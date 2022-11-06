Notre Dame upsets No. 5 Clemson 35-14; Mayer, Morrison have big nights

SOUTH BEND — Two years ago, in front of a crowd fewer than 12,000 because of COVID protocols, Notre Dame knocked off No. 1 Clemson, snapping the Tigers' 36-game regular-season win streak.

The 47-40 double-overtime win triggered a field storming by Irish fans. Unranked Notre Dame hopes to replicate that moment Saturday against the fifth-ranked Tigers (No. 4 in CFP rankings), this time in front of a sellout crowd of 77,622. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on NBC.

FINAL — Notre Dame football upsets No. 5 Clemson 35-14

10:38 p.m.; 1:35 left in 4Q — DJ Uiagalelei connects with Joseph Ngata for late touchdown

Clemson attempted an unsuccessful onside kick.

Notre Dame football leads Clemson 35-14

10:26 p.m.; 4:16 left in 4Q — Michael Mayer catches TD pass from Drew Pyne to likely seal the game

Notre Dame leads Clemson 35-7

10:10 p.m.; 10:14 left in Q4 — Will Shipley scores Clemson's first touchdown of the night

Notre Dame Football leads Clemson 28-7.

10:02 p.m.; 12:58 left in Q4 — Benjamin Morrison intercepts DJ Uiagalelei for a pick-six

Notre Dame now leads No. 5 (No. 4 in CFP) Clemson 28-0 in the fourth quarter

9:55 p.m.; 14:32 left in Q4 — Clemson puts DJ Uiagalelei back in the game

Following the interception that led to the Irish going up 21-0 over Clemson, Dabo Swinney has elected to put Cade Klubnik back on the bench in favor of DJ Uiagalelei, who started the game.

9:52 p.m.; 14:37 left in Q4 — Audric Estime scores rushing touchdown to give Notre Dame a 21-0 lead over Clemson

9:49 p.m.; End 3Q — Notre Dame football starts the fourth quarter leading Clemson 14-0

The Irish are in scoring position as the final quarter begins in South Bend.

9:47 p.m; 0:42 left in 3Q — Benjamin Morrison intercepts Cade Klubnik

9:43 p.m.; 1:20 left in 3Q — Clemson benches DJ Uiagalelei for backup Cade Klubnik

9:34 p.m.; 5:19 left in 3Q — Clemson offense stalls, Notre Dame defense still red hot

9:20 p.m.; 10:30 left in 3Q — A fired up Marcus Freeman earns a sideline penalty

The referees ended up looking at the targeting call that had Marcus Freeman so upset. After officials reviewed the play, they did not issue a targeting penalty.

9:12 p.m.; Second half underway — Squib kick starts third quarter

After the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for the fight going into the locker rooms at halftime, Clemson takes over inside their own 20 yard line to start their first drive of the second half.

8:50 p.m.; Halftime — Fight breaks out between Notre Dame and Clemson football players

Prior to entering the locker rooms at the end of the first half, some players from both the Irish and Tigers were caught up in a scuffle.

Irish lead Clemson 14-0 at the half

8:48 p.m.; Halftime — Isaiah Foskey sacks DJ Uiagalelei to end the first half

8:43 p.m.; 0:38 left in Q2 — Drew Pyne's QB keeper scores for Notre Dame football

Drew Pyne got a block from Michael Mayer on a quarterback keeper and was able to sneak into the endzone to put the Irish up by two scores.

Irish lead Clemson 14-0.

8:37 p.m.; 5:14 left in Q2 — Notre Dame football running game staying hot thanks to Audric Estime

8:27 p.m.; 8:36 left in Q2 — Blake Grupe misses field goal into the wind

It's very windy in South Bend this evening and it's going to be tough for kickers. The Irish were stopped in field goal range, but kicker Blake Grupe was forced to kick into the wind on his attempt. The kick sailed left of the upright and resulted in a Clemson takeover on downs.

8:18 p.m.; 11:40 left in Q2 — Howard Cross III sacks DJ Uiagalelei; force Clemson punt

The Irish defense continue to have an outstanding first half after Howard Cross III sacked Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei early in the second quarter. The unit as a whole has held him to just 9-11 passing and only 41 yards.

8:10 p.m.; End of Q1 — Irish hold Tigers scoreless in the first quarter

Notre Dame ends the first quarter on an offensive possession and a 7-0 lead after a blocked punt was returned for a touchdown earlier in the game.

Irish lead Clemson 7-0.

8:02 p.m.; 4:04 left in Q1 — Irish can't get anything going on offense

Jon Sot's punt is downed within Clemson's 20 yard line. The Tigers take over deep in their own territory.

7:57 p.m.; 5:28 left in Q1 — DJ Uiagalelei overthrown pass results in Clemson turnover on downs

Notre Dame held Clemson to a 4th & 4, forcing Dabo Swinney to go for it. Uiagalelei overthrew the pass and the Irish take over on downs.

Irish still lead 7-0.

7:50 p.m.; 9:08 left in Q1 — Blocked punt results in Irish touchdown

Jordan Bothelho gets a hand on a Clemson punt which ends up returned for a touchdown by Prince Kollie.

Irish lead 7-0.

7:40 p.m. — Sack results in Notre Dame punt

Drew Pyne was sacked by Myles Murphy on 3rd & 4. Jon Sot punted the ball 31 yards into the wind allowing Clemson to take over possession.

7:37 p.m. — Clemson kicks off to Notre Dame

Kickoff resulted in a touchback, Notre Dame starts the game at their own 25 yard line. The game is officially underway.

7:30 p.m. EST — NBC broadcast goes on air with announcers Jac Collinsworth and Jason Garrett

Jac Collinsworth, son of Sunday Night Football analyst Cris Collinsworth, and former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett will call the action for NBC Sports tonight.

6:56 p.m. EST — Reserve DBs not expected to play for the Irish

6:52 p.m. EST — Clemson announces pregame injury

