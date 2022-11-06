How the points were scored: Notre Dame upsets No. 5 Clemson, 35-14

Nov. 5, 2022

Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind.

Clemson 0 0 0 14 — 14 Notre Dame 7 7 0 21 — 35

FIRST QUARTER

► Notre Dame 7, Clemson 0

Score: Prince Kollie 19-yard blocked punt return at 9:08 (Blake Grupe kick)

Keys to the drive: Jordan Botelho flies into the backfield to get a piece of the Clemson punt, allowing Kollie to return it for a touchdown. Its the fifth blocked punt of the season for Notre Dame and fourth in the past three games.

SECOND QUARTER

► Notre Dame 14, Clemson 0

Score: Drew Pyne 5-yard run at 0:38 (Grupe kick)

Drive: 11 plays, 78 yards, 5:47 elapsed following Clemson punt

Keys to the drive: Notre Dame’s offensive line dominated that drive with 10 runs and five rushing first downs.

FOURTH QUARTER

► Notre Dame 21, Clemson 0

Score: Audric Estime 2-yard run at 14:37 (Grupe kick)

Drive: 3 plays, 14 yards,1:05 elapsed following Notre Dame interception

Key plays: A quarterback change didn’t help Clemson’s faltering offense, as true freshman Cade Klubnik had his first pass attempt intercepted by Ben Morrison to set the Irish up inside the 15-yard line.

► Notre Dame 28, Clemson 0

Score: Benjamin Morrison 96-yard interception return at 12:58 (Grupe kick)

Key to the drive: Morrison recorded his second interception of the game, this time picking off D.J. Uiagalelei, who threw behind Joseph Ngata, and returned it for his first career touchdown.

► Notre Dame 28, Clemson 7

Score: Will Shipley 1-yard run at 10:14 (B.T. Potter kick)

Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 2:44 following Notre Dame kickoff

Key to the drive: Uiagalelei set up Shipley’s 1-yard plunge with a 22-yard run, where he alluded a couple of tackles and leaped over an Irish defender before being dragged down short of the goal line.

► Notre Dame 35, Clemson 7

Score: Pyne 17-yard pass to Michael Mayer at 4:16 (Grupe Kick)

Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 5:58 elapsed following Clemson kickoff

Key to the drie: Audric Estime kept Notre Dame’s drive going by converting a third-and-13 by hurdling the initial pile and dragging a Clermson defender over the line to gain. ND scored two plays later.

► Notre Dame 35, Clemson 14

Score: Joseph Ngata 4-yard pass from Uiagalelei at 1:35

Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:16 elapsed following Notre Dame kickoff

Officials

Referee Adam Savole, Umpire Michael Wooten, Linesman Josiah Ford, Line Judge Steve Matarante, Back Judge Peter Buchanan, Field Judge Kip Johnson, Side Judge Tony Tarantini, Center Judge Jon Baden.

Game particulars

Kickoff weather: Clear with SW winds 23 mph. 55 degrees.

Attendance: 77,622 (Notre Dame Stadium capacity: 77,622)