Notre Dame football preview vs. UNLV: Everything you need to know
SOUTH BEND — Setting the table for Notre Dame's first ever meeting vs. UNLV Saturday from Notre Dame Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. EST.
UNLV (4-3) vs. Notre Dame (3-3)
- When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. EST
- Where: Notre Dame Stadium (77,660)
- TV/Radio: Peacock streaming, WSBT Radio (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM)
- Line: Notre Dame opens as a 24-point favorite
- Series: First meeting
Irish items vs. UNLV
☘ Saturday will be the first meeting between Notre Dame and UNLV of the Mountain West Conference. The Irish are 19-7 versus teams making a first visit to Notre Dame Stadium since 1990.
☘ Notre Dame is 0-2 at Notre Dame Stadium this year, losing consecutive games to Marshall and Stanford. The last time the Irish lost three straight home games was 2016 to Michigan State, Duke and Stanford.
☘ From 2017-21, Notre Dame went 31-2 at home, its only loses to Georgia in 2017 and Cincinnati last year.
☘ Tight end Michael Mayer’s 151 career receptions is the most in Notre Dame history at the position and seventh most regardless of position. Wide receiver Michael Floyd (2008-11) holds the latter record with 271.
☘ The Irish enter Saturday as one of the least penalized teams in the country. Their 26 penalties ranks fourth in the nation while their 233 penalty yards ranks seventh.
☘ Running backs Logan Diggs and Audric Estime have had increased workloads over the past three games. In that span Diggs is averaging 5.5. yards per carry, rushing 36 times for 200 yards. Estime has 288 yards in 39 attempts for a 7.4 average.
☘ Notre Dame is 31-6 against Mountain West teams with all six loses coming to Air Force. The Irish lead the series against the Falcons 24-6 with additional MWC wins against Hawaii (3-0), Nevada (2-0), New Mexico (1-0) and San Diego State (1-0).
Notre Dame two-deep depth chart
OFFENSE
WIDE RECEIVER
4 | Lorenzo Styles | 6-1, 195 | Soph.
16 | Deion Colzie | 6-5, 211 | Soph.
WIDE RECEIVER
83 | Jayden Thomas | 6-2, 215 | Soph.
29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195 | Gr.
LEFT TACKLE
76 | Joe Alt | 6-8, 317 | Soph.
79 | Tosh Baker | 6-8, 310 | Jr.
LEFT GUARD
55 | Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 310 | Gr.
73 | Andew Kristofic | 6-4, 300 | Sr.
CENTER
52 | Zeke Correll | 6-3, 308 | Sr.
78 | Pat Coogan | 6-5, 309 | Soph.
RIGHT GUARD
75 | Josh Lugg | 6-7, 316 | Gr.
73 | Andew Kristofic | 6-4, 300 | Sr.
RIGHT TACKLE
54 | Blake Fisher | 6-6, 327 | So.
68 | Michael Carmody | 6-6, 280 | Jr.
TIGHT END
87 | Michael Mayer | 6-5, 265 | Jr.
9 | Eli Raridon | 6-7, 245 | Fr.
WIDE RECEIVER
0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr.
5 | Joe Wilkins Jr. | 6-2, 202 | Gr.
QUARTERBACK
10 | Drew Pyne | 6-0, 198 | Jr.
18 | Steve Angeli | 6-2, 211 | Fr.
RUNNING BACK
25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 197 | Jr.
OR 3 | Logan Diggs | 6-0, 214 | Soph.
OR 7 | Audric Estime | 6-0, 229 | Soph.
DEFENSE
VYPER DEFENSIVE END
7 | Isaiah Foskey | 6-5, 265 | Sr.
9 | Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 253 | Gr.
OR 12 | Jordan Botelho | 6-3, 250 | Jr.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
57 | Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 285 | Gr.
65 | Chris Smith | 6-2, 310 | Sr.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
56 | Howard Cross III | 6-1, 310 | Gr.
97 | Gabriel Rubio | 6-5, 295 | Soph.
DEFENSIVE END
99 | Rylie Mills | 6-5, 292 | Jr.
31 | Nana Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Sr.
WILL LINEBACKER
8 | Marist Liufau | 6-2, 235 | Sr.
24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.
OR 10 | Prince Kollie | 6-3, 220 | Soph.
MIKE LINEBACKER
27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr.
44 | Junior Tuihalamaka | 6-2, 240 | Fr.
ROVER
24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.
27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr.
CORNERBACK
5 | Cam Hart | 6-3, 198 | Sr.
OR 28 | TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 185 | Gr.
21 | Jaden Mickey | 6-0, 176 | Fr.
SAFETY
2 | DJ Brown | 6-1, 200 | Gr.
OR 3 | Houston Griffith | 6-0, 205 | Gr.
SAFETY
16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr.
OR 11 | Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Jr.
CORNERBACK
20 | Benjamin Morrison | 6-0, 179 | Fr.
6 | Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 203 | Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
KICKOFFS
92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr.
14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.
PLACEKICKER
99 | Blake Grupe | 5-8, 156 | Gr.
92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr.
PUNTER
39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr.
14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.
LONG SNAPPER
65 | Michael Vinson | 6-2, 228 | Gr.
44 | Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 215 | Jr.
HOLDER
39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr.
14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.
PUNT RETURNS
16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr.
OR 29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195
KICKOFF RETURNS
25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Soph.
0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr.
UNLV two-deep depth chart
OFFENSE
LEFT TACKLE
71 | Daviyon McDaniel | 6-3, 300 | Sr.
72 | Brandon Logan | 6-6, 290 | Jr.
LEFT GUARD
55 | Preston Nichols | 6-2, 290 | Sr.
73 | Alani Makihele | 6-3, 350 | Soph.
CENTER
79 | Leif Fautanu | 6-2, 305 | Jr.
61 | Graham Keating III | 6-5, 300 | Fr.
RIGHT GUARD
60 | Amani Trigg-Wright | 6-4, 305 | Sr.
53 | DJ Stuckey | 6-3, 295 | Sr.
RIGHT TACKLE
70 | Tiger Shanks | 6-5, 320 | Soph.
57 | Cobe Bryant | 6-5, 315 | Sr.
TIGHT END
88 | Shelton Zeon III | 6-4, 250 | Sr.
19 | Kaleo Ballungay | 6-6, 260 | Soph.
X WIDE RECEIVER
1 | Kyle Williams | 6-0, 185 | Jr.
0 | Senika McKie | 6-1, 185 | Jr.
F WIDE RECEIVER
10 | Nick Williams | 6-4, 220 | Sr.
16 | Kalvin Souders | 6-2, 200 | Soph.
Z WIDE RECEIVER
11 | Ricky White | 6-1, 195 | Soph.
14 | Zyell Griffin | 6-2, 195 | Jr.
QUARTERBACK
7 | Cameron Friel | 6-3, 230 | Soph.
OR 5 | Harrison Bailey | 6-5, 230 | Soph.
RUNNING BACK
9 | Aidan Robbins | 6-3, 230 | Jr.
26 | Courtney Reese | 5-8, 165 | Jr.
DEFENSE
DEENSIVE END
7 | Adam Plant Jr. | 6-5, 260 | Sr.
9 | Isaiah Sayles | 6-3, 240 | Sr.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
16 | Eliel Ehimare | 6-1, 290 | Sr.
96 | Waisale Muavesi | 6-2, 300 | Soph.
NOSE TACKLE
55 | Tavis Malakius | 6-2, 290 | Sr.
8 | Darius Johnson | 6-3, 295 | Sr.
STUD LINEBACKER
42 | Elijah Shelton | 6-2, 240 | Sr.
99 | LeShaun Bell | 6-3, 235 | Soph.
WILL LINEBACKER
44 | Kyle Beaudry | 6-1, 240 | Sr.
38 | Marsel McDuffie | 6-1, 245 | Fr.
MIKE LINEBACKER
27 | Austin Ajiake | 6-2, 230 | Sr.
10 | Fred Thompkins | 6-0, 235 | Sr.
NICKLE CONERBACK
23 | Jerrae Williams | 5-10, 185 | Jr.
15 | Kilinahe Mendiola-Jensen | 6-1, 170 | Soph.
CORNERBACK
2 | Nohl Williams | 6-0, 185 | Jr.
37 | Davone Walden Jr. | 6-1, 180 | Jr.
SAFETY
25 | Jordyn Morgan | 6-0, 190 | Soph.
20 | Trenton Holloway | 6-0, 190 | Sr.
SAFETY
3 | Johnathan Baldwin | 6-0, 190 | Soph.
17 | Kris Williams | 6-0, 190 | Sr.
CORNERBACK
5 | Cameron Oliver | 6-1, 175 | Soph.
31 | LaCarea Pleasant-Johnson | 6-0, 175 | Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
PLACE KICKER
32 | Daniel Gutierrez | 5-11, 220 | Sr.
KICKOFFS
48 | Ryan O’Hara | 6-0, 195 | Jr.
PUNTER
90 | Marshall Nichols | 6-1, 210 | Fr.
46 | Charlton Butt | 6-3, 220 | Soph.
LONG SNAPPER
52 | Rex Goossen | 6-2, 210 | Sr.
59 | Walker Hardan | 6-1, 235 | Soph.
HOLDER
46 | Charlton Butt | 6-3, 220 | Soph.
90 | Marshall Nichols | 6-1, 210 | Fr.
KICK RETURNS
2 | Nohl Williams | 6-0, 185 | Jr.
26 | Courtney Reese | 5-8, 165 | Jr.
PUNT RETURNS
2 | Nohl Williams | 6-0, 185 | Jr.
1 | Kyle Williams | 6-0, 185 | Jr.