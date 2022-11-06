What the numbers tell us: Team and individual stats from Notre Dame vs. Clemson
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
How the points were scored: Notre Dame upsets No. 5 Clemson, 35-14
NOTRE DAME
RUSHING: Logan Diggs 17 carries, 114 yards, long 20; Audric Estime 18-104, 1 touchdown, long 13; Chris Tyree 7-26, long 10; Drew Pyne 4-21, 1 TD, long 10, Team 1 (-2).
PASSING: Drew Pyne 9 throws, 17 attempts, 1 touchdown, 0 interceptions, long 17.
RECEIVING: Michael Mayer 4 catches, 44 yards, 1 touchdown, long 17; Jaden Thomas 3-15, long 15; Chris Tyree 2-26, long 14.
PUNTING: Jon Sot 5 punts, 191 yards, 38.2 avg., long 49.
FIELD GOALS: Blake Grupe 0-1 (missed 42)
KICKOFF RETURNS: None.
PUNT RETURNS: Brandon Joseph 2 returns, 21 yards, long 16; Prince Kollie 17 yard touchdown returns after blocked punt; Jordan Botelho 1-4.
INTERCEPTIONS: Benjamin Morrison 2.
FUMBLE RETURNS: None.
TACKLES: JD Bertrand 12, Benjamin Morrison 7, Isaiah Foskey 4, TaRiq Bracy 4, DJ Brown 3, Cam Hart 3, Clarence Lewis 3, Marist Liufau 2, Prince Kollie 2, Jack Kiser 2, Xavier Watts 2, Justin Ademilola 2, Rylie Mills 2, Houston Griffith 1, Jayson Ademilola 1, Ramon Henderson 1, Jaden Mickey 1, Nana Osafo-Mensah 1, Howard Cross III 1, Gabriel Rubio 1.
TACKLES FOR LOSS: JD Bertrand 2, Isaiah Foskey 1, TaRiq Bracy 1, Cam Hart 1, Marist Liufau .5, Jayson Ademilola .5, Howard Cross III 1.
SACKS: JD Bertrand 1, Isaiah Foskey 1, TaRiq Bracy 1, Howard Cross III 1.
CLEMSON
RUSHING: Will Shipley 12 carries, 63 yards, 1 touchdown, long 14; DJ Uiagalelei 9-23, long 21; Phil Mafah 3-11, long 11, Team 1 (-7).
PASSING: DJ Uiagalelei 27 completions, 39 attempts, 191 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, long 22; Cade Klubnik 0-1, 1 interception.
RECEIVING: Davis Allen 7 catches, 60 yards, long 22; Will Shipley 5-17, long 7; Antonio Williams 4-26, long 15; Joseph Ngata 4-22, 1 touchdown, long 7; Adam Randall 2-27, long 15; Beaux Collins 2-18, long 15; Sage Ennis 2-17, long 13; Phil Mafah 1-4.
PUNTING: Aiden Swanson 5 punts, 225 yards, 45 avg., long 67.
FIELD GOALS: None.
KICKOFF RETURNS: Will Shipley 2, 21 yards, long 11.
PUNT RETURNS: None.
INTERCEPTIONS: None.
FUMBLE RETURNS: None.
TACKLES: Trenton Simpson 10, Jalyn Phillips 8, Barrett Carter 7, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. 7, Andrew Makuba 4, Myles Murphy 4, Keith Maguire 3, Payton Page 3, Sheridan Jones 2, R.J. Mickens 2, Nate Wiggins 2, Tyler Venables 2, LaVonta Bentley 2, K.J. Henry 1, Bryan Bresee 1, Tyler Davis 1, DeMonte Capehart 1.
TACKLES FOR LOSS: Jalyn Phillips .5, Barrett Carter 1, Myles Murphy 1, Keith Maguire 1.5.
SACKS: Myles Murphy 1.
Oh, it was one of those nights for the home team inside Notre Dame Stadium
TEAM STATISTICS
|STATISTIC
|Clemson
|Notre Dame
|FIRST DOWNS
|21
|24
|Rushing
|7
|17
|Passing
|9
|6
|Penalty
|5
|1
|RUSHING YRDGE
|90
|263
|Yards gained
|126
|271
|Yards lost
|36
|8
|Attempts
|25
|47
|Average per rush
|3.6
|5.6
|PASSING YRDGE
|191
|85
|Comp.-att.-int
|27-40-2
|9-17-0
|Avg per catch
|7.1
|9.4
|TOTAL OFFENSE
|281
|348
|Total plays
|65
|64
|Avs. per play
|4.3
|5.4
|RETURN YRDGE
|21
|139
|Int. returns
|0
|97
|Kickoff returns
|21
|0
|Punt returns
|0
|42
|FUMBLES-LOST
|1-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-YRDS
|7-54
|5-70
|PUNTS-YRDS
|6-225
|5-191
|Avg. per punt
|37.5
|38.2
|TIME OF POSS
|3RD DOWN CNV.
|4TH DOWN CNV.
|SACKS-YDS