notre Dame Stadium to provide complete in-game and postgame coverage. Be sure to hit REFRESH and scroll down to follow along.

FINAL: Notre Dame 44, UNLV 21

Notre Dame's Braden Lenzy adds to its lead with a 4-yard TD. – 3:02, Q4

Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy makes a quick touchdown catch towards the end of the fourth. Notre Dame 44, UNLV 21

Jordan Younge-Humphrey rushes for his second score on the day – 8:02, Q4

UNLV running back Jordan Younge-Humphrey runs for a 1-yard touchdown. Notre Dame 37, UNLV 21

Chris Tyree rushes for another Notre Dame touchdown – 11:59, Q4

Notre Dame running back Chris Tyree for an 8-yard touchdown. Notre Dame 37, UNLV 14

UNLV gets on the scoreboard first in the third quarter – 8:06, Q3

UNLV quarterback Harrison Bailey gets it done with its legs for the 2-yard touchdown. Notre Dame 30, UNLV 14

Harrison Bailey converts a wild fourth down – 9:11, Q3

Notre Dame couldn't bring down UNLV quarterback Harrison Bailey on this fourth down play. Notre Dame 30, UNLV 7

HALFTIME: Notre Dame 30, UNLV 7

Clarence Lewis rips UNLV and recovers the fumble – 3:32, Q2

A big play for the Notre Dame defense by Clarence Lewis. Notre Dame 30, UNLV 7

Tight end Mitchell Evans rushes for a Notre Dame TD – 4:10, Q2

Mitchell Evans runs for 1-yard touchdown. Notre Dame 30, UNLV 7

Notre Dame fails to convert on fourth down – 11:48, Q2

UNLV takes over at their own 8 yard line Notre Dame 23, UNLV 7

Insane 27-yard catch by Michael Mayer – 11:48, Q2

Michael Mayer has five catches for 168 yards in the first half. Notre Dame 23, UNLV 7

UNLV forces a Audric Estime, Notre Dame fumble – 14:10, Q2

This marks Audric Estimé's third fumble in four games. Notre Dame 23, UNLV 7

End of the first quarter: Notre Dame 23, UNLV 7

Blake Grupe boosts Notre Dame's lead with a 46-yard field goal – 1:18, Q1

Notre Dame kicker Blake Grupe is 3/3 for field goals on the day. Notre Dame 23, UNLV 7

The Irish's Drew Pyne - Michael Mayer touchdown is reversed, Blake Grupe hits 27-yarder – 3:58, Q1

Notre Dame 20, UNLV 7

Another punt block?! Isaiah Foskey gets a second UNLV punt block, all in the first half – 4:46, Q1

The Notre Dame senior gets another blocked punt. Notre Dame 17, UNLV 7

Tight end Michael Mayer tied for most TD receptions by a tight end in Notre Dame history

Michael Mayer gets his first touchdown on the day – 6:24, Q1

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer comes down with the 20-yard touchdown catch. Notre Dame 17, UNLV 7

Isaiah Foskey blocks UNLV's punt – 6:32, Q1

Notre Dame's leading pass rusher Isaiah Foskey makes a huge block. Notre Dame 10, UNLV 7

Jordan Younge-Humphrey gets UNLV's first touchdown of the day – 9:10, Q1

UNLV junior Jordan Younge-Humphrey gets in the endzone for a quick Rebels touchdown. Notre Dame 10, UNLV 7

UNLV running back Courtney Reese breaks out for huge 74-yard run – 10:06, Q1

Reese makes UNLV's longest play on the year. Notre Dame 10, UNLV 0

Notre Dame kicker Blake Grupe nails the 43-yard field goal – 10:06, Q1

Fighting Irish transfer Blake Grupe widens the gap with his first field goal on the day. Notre Dame 10, UNLV 0

Audric Estime gets Notre Dame on the board with a 12-yard touchdown run – 12:35, Q1

Notre Dame sophomore running back Audric Estimé pushes ahead for his first touchdown on the day and sixth on the season. Notre Dame 7, UNLV 0

Pregaming Notre Dame football vs UNLV