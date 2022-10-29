Notre Dame football preview vs. No. 16 Syracuse: Everything you need to know

SOUTH BEND — Setting the table for Notre Dame's second ever visit to the stadium formally known as the Carrier Dome to play No. 16 Syracuse Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon EST at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Notre Dame (4-3) vs. No. 16 Syracuse (6-1) 

  • When: Saturday at noon EST 
  • Where: JMA Wireless Dome (49,057), Syracuse, N.Y. 
  • TV/Radio: ABC, WSBT Radio (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM) 
  • Line: Syracuse opens as a one-point favorite  
  • Series: Notre Dame leads 7-3 
  • Last meeting: Notre Dame won 45-21 in 2020 at Notre Dame Stadium   

Irish items vs. No. 16 Syracuse

☘ Saturday marks the 11th meeting between Notre Dame and Syracuse dating back to 1914, and just the second time the Irish have visited the JMA Wireless Dome (formerly the Carrier Dome). The Orange won that game, 38-12 in 2003. 

☘ Notre Dame leads the overall series, 7-3, having won the last four games — three of them at neutral sites. The Irish claimed the most recent meeting, 45-21, in 2020 at Notre Dame Stadium. 

☘ It’s just the second time No. 16 Syracuse enters the game with ND as a ranked team and the first time a ranked Orange team will play an unranked Irish team. 

☘ Syracuse won its first six games of the season before narrowly losing to No. 5 Clemson, 27-21, last week in Death Valley. Notre Dame is 4-3 after beating UNLV, 44-21. The Irish are 1-1 in campus games on the road this year, losing at Ohio State and winning at North Carolina. 

☘ Irish tight end Michael Mayer has two more career records in sight, needing one touchdown reception to pass Ken MacAfee (1974-77) for the all-time program mark of 16 and 25 receiving yards to catch Tyler Eifert’s (2009-12) career total of 1,840. 

☘ Notre Dame is 37-7 in regular-season games against ACC teams since 2014 and has won 25 in a row. The last regular-season Irish loss to an ACC team was 2017 at Miami, 41-8. 

☘ Syracuse ranks sixth in the nation for scoring defense (15.1 points per game) while the Irish rank 81st in scoring offense (26.6). 

☘ Isaiah Foskey had a career day against UNLV, recording three sacks and two blocked punts. Foskey is three sacks away from Justin Tuck’s (2002-04) career Irish record of 24.5. He is the first Notre Dame player in history to block two kicks in a single game. 

☘ Notre Dame now ranks third in the country (along with Clemson and Rutgers) in blocked kicks with four. Central Michigan and South Carolina each have five. 

Notre Dame two-deep depth chart

OFFENSE 

WIDE RECEIVER 

4 | Lorenzo Styles | 6-1, 195 | Soph. 

16 | Deion Colzie | 6-5, 211 | Soph. 

WIDE RECEIVER 

83 | Jayden Thomas | 6-2, 215 | Soph. 

29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195 | Gr.  

LEFT TACKLE 

76 | Joe Alt | 6-8, 317 | Soph. 

79 | Tosh Baker | 6-8, 310 | Jr. 

LEFT GUARD 

55 | Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 310 | Gr. 

73 | Andew Kristofic | 6-4, 300 | Sr. 

CENTER 

52 | Zeke Correll | 6-3, 308 | Sr.  

78 | Pat Coogan | 6-5, 309 | Soph. 

RIGHT GUARD 

75 | Josh Lugg | 6-7, 316 | Gr. 

73 | Andew Kristofic | 6-4, 300 | Sr. 

RIGHT TACKLE 

54 | Blake Fisher | 6-6, 327 | So.  

68 | Michael Carmody | 6-6, 280 | Jr. 

TIGHT END 

87 | Michael Mayer | 6-5, 265 | Jr. 

88 | Mitchell Evans | 6-5, 255 | Soph. 

WIDE RECEIVER 

0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr. 

5 | Joe Wilkins Jr. | 6-2, 202 | Gr. 

QUARTERBACK 

10 | Drew Pyne | 6-0, 198 | Jr. 

18 | Steve Angeli | 6-2, 211 | Fr.

RUNNING BACK 

25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 197 | Jr. 

OR 3 | Logan Diggs | 6-0, 214 | Soph. 

OR 7 | Audric Estime | 6-0, 229 | Soph. 

DEFENSE 

VYPER DEFENSIVE END 

7 | Isaiah Foskey | 6-5, 265 | Sr. 

9 | Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 253 | Gr. 

OR 12 | Jordan Botelho | 6-3, 250 | Jr. 

DEFENSIVE TACKLE 

57 | Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 285 | Gr. 

65 | Chris Smith | 6-2, 310 | Sr. 

DEFENSIVE TACKLE 

56 | Howard Cross III | 6-1, 310 | Gr. 

97 | Gabriel Rubio | 6-5, 295 | Soph. 

DEFENSIVE END 

99 | Rylie Mills | 6-5, 292 | Jr. 

31 | Nana Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Sr. 

WILL LINEBACKER 

8 | Marist Liufau | 6-2, 235 | Sr. 

24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr. 

OR 10 | Prince Kollie | 6-3, 220 | Soph. 

MIKE LINEBACKER 

27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr. 

44 | Junior Tuihalamaka | 6-2, 240 | Fr. 

ROVER 

24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.  

27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr. 

CORNERBACK 

5 | Cam Hart | 6-3, 198 | Sr. 

OR 28 | TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 185 | Gr. 

21 | Jaden Mickey | 6-0, 176 | Fr. 

LEFT SAFETY 

2 | DJ Brown | 6-1, 200 | Gr. 

OR 3 | Houston Griffith | 6-0, 205 | Gr. 

RIGHT SAFETY 

16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr. 

OR 11 | Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Jr. 

CORNERBACK 

20 | Benjamin Morrison | 6-0, 179 | Fr. 

6 | Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 203 | Jr. 

SPECIAL TEAMS 

KICKOFFS 

92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr. 

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr. 

PLACEKICKER  

99 | Blake Grupe | 5-8, 156 | Gr. 

92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr. 

PUNTER 

39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr. 

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr. 

LONG SNAPPER 

65 | Michael Vinson | 6-2, 228 | Gr. 

44 | Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 215 | Jr. 

HOLDER 

39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr. 

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr. 

PUNT RETURNS 

16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr. 

OR 29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195 

KICKOFF RETURNS 

25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Soph. 

0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr.

Syracuse two-deep depth chart

OFFENSE 

QUARTERBACK  

6 | Garrett Shrader | 6-4, 228 | Jr. 

16 | Carlos Del Rio-Wilson | 6-2, 232 | Soph. 

RUNNING BACK 

34 | Sean Tucker | 5-10, 210 | Soph. 

20 | LeQuint Allen | 6-0, 195 | Fr. 

TIGHT END 

19 | Oronde Gadsden II | 6-5, 216 | Soph. 

OR 81 | Max Mang | 6-7, 262 | Soph. 

WIDE RECEIVER 

82 | Damien Alford | 6-6, 211 | Soph. 

17 | Umari Hatcher | 6-3, 181 | Soph. 

OR 85 | D'Marcus Adams | 6-0, 176 | Sr. 

WIDE RECEIVER 

9 | Courtney Jackson | 5-11, 179 | Jr. 

OR 7 | Devaughn Cooper | 5-11, 185 | Gr. 

WIDE RECEIVER 

7 | Devaughn Cooper | 5-11, 185 | Gr.  

OR 2 | Trebor Pena | 6-0, 177 | Soph. 

LEFT TACKLE 

60 Matthew Bergeron | 6-5, 322 | Jr. 

72 | Mark Petry | 6-4, 281 | Jr. 

LEFT GUARD 

76 | Kalan Ellis | 6-6, 375 | Soph. 

74 | Jakob Bradford | 6-5, 302 | Jr.  

CENTER 

52 | Carlos Vettorello | 6-4, 292 | Sr. 

55 | Josh Ilaoa | 6-3, 316 | Soph. 

RIGHT GUARD 

63 | Chris Bleich | 6-6, 326 | Sr. 

78 Joe Cruz | 6-5, 277 | Fr. 

RIGHT TACKLE 

57 | Dakota Davis | 6-5, 335 | Gr. 

70 | Enrique Cruz | 6-6, 302 | Soph. 

DEFENSE 

DEFENSIVE END 

17 | Steve Linton | 6-5, 219 | Jr. 

OR 54 | Jatius Geer | 6-6, 233 | Soph. 

DEFENSIVE TACKLE 

45 | Kevon Darton | 5-11, 266 | Sr. 

99 | Elijah Fuentes-Cundiff | 6-4, 267 | Soph. 

DEFENSIVE END 

93 | Caleb Okechukwu | 6-4, 268 | Sr.  

94 | Kevin Jobity | 6-4, 247 | Fr. 

LINEBACKER 

15 | Derek McDonald | 6-4, 225 | Soph. 

12 | Anwar Sparrow | 6-1, 217 | Soph. 

LINEBACKER 

3 | Mikel Jones | 6-1, 224 | Jr. 

42 | Austin Roon | 6-3, 228 | Soph. 

LINEBACKER 

2 | Marlowe Wax | 6-1, 239 | Soph.  

16 | Leon Lowery | 6-4, 225 | Soph. 

CORNERBACK 

8 | Garrett Williams | 6-0, 189 | Jr. 

20 | Isaiah Johnson | 6-3, 204 | Sr. 

SAFETY 

1 | Ja'Had Carter | 6-2, 198 | Soph. 

OR 14 | Jason Simmons | 6-0, 193 | Jr. 

ROVER  

23 | Justin Barron | 6-4, 220 | Soph.  

19 | Rob Hanna | 6-0, 170 | Soph. 

FREE SAFETY 

5 | Alijah Clark | 6-1, 180 | Soph.  

18 | Eric Coley | 6-2, 200 | Gr. 

CORNERBACK  

0 | Duce Chestnut | 6-0, 198 | Soph.  

24 | Jeremiah Wilson | 5-10, 171 | Fr.  

SPECIAL TEAMS  

PLACE KICKER 

91| Andre Szmyt | 6-1, 199 | Gr. 

92 | Brady Denaburg | 6-0, 180 | Fr.  

OR 98 | James Williams | 6-1, 205 | Soph. 

PUNTER 

36 | Max von Marburg | 6-0, 183 | Fr.)  

98 | James Williams | 6-1, 205 | Soph. 

LONG SNAPPER 

46 | Aaron Bolinsky | 5-11, 220 | Sr.  

61 | Ethan Stangle | 6-1, 196 | Fr.  

HOLDER 

23 | Justin Barron | 6-4, 220 | Soph.  

43 | Mike Midkiff | 6-3, 210 | Jr. 

KICK RETURNER 

2 | Trebor Pena | 6-0, 177 | Soph.  

9 | Courtney Jackson | 5-11, 179 | Jr. 

PUNT RETURNER 

2 | Trebor Pena | 6-0, 177 | Soph. 

9 | Courtney Jackson | 5-11, 179 | R-So.) 