How the points were scored: Notre Dame defeats No. 16 Syracuse 41-24

Oct. 29, 2022

JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

Notre Dame 7 14 3 17 — 41 Syracuse 7 0 10 7 — 24

FIRST QUARTER

► Notre Dame 7, Syracuse 0

Score: Brandon Joseph 29-yard interception return at 14:53. (Blake Grupe kick)

Keys to the drive: On the first play from scrimmage, Joseph jumped and underneath route on a Garrett Shrader pass intended for tight end Oronde Gadsden. It was the Northwestern All-American transfer's first pick for the Irish.

► Notre Dame 7, Syracuse 7

Score: Gadsden 13-yard pass from Shrader at 11:11 (Andre Szmyt kick)

Drive: Seven plays, 53 yards, 3:34 elapsed after a Notre Dame kickoff

Keys to the drive: The Orange were gifted good field position by a Notre Dame unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after Joseph’s TD and a facemask penalty on the kickoff. Sean Tucker ran for 21 yards to the ND30. Garrett added an 11-yard completion to Trebor Pena.

SECOND QUARTER

► Notre Dame 14, Syracuse 7

Score: Logan Diggs 3-yard run at 8:23 (Grupe kick)

Drive: 11 plays, 55 yards, 6:25 elapsed after Syracuse punt

Keys to the drive: After seeing its previous two drives end on third-down incompletions, Notre Dame leaned on its ground game, rushing nine times, including a 16-yard blast by Diggs to the Orange 26.

► Notre Dame 21, Syracuse 7

Score: Jayden Thomas 3-yard pass from Drew Pyne at 0:17 (Grupe kick)

Drive: Six plays, 61 yards, 1:01 elapsed after Syracuse turnover on downs

Keys to the drive: Pyne completed perhaps the most impressive pass of his career to set the Irish up at the Orange 14. Pressured by the Syracuse DE Steve Linton, Pyne stepped up in the pocket and launched a 37-yard pass to All-American TE Michael Mayer.

THIRD QUARTER

► Notre Dame 24, Syracuse 7

Score: Grupe 31-yard field goal at 7:41

Drive: Six plays, 22 yards, 2:54 elapsed after Syracuse punt

Keys to the drive: Irish take advantage of a 28-yard Syracuse punt with good field position at the Orange 35. Audric Estime sets up score with 14-yard run to the Syracuse 17.

► Notre Dame 24, Syracuse 10

Score: Szmyt 54-yard field goal at 4:57.

Drive: Seven plays, 39 yards, 2:44 elapsed after ND kickoff

Keys to the drive: Carlos Del Rio-Wilson enters at QB for an injured Shrader and connects with Gadsden for 30 yards to the Irish 37 and then 13 yards to Sean Tucker to the ND 36 on third and 22.

► Notre Dame 24, Syracuse 17

Score: Sean Tucker 4-yard run at 0:25 (Szmyt kick)

Drive: Six plays, 67 yards, 2:21 elapsed after ND punt

Keys to the drive: Del Rio-Wilson completes consecutive passes of 23 and 30 yards to Damien Alford and D’Marcus Adams, respectively.

FOURTH QUARTER

► Notre Dame 31, Syracuse 17

Score: Audric Estime 11-yard run at 9:11 (Grupe kick)

Drive: Seven plays, 54 yards, 3:43 elapsed after Syracuse interception

Keys to the drive: Give the Irish defense some credit as Syracuse had scored on its last two drives and was driving again. DL Howard Cross III deflected a Del Rio-Wilson pass that was intercepted by Marist Liufau at the Irish 46. Chris Tyree got Notre Dame in position with 17 yards on five consecutive carries.

► Notre Dame 38, Syracuse 17

Score: Estime 2-yard run at 7:47 (Grupe kick)

Drive: One play, 2 yards, 0:03 elapsed after blocked Syracuse punt

Keys to the drive: This time Notre Dame special teams sets the table as Clarence Lewis blocked a James Williams punt that was recovered by Jordan Botelho. It’s Notre Dame’s fifth blocked punt of the season

► Notre Dame 38, Syracuse 24

Score: D’Marcus Adams 13-yard pass from Del Rio-Wilson at 5:44 (Szmyt kick)

Drive: Eight plays, 75 yards, 2:03 elapsed after ND kickoff

Keys to the drive: Del Rio-Wilson is 6 for 9 for 75 yards. What would have been Brandon Joseph’s second interception of the game is wiped out on an ND offsides penalty.

► Notre Dame 41, Syracuse 24

Score: Grupe 20-yard field goal at 1:58

Drive: Eight plays, 45 yards, 3:45 elapsed after Syracuse kickoff

Keys to the drive: ND backup QB gets his first mop-up action of the season and hands off to Logan Diggs five times and Estime twice. One of Estime’s runs went for 28 yards.

Officials

Referee Gary Patterson, Umpire Mark Shupe, Linesman Arthur Hardin, Line Judge Pat Ryann, Field Judge Harry Tyson, Side Judge Jamal Shears, Center Judge Teiresias Jones.

Game particulars

Kickoff weather: Indoors

Attendance: 49,861 (JMA Wireless Dome capacity: 49,057)