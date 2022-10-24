Live chat 11 a.m. Tuesday with South Bend Tribune ND football writer Mike Berardino

SOUTH BEND — Here comes the gauntlet.

Fresh off a get-right game in a 44-21 win over UNLV, Notre Dame football now begins the stretch drive that includes three games (two on the road) against teams ranked in this week's Associated Press Top 25. That means there's plenty to discuss in this week's live chat; leave your questions now at the chat box below before the festivities kick off at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

First up is No. 16 Syracuse at the Dome Formerly Known As Carrier. The Orange are coming off a spirited upset bid that fell short at No. 5 Clemson, the team that will visit Notre Dame Stadium on Nov. 5.

Oh, and there's also 10th-ranked USC lurking at the Coliseum in the regular-season finale on Thanksgiving weekend.

