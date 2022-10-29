Notre Dame football preview vs. No. 16 Syracuse: Everything you need to know
SOUTH BEND — Setting the table for Notre Dame's second ever visit to the stadium formally known as the Carrier Dome to play No. 16 Syracuse Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon EST at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Notre Dame (4-3) vs. No. 16 Syracuse (6-1)
- When: Saturday at noon EST
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome (49,057), Syracuse, N.Y.
- TV/Radio: ABC, WSBT Radio (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM)
- Line: Syracuse opens as a one-point favorite
- Series: Notre Dame leads 7-3
- Last meeting: Notre Dame won 45-21 in 2020 at Notre Dame Stadium
Irish items vs. No. 16 Syracuse
☘ Saturday marks the 11th meeting between Notre Dame and Syracuse dating back to 1914, and just the second time the Irish have visited the JMA Wireless Dome (formerly the Carrier Dome). The Orange won that game, 38-12 in 2003.
☘ Notre Dame leads the overall series, 7-3, having won the last four games — three of them at neutral sites. The Irish claimed the most recent meeting, 45-21, in 2020 at Notre Dame Stadium.
☘ It’s just the second time No. 16 Syracuse enters the game with ND as a ranked team and the first time a ranked Orange team will play an unranked Irish team.
☘ Syracuse won its first six games of the season before narrowly losing to No. 5 Clemson, 27-21, last week in Death Valley. Notre Dame is 4-3 after beating UNLV, 44-21. The Irish are 1-1 in campus games on the road this year, losing at Ohio State and winning at North Carolina.
☘ Irish tight end Michael Mayer has two more career records in sight, needing one touchdown reception to pass Ken MacAfee (1974-77) for the all-time program mark of 16 and 25 receiving yards to catch Tyler Eifert’s (2009-12) career total of 1,840.
☘ Notre Dame is 37-7 in regular-season games against ACC teams since 2014 and has won 25 in a row. The last regular-season Irish loss to an ACC team was 2017 at Miami, 41-8.
☘ Syracuse ranks sixth in the nation for scoring defense (15.1 points per game) while the Irish rank 81st in scoring offense (26.6).
☘ Isaiah Foskey had a career day against UNLV, recording three sacks and two blocked punts. Foskey is three sacks away from Justin Tuck’s (2002-04) career Irish record of 24.5. He is the first Notre Dame player in history to block two kicks in a single game.
☘ Notre Dame now ranks third in the country (along with Clemson and Rutgers) in blocked kicks with four. Central Michigan and South Carolina each have five.
Notre Dame two-deep depth chart
OFFENSE
WIDE RECEIVER
4 | Lorenzo Styles | 6-1, 195 | Soph.
16 | Deion Colzie | 6-5, 211 | Soph.
WIDE RECEIVER
83 | Jayden Thomas | 6-2, 215 | Soph.
29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195 | Gr.
LEFT TACKLE
76 | Joe Alt | 6-8, 317 | Soph.
79 | Tosh Baker | 6-8, 310 | Jr.
LEFT GUARD
55 | Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 310 | Gr.
73 | Andew Kristofic | 6-4, 300 | Sr.
CENTER
52 | Zeke Correll | 6-3, 308 | Sr.
78 | Pat Coogan | 6-5, 309 | Soph.
RIGHT GUARD
75 | Josh Lugg | 6-7, 316 | Gr.
73 | Andew Kristofic | 6-4, 300 | Sr.
RIGHT TACKLE
54 | Blake Fisher | 6-6, 327 | So.
68 | Michael Carmody | 6-6, 280 | Jr.
TIGHT END
87 | Michael Mayer | 6-5, 265 | Jr.
88 | Mitchell Evans | 6-5, 255 | Soph.
WIDE RECEIVER
0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr.
5 | Joe Wilkins Jr. | 6-2, 202 | Gr.
QUARTERBACK
10 | Drew Pyne | 6-0, 198 | Jr.
18 | Steve Angeli | 6-2, 211 | Fr.
RUNNING BACK
25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 197 | Jr.
OR 3 | Logan Diggs | 6-0, 214 | Soph.
OR 7 | Audric Estime | 6-0, 229 | Soph.
DEFENSE
VYPER DEFENSIVE END
7 | Isaiah Foskey | 6-5, 265 | Sr.
9 | Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 253 | Gr.
OR 12 | Jordan Botelho | 6-3, 250 | Jr.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
57 | Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 285 | Gr.
65 | Chris Smith | 6-2, 310 | Sr.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
56 | Howard Cross III | 6-1, 310 | Gr.
97 | Gabriel Rubio | 6-5, 295 | Soph.
DEFENSIVE END
99 | Rylie Mills | 6-5, 292 | Jr.
31 | Nana Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Sr.
WILL LINEBACKER
8 | Marist Liufau | 6-2, 235 | Sr.
24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.
OR 10 | Prince Kollie | 6-3, 220 | Soph.
MIKE LINEBACKER
27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr.
44 | Junior Tuihalamaka | 6-2, 240 | Fr.
ROVER
24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.
27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr.
CORNERBACK
5 | Cam Hart | 6-3, 198 | Sr.
OR 28 | TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 185 | Gr.
21 | Jaden Mickey | 6-0, 176 | Fr.
LEFT SAFETY
2 | DJ Brown | 6-1, 200 | Gr.
OR 3 | Houston Griffith | 6-0, 205 | Gr.
RIGHT SAFETY
16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr.
OR 11 | Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Jr.
CORNERBACK
20 | Benjamin Morrison | 6-0, 179 | Fr.
6 | Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 203 | Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
KICKOFFS
92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr.
14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.
PLACEKICKER
99 | Blake Grupe | 5-8, 156 | Gr.
92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr.
PUNTER
39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr.
14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.
LONG SNAPPER
65 | Michael Vinson | 6-2, 228 | Gr.
44 | Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 215 | Jr.
HOLDER
39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr.
14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.
PUNT RETURNS
16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr.
OR 29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195
KICKOFF RETURNS
25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Soph.
0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr.
Syracuse two-deep depth chart
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
6 | Garrett Shrader | 6-4, 228 | Jr.
16 | Carlos Del Rio-Wilson | 6-2, 232 | Soph.
RUNNING BACK
34 | Sean Tucker | 5-10, 210 | Soph.
20 | LeQuint Allen | 6-0, 195 | Fr.
TIGHT END
19 | Oronde Gadsden II | 6-5, 216 | Soph.
OR 81 | Max Mang | 6-7, 262 | Soph.
WIDE RECEIVER
82 | Damien Alford | 6-6, 211 | Soph.
17 | Umari Hatcher | 6-3, 181 | Soph.
OR 85 | D'Marcus Adams | 6-0, 176 | Sr.
WIDE RECEIVER
9 | Courtney Jackson | 5-11, 179 | Jr.
OR 7 | Devaughn Cooper | 5-11, 185 | Gr.
WIDE RECEIVER
7 | Devaughn Cooper | 5-11, 185 | Gr.
OR 2 | Trebor Pena | 6-0, 177 | Soph.
LEFT TACKLE
60 Matthew Bergeron | 6-5, 322 | Jr.
72 | Mark Petry | 6-4, 281 | Jr.
LEFT GUARD
76 | Kalan Ellis | 6-6, 375 | Soph.
74 | Jakob Bradford | 6-5, 302 | Jr.
CENTER
52 | Carlos Vettorello | 6-4, 292 | Sr.
55 | Josh Ilaoa | 6-3, 316 | Soph.
RIGHT GUARD
63 | Chris Bleich | 6-6, 326 | Sr.
78 Joe Cruz | 6-5, 277 | Fr.
RIGHT TACKLE
57 | Dakota Davis | 6-5, 335 | Gr.
70 | Enrique Cruz | 6-6, 302 | Soph.
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE END
17 | Steve Linton | 6-5, 219 | Jr.
OR 54 | Jatius Geer | 6-6, 233 | Soph.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
45 | Kevon Darton | 5-11, 266 | Sr.
99 | Elijah Fuentes-Cundiff | 6-4, 267 | Soph.
DEFENSIVE END
93 | Caleb Okechukwu | 6-4, 268 | Sr.
94 | Kevin Jobity | 6-4, 247 | Fr.
LINEBACKER
15 | Derek McDonald | 6-4, 225 | Soph.
12 | Anwar Sparrow | 6-1, 217 | Soph.
LINEBACKER
3 | Mikel Jones | 6-1, 224 | Jr.
42 | Austin Roon | 6-3, 228 | Soph.
LINEBACKER
2 | Marlowe Wax | 6-1, 239 | Soph.
16 | Leon Lowery | 6-4, 225 | Soph.
CORNERBACK
8 | Garrett Williams | 6-0, 189 | Jr.
20 | Isaiah Johnson | 6-3, 204 | Sr.
SAFETY
1 | Ja'Had Carter | 6-2, 198 | Soph.
OR 14 | Jason Simmons | 6-0, 193 | Jr.
ROVER
23 | Justin Barron | 6-4, 220 | Soph.
19 | Rob Hanna | 6-0, 170 | Soph.
FREE SAFETY
5 | Alijah Clark | 6-1, 180 | Soph.
18 | Eric Coley | 6-2, 200 | Gr.
CORNERBACK
0 | Duce Chestnut | 6-0, 198 | Soph.
24 | Jeremiah Wilson | 5-10, 171 | Fr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
PLACE KICKER
91| Andre Szmyt | 6-1, 199 | Gr.
92 | Brady Denaburg | 6-0, 180 | Fr.
OR 98 | James Williams | 6-1, 205 | Soph.
PUNTER
36 | Max von Marburg | 6-0, 183 | Fr.)
98 | James Williams | 6-1, 205 | Soph.
LONG SNAPPER
46 | Aaron Bolinsky | 5-11, 220 | Sr.
61 | Ethan Stangle | 6-1, 196 | Fr.
HOLDER
23 | Justin Barron | 6-4, 220 | Soph.
43 | Mike Midkiff | 6-3, 210 | Jr.
KICK RETURNER
2 | Trebor Pena | 6-0, 177 | Soph.
9 | Courtney Jackson | 5-11, 179 | Jr.
PUNT RETURNER
2 | Trebor Pena | 6-0, 177 | Soph.
9 | Courtney Jackson | 5-11, 179 | R-So.)