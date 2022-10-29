What the numbers say: Team and individual game stats from Notre Dame vs. Syracuse football
INDIVIDUAL
NOTRE DAME
RUSHING: Audric Estime 20 carries, 123 yards, 2 touchdowns, long 28; Logan Diggs 20-85 1 TD, long 16; Chris Tyree 8-23, long 7; Drew Pyne 4-15, long 9; Mitchell Evans 2-2, long 1; Team 2 (-2).
PASSING: Drew Pyne 9 completions, 19 attempts, 116 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, long 37.
RECEIVING: Michael Mayer 3 catches, 54 yards, long 37; Deion Colzie 3-44, long 21; Chris Tyree 1-10; Lorenzo Styles 1-5; Jayden Thomas 1-3, 1 touchdown.
PUNTING: Jon Sot 4 punts, 149 yards, 37.3 avg., long 42; team 1-51.
FIELD GOALS: Blake Grupe 2-of-3, long 31, missed 39.
KICKOFF RETURNS: Chris Tyree 1-33.
PUNT RETURNS: Clarence Lewis 1-24, Brandon Joseph 3-23.
INTERCEPTIONS: Marist Liufau 1, Brandon Joseph 1.
FUMBLE RETURNS: None.
TACKLES: TaRiq Bracy 6, JD Bertrand 5, Isaiah Foskey 3, Marist Liufau 3, Benjamin Morrison 3, Jordan Botelho 2, Brandon Joseph 2, Justin Ademilola 2, Chris Smith 2, Braden Lenzy 1, DJ Brown 1, Clarence Lewis 1, Jayson Ademilola 1, Prince Kollie 1, Ramon Henderson 1, Jack Kiser, Xavier Watts 1, Nana Osafo-Mensah 1, Howard Cross III 1, Gabriel Rubio 1.
TACKLES FOR LOSS: JD Bertrand 1, Isaiah Foskey 2, Jordan Botelho 2, Justin Ademilola .5, Jack Kiser 1, Howard Cross III .5, Gabriel Rubio 1.
SACKS: Isaiah Foskey 1, Jordan Botelho 2, Justin Ademilola .5, Howard Cross III .5.
SYRACUSE
RUSHING: Sean Tucker 16 carries, 60 yards, 1 touchdown, long 21; Carlos Del Rio-Wilson 6-5, long 8; Garrett Shrader 2-2, long 9; Courtney Jackson 1 (-6).
PASSING: Carlos Del Rio-Wilson 11 completions, 22 attempts, 190 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, long 30; Garrett Shrader 5-14-35, 1 TD, 1 interception, long 13.
RECEIVING: Oronde Gadsden II 4 catches, 78 yards, 1 touchdown, long 30; Sean Tucker 4-32, long 13; Trebor Pena 3-23, long 11; D’Marcus Adams 2-43, 1 TD, long 30; Umari Hatcher 2-26, long 15; Damien Alford 1-23.
PUNTING: Max Von Marburg 5 punts, 192 yards, 38.4 avg., long 50; team 1-0.
FIELD G OALS: Andre Szmyt 1-1, long 54.
KICKOFF RETURNS: Trebor Pena 2-48, long 24.
PUNT RETURNS: Trebor Pena 2-7, long 6.
INTERCEPTIONS: Ja’Had Carter.
FUMBLE RETURNS: None.
TACKLES: Mikel Jones 16, Kevon Darton 7, Alijah Clark 6, Derek McDonald 5, Justin Barron 5, Caleb Okechukwu 5, Duce Chestnut 4, Marlowe Wax 3, Garrett Williams 3, Jason Simmons Jr. 3, Steve Linton 2, Rob Hanna 2, Isaiah Johnson 2, Jatius Geer 2, Ja’Had Carter 1, Aaron Bolinsky 1, Kadin Bailey 1, Kevin Jobity Jr. 1.
TACKLES FOR LOSS: Alijah Clark 1.5, Marlowe Wax 1, Steve Linton .5, Jatius Geer 1.
SACKS: Jatius Geer 1.
ND STARTING LINEUP
OFFENSE
Left tackle: Joe Alt; Left guard: Jarrett Patterson; Center: Zeke Correll; Right guard: Josh Lugg; Right tackle: Blake Fisher; Running backs: Audric Estime, Chris Tyree; Tight ends: Michael Mayer, Mitchell Evans; Quarterback: Drew Pyne; Wide receiver: Jayden Thomas
DEFENSE
Defensive ends: Isaiah Foskey, Justin Ademilola; ; Defensive tackles:, Jayson Ademilola, Chris Smith; Linebackers: JD Bertrand, Marist Liufaul; Cornberbacks: Benjamin Morrison, Cam Hart, Tariq Bracy; Safeties: Brandon Joseph, DJ Brown
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kickoff return: Joshua Burnham, Chris Tyree, Chris Velotta, Matt Salerno, Audric Estime, Jayden Thomas, Deion Colzie, Junior Tuihalamaka, Joe Wilkins Jr. and Davis Sherwood.
Kickoff: Zac Yoakam, Chris Velotta, Benjamin Morrison, TaRiq Bracy, Prince Kollie, DJ Brown, Clarence Lewis, Houston Griffith, Ramon Henderson, Jordan Botelho, Alex Peitsch
TEAM
|STATISTIC
|ND
|SYR
|FIRST DOWNS
|22
|15
|Rushing
|15
|4
|Passing
|6
|10
|Penalty
|1
|1
|RUSHING YRDGE
|246
|61
|Yards gained
|255
|90
|Yards lost
|9
|29
|Attempts
|56
|25
|Average per rush
|4.4
|2.4
|PASSING YRDGE
|116
|225
|Comp.-att.-int
|9-19-1
|16-36-2
|Avg per catch
|12.9
|14.1
|TOTAL OFFENSE
|362
|286
|Total plays
|75
|61
|Avg. per play
|4.8
|4.7
|RETURN YRDGE
|109
|89
|Int. returns
|29
|35
|Kickoff returns
|33
|48
|Punt returns
|47
|7
|FUMBLES-LOST
|0-0
|1-0
|PENALTIES-YRDS
|7-60
|3-30
|PUNTS-YRDS
|5-200
|6-192
|Avg. per punt
|40
|32
|TIME OF POSS
|37:40
|22:20
|3RD DOWN CNV.
|6-15
|4-14
|4TH DOWN CNV.
|1-1
|0-2
|SACKS-YDS
|4-18
|1-1