Notre Dame football preview vs. UNLV: Everything you need to know

Michael Wanbaugh
South Bend Tribune

SOUTH BEND — Setting the table for Notre Dame's first ever meeting vs. UNLV Saturday from Notre Dame Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. EST.

UNLV (4-3) vs. Notre Dame (3-3) 

  • When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. EST 
  • Where: Notre Dame Stadium (77,660) 
  • TV/Radio: Peacock streaming, WSBT Radio (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM) 
  • Line: Notre Dame opens as a 24-point favorite  
  • Series: First meeting 
Preview coverage

☘ Saturday will be the first meeting between Notre Dame and UNLV of the Mountain West Conference. The Irish are 19-7 versus teams making a first visit to Notre Dame Stadium since 1990. 

☘ Notre Dame is 0-2 at Notre Dame Stadium this year, losing consecutive games to Marshall and Stanford. The last time the Irish lost three straight home games was 2016 to Michigan State, Duke and Stanford.  

☘ From 2017-21, Notre Dame went 31-2 at home, its only loses to Georgia in 2017 and Cincinnati last year. 

☘ Tight end Michael Mayer’s 151 career receptions is the most in Notre Dame history at the position and seventh most regardless of position. Wide receiver Michael Floyd (2008-11) holds the latter record with 271. 

☘ The Irish enter Saturday as one of the least penalized teams in the country. Their 26 penalties ranks fourth in the nation while their 233 penalty yards ranks seventh. 

☘ Running backs Logan Diggs and Audric Estime have had increased workloads over the past three games. In that span Diggs is averaging 5.5. yards per carry, rushing 36 times for 200 yards. Estime has 288 yards in 39 attempts for a 7.4 average. 

☘ Notre Dame is 31-6 against Mountain West teams with all six loses coming to Air Force. The Irish lead the series against the Falcons 24-6 with additional MWC wins against Hawaii (3-0), Nevada (2-0), New Mexico (1-0) and San Diego State (1-0). 

Notre Dame two-deep depth chart

OFFENSE 

WIDE RECEIVER 

4 | Lorenzo Styles | 6-1, 195 | Soph. 

16 | Deion Colzie | 6-5, 211 | Soph. 

WIDE RECEIVER 

83 | Jayden Thomas | 6-2, 215 | Soph. 

29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195 | Gr.  

LEFT TACKLE 

76 | Joe Alt | 6-8, 317 | Soph. 

79 | Tosh Baker | 6-8, 310 | Jr. 

LEFT GUARD 

55 | Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 310 | Gr. 

73 | Andew Kristofic | 6-4, 300 | Sr. 

CENTER 

52 | Zeke Correll | 6-3, 308 | Sr.  

78 | Pat Coogan | 6-5, 309 | Soph. 

RIGHT GUARD 

75 | Josh Lugg | 6-7, 316 | Gr. 

73 | Andew Kristofic | 6-4, 300 | Sr. 

RIGHT TACKLE 

54 | Blake Fisher | 6-6, 327 | So.  

68 | Michael Carmody | 6-6, 280 | Jr. 

TIGHT END 

87 | Michael Mayer | 6-5, 265 | Jr. 

9 | Eli Raridon | 6-7, 245 | Fr. 

WIDE RECEIVER 

0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr. 

5 | Joe Wilkins Jr. | 6-2, 202 | Gr. 

QUARTERBACK 

10 | Drew Pyne | 6-0, 198 | Jr. 

18 | Steve Angeli | 6-2, 211 | Fr.

RUNNING BACK 

25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 197 | Jr. 

OR 3 | Logan Diggs | 6-0, 214 | Soph. 

OR 7 | Audric Estime | 6-0, 229 | Soph. 

DEFENSE 

VYPER DEFENSIVE END 

7 | Isaiah Foskey | 6-5, 265 | Sr. 

9 | Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 253 | Gr. 

OR 12 | Jordan Botelho | 6-3, 250 | Jr. 

DEFENSIVE TACKLE 

57 | Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 285 | Gr. 

65 | Chris Smith | 6-2, 310 | Sr. 

DEFENSIVE TACKLE 

56 | Howard Cross III | 6-1, 310 | Gr. 

97 | Gabriel Rubio | 6-5, 295 | Soph. 

DEFENSIVE END 

99 | Rylie Mills | 6-5, 292 | Jr. 

31 | Nana Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Sr. 

WILL LINEBACKER 

8 | Marist Liufau | 6-2, 235 | Sr. 

24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr. 

OR 10 | Prince Kollie | 6-3, 220 | Soph. 

MIKE LINEBACKER 

27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr. 

44 | Junior Tuihalamaka | 6-2, 240 | Fr. 

ROVER 

24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.  

27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr. 

CORNERBACK 

5 | Cam Hart | 6-3, 198 | Sr. 

OR 28 | TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 185 | Gr. 

21 | Jaden Mickey | 6-0, 176 | Fr. 

SAFETY 

2 | DJ Brown | 6-1, 200 | Gr. 

OR 3 | Houston Griffith | 6-0, 205 | Gr. 

SAFETY 

16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr. 

OR 11 | Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Jr. 

CORNERBACK 

20 | Benjamin Morrison | 6-0, 179 | Fr. 

6 | Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 203 | Jr. 

SPECIAL TEAMS 

KICKOFFS 

92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr. 

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr. 

PLACEKICKER  

99 | Blake Grupe | 5-8, 156 | Gr. 

92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr. 

PUNTER 

39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr. 

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr. 

LONG SNAPPER 

65 | Michael Vinson | 6-2, 228 | Gr. 

44 | Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 215 | Jr. 

HOLDER 

39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr. 

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr. 

PUNT RETURNS 

16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr. 

OR 29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195 

KICKOFF RETURNS 

25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Soph. 

0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr.

UNLV two-deep depth chart

OFFENSE 

LEFT TACKLE 

71 | Daviyon McDaniel | 6-3, 300 | Sr.  

72 | Brandon Logan | 6-6, 290 | Jr.  

LEFT GUARD 

55 | Preston Nichols | 6-2, 290 | Sr. 

73 | Alani Makihele | 6-3, 350 | Soph.  

CENTER 

79 | Leif Fautanu | 6-2, 305 | Jr.  

61 | Graham Keating III | 6-5, 300 | Fr.  

RIGHT GUARD 

60 | Amani Trigg-Wright | 6-4, 305 | Sr.  

53 | DJ Stuckey | 6-3, 295 | Sr.  

RIGHT TACKLE 

70 | Tiger Shanks | 6-5, 320 | Soph.  

57 | Cobe Bryant | 6-5, 315 | Sr.  

TIGHT END 

88 | Shelton Zeon III | 6-4, 250 | Sr.  

19 | Kaleo Ballungay | 6-6, 260 | Soph.  

X WIDE RECEIVER 

1 | Kyle Williams | 6-0, 185 | Jr.  

0 | Senika McKie | 6-1, 185 | Jr.  

F WIDE RECEIVER 

10 | Nick Williams | 6-4, 220 | Sr.  

16 | Kalvin Souders | 6-2, 200 | Soph.  

Z WIDE RECEIVER 

11 | Ricky White | 6-1, 195 | Soph.  

14 | Zyell Griffin | 6-2, 195 | Jr.  

QUARTERBACK 

7 | Cameron Friel | 6-3, 230 | Soph.  

OR 5 | Harrison Bailey | 6-5, 230 | Soph.  

RUNNING BACK 

9 | Aidan Robbins | 6-3, 230 | Jr.  

26 | Courtney Reese | 5-8, 165 | Jr.  

DEFENSE  

DEENSIVE END 

7 | Adam Plant Jr. | 6-5, 260 | Sr.  

9 | Isaiah Sayles | 6-3, 240 | Sr.  

DEFENSIVE TACKLE 

16 | Eliel Ehimare | 6-1, 290 | Sr.  

96 | Waisale Muavesi | 6-2, 300 | Soph.  

NOSE TACKLE 

55 | Tavis Malakius | 6-2, 290 | Sr.  

8 | Darius Johnson | 6-3, 295 | Sr.  

STUD LINEBACKER  

42 | Elijah Shelton | 6-2, 240 | Sr.  

99 | LeShaun Bell | 6-3, 235 | Soph.  

WILL LINEBACKER  

44 | Kyle Beaudry | 6-1, 240 | Sr.  

38 | Marsel McDuffie | 6-1, 245 | Fr.  

MIKE LINEBACKER  

27 | Austin Ajiake | 6-2, 230 | Sr.  

10 | Fred Thompkins | 6-0, 235 | Sr.  

NICKLE CONERBACK 

23 | Jerrae Williams | 5-10, 185 | Jr.  

15 | Kilinahe Mendiola-Jensen | 6-1, 170 | Soph.  

CORNERBACK 

2 | Nohl Williams | 6-0, 185 | Jr.  

37 | Davone Walden Jr. | 6-1, 180 | Jr.  

SAFETY  

25 | Jordyn Morgan | 6-0, 190 | Soph.  

20 | Trenton Holloway | 6-0, 190 | Sr.  

SAFETY  

3 | Johnathan Baldwin | 6-0, 190 | Soph.  

17 | Kris Williams | 6-0, 190 | Sr.  

CORNERBACK 

5 | Cameron Oliver | 6-1, 175 | Soph.  

31 | LaCarea Pleasant-Johnson | 6-0, 175 | Jr. 

SPECIAL TEAMS 

PLACE KICKER 

32 | Daniel Gutierrez | 5-11, 220 | Sr.  

KICKOFFS 

48 | Ryan O’Hara | 6-0, 195 | Jr.  

PUNTER 

90 | Marshall Nichols | 6-1, 210 | Fr.  

46 | Charlton Butt | 6-3, 220 | Soph.  

LONG SNAPPER 

52 | Rex Goossen | 6-2, 210 | Sr.  

59 | Walker Hardan | 6-1, 235 | Soph.  

HOLDER 

46 | Charlton Butt | 6-3, 220 | Soph.  

90 | Marshall Nichols | 6-1, 210 | Fr. 

KICK RETURNS 

2 | Nohl Williams | 6-0, 185 | Jr.  

26 | Courtney Reese | 5-8, 165 | Jr.  

PUNT RETURNS 

2 | Nohl Williams | 6-0, 185 | Jr.  

1 | Kyle Williams | 6-0, 185 | Jr. 