Notre Dame football preview vs. No. 5 Clemson: Everything you need to know

SOUTH BEND — Setting the table for Notre Dame's highly-anticipated home matchup with No. 5 Clemson Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST at Notre Dame Stadium.

Notre Dame (5-3) vs. No. 5 Clemson (8-0)

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST Where: Notre Dame Stadium (77,622), South Bend, Ind.

Notre Dame Stadium (77,622), South Bend, Ind. TV/Radio: NBC, WSBT Radio (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM)

NBC, WSBT Radio (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM) Line: Clemson opens as a 3½ -point favorite

Clemson opens as a 3½ -point favorite Series: Clemson leads 4-2

Clemson leads 4-2 Last meeting: Clemson won 34-10 in 2020 in the ACC Championship game at Charlotte, N.C.

Preview coverage

Irish Items vs. Clemson

☘ Saturday marks the seventh overall meeting between Clemson and Notre Dame and the fourth in the past five seasons. The Tigers lead the series — dating back to 1977 — 4-2.

☘ Clemson won the last meeting, 34-10, Dec. 19, 2020 in the ACC championship game in Charlotte, N.C. The Irish won the last regular-season contest, 47-40 (2OT), Nov. 7, 2020 when the Tigers were ranked No. 1 and Notre Dame fourth. Both teams advanced to the College Football Playoff that year.

☘ Notre Dame has won 26 straight regular-season games against ACC opponents dating back to 2017.

☘ Saturday is the second time in the series that both teams haven't been ranked. Clemson is ranked No. 5 and Notre Dame is unranked. The other was 1979 when the No. 14 Tigers beat the Irish, 16-10, in South Bend.

☘ This will be the 17th time Notre Dame has played a team ranked No. 5 and is 7-9 in those games.

☘ Notre Dame is tied with South Carolina for blocked punts this season with five. The Irish have three blocks in their last two games against Syracuse and UNLV.

☘ Clemson is 34-4 in road games since 2015, which is the most wins in the FBS. The Irish ended the Tigers’ 36-game regular-season win streak the last they played at Notre Dame Stadium.

☘ Notre Dame wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey starred at Clemson from 2003-06, playing quarterback as a freshman before moving to wide receiver at the behest of Dabo Swinney, the Tigers’ WR coach at the time. Swinney is 158-36 since becoming head coach in 2008.

Notre Dame two-deep depth chart

OFFENSE

WIDE RECEIVER

4 | Lorenzo Styles | 6-1, 195 | Soph.

16 | Deion Colzie | 6-5, 211 | Soph.

WIDE RECEIVER

83 | Jayden Thomas | 6-2, 215 | Soph.

29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195 | Gr.

LEFT TACKLE

76 | Joe Alt | 6-8, 317 | Soph.

79 | Tosh Baker | 6-8, 310 | Jr.

LEFT GUARD

55 | Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 310 | Gr.

73 | Andew Kristofic | 6-4, 300 | Sr.

CENTER

52 | Zeke Correll | 6-3, 308 | Sr.

78 | Pat Coogan | 6-5, 309 | Soph.

RIGHT GUARD

75 | Josh Lugg | 6-7, 316 | Gr.

50 | Rocco Spindler | 6-5, 315 | Soph.

RIGHT TACKLE

54 | Blake Fisher | 6-6, 327 | So.

68 | Michael Carmody | 6-6, 280 | Jr.

TIGHT END

87 | Michael Mayer | 6-5, 265 | Jr.

88 | Mitchell Evans | 6-5, 255 | Soph.

WIDE RECEIVER

0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr.

5 | Joe Wilkins Jr. | 6-2, 202 | Gr.

QUARTERBACK

10 | Drew Pyne | 6-0, 198 | Jr.

18 | Steve Angeli | 6-2, 211 | Fr.

RUNNING BACK

25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 197 | Jr.

OR 3 | Logan Diggs | 6-0, 214 | Soph.

OR 7 | Audric Estime | 6-0, 229 | Soph.

DEFENSE

VYPER DEFENSIVE END

7 | Isaiah Foskey | 6-5, 265 | Sr.

9 | Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 253 | Gr.

OR 12 | Jordan Botelho | 6-3, 250 | Jr.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

57 | Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 285 | Gr.

65 | Chris Smith | 6-2, 310 | Sr.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

56 | Howard Cross III | 6-1, 310 | Gr.

97 | Gabriel Rubio | 6-5, 295 | Soph.

DEFENSIVE END

99 | Rylie Mills | 6-5, 292 | Jr.

31 | Nana Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Sr.

WILL LINEBACKER

8 | Marist Liufau | 6-2, 235 | Sr.

24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.

OR 10 | Prince Kollie | 6-3, 220 | Soph.

MIKE LINEBACKER

27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr.

44 | Junior Tuihalamaka | 6-2, 240 | Fr.

ROVER

24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.

27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr.

CORNERBACK

5 | Cam Hart | 6-3, 198 | Sr.

OR 28 | TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 185 | Gr.

21 | Jaden Mickey | 6-0, 176 | Fr.

LEFT SAFETY

2 | DJ Brown | 6-1, 200 | Gr.

OR 3 | Houston Griffith | 6-0, 205 | Gr.

RIGHT SAFETY

16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr.

OR 11 | Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Jr.

CORNERBACK

20 | Benjamin Morrison | 6-0, 179 | Fr.

6 | Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 203 | Jr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

KICKOFFS

92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr.

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.

PLACEKICKER

99 | Blake Grupe | 5-8, 156 | Gr.

92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr.

PUNTER

39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr.

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.

LONG SNAPPER

65 | Michael Vinson | 6-2, 228 | Gr.

44 | Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 215 | Jr.

HOLDER

39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr.

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.

PUNT RETURNS

16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr.

OR 29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195

KICKOFF RETURNS

25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Soph.

0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr.

Clemson two-deep depth chart

OFFENSE

LEFT TACKLE

71 | Jordan McFadden | 6-2, 305 | Fr.

70 | Tristan Leigh | 6-6, 315 | Soph.

LEFT GUARD

74 | Marcus Tate | 6-5, 325 | Soph.

50 | Collin Sadler | 6-6, 325 | Fr.

OR 76 | John Williams | 6-4, 305 |Jr.

CENTER

56 | Will Putnam | 6-4, 315 | Sr.

75 | Trent Howard | 6-3, 295 | Jr.

OR 53 | Ryan Linthicum | 6-3, 305 | Soph.

RIGHT GUARD

64 | Walker Parks | 6-5, 315 | Jr.

73 | Bryn Tucker | 6-3, 330 | Soph.

RIGHT TACKLE

78 | Blake Miller | 6-6, 315 | Fr.

77 | Mitchell Mayes | 6-3, 315 | Jr.

TIGHT END

84 | Davis Allen | 6-6, 250 | Sr.

40 | Luke Price | 6-2, 235 | Gr.

TIGHT END

9 | Jake Brinningstool | 6-6, 230 | Soph.

11 | Sage Ennis | 6-4, 235 | Jr.

WIDE RECEIVER

10 | Joseph Ngata | 6-3, 215 | Sr.

8 | Adam Randall | 6-2, 230 | Fr.

QUARTERBACK

5 | DJ Uiagalelei | 6-4, 235 | Jr.

2 | Cade Klubnik | 6-2, 195 | Fr.

RUNNING BACK

1 | Will Shipley | 5-11, 205 | Soph.

26 | Phil Mafah | 6-1, 230 | Soph.

WIDE RECEIVER

0 | Antonio Williams | 5-11, 190 | Fr.

13 | Brannon Spector | 6-1, 205 | Sr.

WIDE RECEIVER

80 Beaux Collins | 6-3, 210 | Soph.

6 | E.J. Williams | 6-3, 190 | Jr.

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE END

5 | K.J. Henry | 6-4, 255 | Gr.

OR 3 | Xavier Thomas | 6-2, 255 | Gr.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

11 Bryan Bresee | 6-5, 305 | Jr.

OR 33 | Ruke Orhorhoro | 6-4, 295 | Sr.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

13 | Tyler Davis | 6-2, 300 | Sr.

OR 33 | Ruke Orhorhoro | 6-4, 295 | Sr.

DEFENSIVE END

98 | Myles Murphy | 6-5, 275 | Jr.

OR 7 | Justin Mascoll | 6-4, 255 | Gr.

LINEBACKER (NICKLE)

0 | Barrett Carter | 6-1, 225 | Soph.

21 | Malcolm Greene | 5-10, 195 | Jr.

OR 17 | Wade Woodaz | 6-3, 215 | Fr.

MIDDLE LINEBACKER

54 | Jeremiah Trotter Jr. | 6-0, 230 | So.

OR 30 | Keith MaGuire | 6-2, 240 | Sr.

WEAKSIDE LINEBACKER

22 | Trenton Simpson | 6-3, 240 | Jr.

42 | LaVonta Bentley | 6-0, 235 | Sr.

CORNERBACK

6 | Sheridan Jones | 6-0, 190 | Gr.

OR 1 | Andrew Mukuba | 6-0, 185 | Soph.

STRONG SAFETY

1 | Andrew Mukuba | 6-0, 185 | Soph.

9 | R.J. Mickens | 6-0, 210 | Jr.

FREE SAFETY

25 | Jalyn Phillips | 6-1, 205 | Sr.

OR 24 | Tyler Venables | 5-11 210 Jr.

CORNERBACK

20 | Nate Wiggins | 6-2, 185 | Soph.

OR 1 | Andrew Mukuba | 6-0, 185 | Soph.

SPECIAL TEAMS

PLACE KICKER

29 | B.T. Potter | 5-10, 200 | Gr.

38 | Robert Gunn III |6-0, 180 | Fr.

PUNTER

39 | Aidan Swanson | 6-3, 170 | Sr.

29 | B.T. Potter | 5-10, 200 | Fr.

KICK OFFS

29 | B.T. Potter | 5-10, 200 | Gr.

38 | Robert Gunn III | 6-0, 180 | Fr.

LONG SNAPPER (PLACE KICKS)

45 | Philip Florenzo | 6-2, 240 | Jr.

58 | Holden Caspersen | 5-11, 215 | Soph.

LONG SNAPPER (PUNTS)

58 | Holden Caspersen | 5-11, 215 | Soph.

45 | Philip Florenzo | 6-2, 240 | Jr.

HOLDER

81 | Drew Swinney | 5-9, 185 | Gr.

88 | Clay Swinney | 5-9, 165 | Fr.

PUNT RETURNS

16 | Will Taylor | 5-10, 180 | So.

OR 0 | Antonio Williams | 5-11, 190 | Fr.

KICKOFF RETURNS

1 | Will Shipley | 5-11, 205 | Soph.