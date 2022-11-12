Notre Dame football preview vs. Navy in Baltimore: Everything you need to know

Michael Wanbaugh
South Bend Tribune

Setting the table for No. 20 Notre Dame's traditional rivalry with the Naval Academy Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon EST at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. It will be the 95th meeting between the two programs.

No. 20 Notre Dame (6-3) vs. Navy (3-6) 

  • When: Saturday at noon. EST 
  • Where: M&T Bank Stadium (71,001), Baltimore, Md. 
  • TV/Radio: ABC, WSBT Radio (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM) 
  • Line: Notre Dame opens as a 17 -point favorite  
  • Series: Notre Dame leads 78-13-1 
  • Last meeting: Notre Dame won 34-6 in South Bend   

Preview coverage

Keep an eye on these 4 (or more) when Notre Dame and Navy meet

Notre Dame running back Chris Tyree (25) runs for a touchdown during the Notre Dame vs. University of Nevada NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Tale of the tape: Who has the edge when No. 20 Notre Dame battles Navy Saturday?

Nov 5, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Navy Midshipmen quarterback Xavier Arline (7) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Drops don't deter Marcus Freeman: 'No faith has been lost in Lorenzo Styles'

Notre Dame wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. (4) watches a pass get by him during the Notre Dame vs. Stanford NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Irish items

☘ Saturday marks the 96th meeting between Notre Dame and Navy dating back to 1927, the most of any Irish opponent. Notre Dame leads the overall series 80-13-1.  

☘ The two programs met for 92 consecutive years until the 2020 game scheduled to be played in Ireland was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.  

☘ Notre Dame has won four in a row since a 28-27 loss to the Midshipman in 2016 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Irish won 43-straight in the series between 1964 and 2006. 

☘ Michael Mayer passed Ken MacAfee for career TD receptions (16) for a Notre Dame tight end with a score against Clemson Saturday. The only major program record for the position he doesn’t own is receiving yards in a game. He’s fifth in that category. Kyle Rudolph holds that record with 164 yards against Michigan on Sept. 11, 2010. 

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates scoring during the Notre Dame vs. Clemson NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

☘ Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey is just half a sack away from tying Justin Tuck (2002-04) for the most sacks in program history with 24.5. 

☘ The six blocked punts for Notre Dame — four in the past three games — is a new school record (since 1937) and leads the nation. 

☘ The Irish are the only team in the country with three running backs having at least 85 carries on the season — Audric Estime, Logan Diggs and Chris Tyree. The last time three running backs had more than 100 carries each was 1995 — Randy Kinder, Marc Edwards and Autry Denson. 

Notre Dame two-deep depth chart

OFFENSE 

WIDE RECEIVER 

4 | Lorenzo Styles | 6-1, 195 | Soph. 

16 | Deion Colzie | 6-5, 211 | Soph. 

WIDE RECEIVER 

83 | Jayden Thomas | 6-2, 215 | Soph. 

29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195 | Gr.  

LEFT TACKLE 

76 | Joe Alt | 6-8, 317 | Soph. 

79 | Tosh Baker | 6-8, 310 | Jr. 

LEFT GUARD 

55 | Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 310 | Gr. 

73 | Andew Kristofic | 6-4, 300 | Sr. 

CENTER 

52 | Zeke Correll | 6-3, 308 | Sr.  

78 | Pat Coogan | 6-5, 309 | Soph. 

RIGHT GUARD 

75 | Josh Lugg | 6-7, 316 | Gr. 

50 | Rocco Spindler | 6-5, 315 | Soph. 

RIGHT TACKLE 

54 | Blake Fisher | 6-6, 327 | So.  

68 | Michael Carmody | 6-6, 280 | Jr. 

TIGHT END 

87 | Michael Mayer | 6-5, 265 | Jr. 

88 | Mitchell Evans | 6-5, 255 | Soph. 

WIDE RECEIVER 

0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr. 

15 | Tobias Merriweather | 6-4, 198 | Fr. 

QUARTERBACK 

10 | Drew Pyne | 6-0, 198 | Jr. 

18 | Steve Angeli | 6-2, 211 | Fr.

RUNNING BACK 

25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 197 | Jr. 

OR 3 | Logan Diggs | 6-0, 214 | Soph. 

OR 7 | Audric Estime | 6-0, 229 | Soph. 

DEFENSE 

VYPER DEFENSIVE END 

7 | Isaiah Foskey | 6-5, 265 | Sr. 

9 | Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 253 | Gr. 

OR 12 | Jordan Botelho | 6-3, 250 | Jr. 

DEFENSIVE TACKLE 

57 | Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 285 | Gr. 

65 | Chris Smith | 6-2, 310 | Sr. 

DEFENSIVE TACKLE 

56 | Howard Cross III | 6-1, 310 | Gr. 

97 | Gabriel Rubio | 6-5, 295 | Soph. 

DEFENSIVE END 

99 | Rylie Mills | 6-5, 292 | Jr. 

31 | Nana Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Sr. 

WILL LINEBACKER 

8 | Marist Liufau | 6-2, 235 | Sr. 

24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr. 

OR 10 | Prince Kollie | 6-3, 220 | Soph. 

MIKE LINEBACKER 

27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr. 

44 | Junior Tuihalamaka | 6-2, 240 | Fr. 

ROVER 

24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.  

27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr. 

CORNERBACK 

5 | Cam Hart | 6-3, 198 | Sr. 

OR 28 | TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 185 | Gr. 

21 | Jaden Mickey | 6-0, 176 | Fr. 

LEFT SAFETY 

2 | DJ Brown | 6-1, 200 | Gr. 

OR 3 | Houston Griffith | 6-0, 205 | Gr. 

RIGHT SAFETY 

16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr. 

OR 11 | Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Jr. 

CORNERBACK 

20 | Benjamin Morrison | 6-0, 179 | Fr. 

6 | Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 203 | Jr. 

SPECIAL TEAMS 

KICKOFFS 

92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr. 

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr. 

PLACEKICKER  

99 | Blake Grupe | 5-8, 156 | Gr. 

92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr. 

PUNTER 

39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr. 

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr. 

LONG SNAPPER 

65 | Michael Vinson | 6-2, 228 | Gr. 

44 | Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 215 | Jr. 

HOLDER 

39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr. 

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr. 

PUNT RETURNS 

16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr. 

OR 29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195 

KICKOFF RETURNS 

25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Soph. 

0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr.

Navy two-deep depth chart

OFFENSE 

X-WIDE RECIEVER  

87 | Jayden Umbarger | 6-0, 196 | Jr. 

85 | Nathan Kent | 6-3, 175 | Fr.  

LEFT TACKLE 

75 | Sam Glover | 6-3, 265 | Jr.  

66 | Trey Cummings | 6-1, 256 | So.  

LEFT GUARD 

59 | Connor McMahon | 6-3, 262 So.  

79 | Ahmad Bradley | 6-3, 320 | Jr. 

CENTER 

73 | Lirion Murtezi |6-3,.315 | Jr.  

65 | Brent Self | 6-2, 275 | So. 

RIGHT GUARD 

71 | Joshua Pena | 6-2 ,286 | Jr.  

79 | Ahmad Bradley | 6-3, 320 | Jr.  

RIGHT TACKLE 

68 | Kip Frankland | 6-1, 306 | Sr.  

62 | Javan Bouton | 6-3, 285 | So.  

Z-WIDE RECIEVER 

80 | Mark Walker | 6-2, 203 | Sr.  

89 | Camari Williams | 6-2, 210 | Jr. 

RUNNING BACK 

23 | Vincent Terrell Jr. | 5-8, 170 | Jr. 

21 | Kai Puailoa-Rojas | 6-0, 195 | Jr. 

QUARTERBACK 

7 | Xavier Arline | 5-9, 176 | Jr.  

9 | Maasai Maynor | 6-0, 192  

RUNNING BACK 

24 | Maquel Haywood | 5-8, 189 | So.  

29 | Daniel Jones | 5-9, 187 | Jr.  

FULLBACK 

34 | Anton Hall Jr. | 5-8, 198 | So.  

OR 45 | Daba Fofana | 5-8 205 | So. 

DEFENSE 

LEFT END 

95 | Jacob Busic | 6-4, 256 | Jr.  

94 | Justin Reed | 6-3, 251 | So.  

NOSE GUARD 

90 | Donald Berniard Jr. | 6-0, 256 | Jr.  

99 | Nolan Barber | 6-2, 273 | So.  

DEFENSIVE TACKLE 

97 | Clay Cromwell | 6-3, 292 | Jr.  

99 | Nolan Barber | 6-2, 273 | So.  

RAIDER  

51 | Nicholas Straw | 6-2, 230 | Sr.  

33 | Jordan Sanders | 6-5, 227 | So. 

STRIKER  

1 | John Marshall | 6-2, 209 | Sr.  

31 | Xavier McDonald | 5-11, 199 | Jr.  

MIKE  

54 | Will Harbour | 6-1, 230 | Jr.  

52 | Jianni Woodson-Brooks | 6-0, 234 | So.  

WILL  

44 | Colin Ramos | 5-11, 205 | So.  

0 | Tyler Fletcher | 6-3, 210 | So.  

CORNERBACK 

7 | Mbiti Williams Jr. | 5-9, 180 | So.  

13 | Andrew Duhart | 5-10, 185 | Fr.  

FREE SAFETY 

18 | Rayuan Lane III | 5-11, 197 | So.  

16 | Joe Hutson | 6-1, 175 | So.  

BANDIT 

11 | Eavan Gibbons | 5-10, 199 | Jr.  

16 | Joe Hutson | 6-1, 175 | So.  

CORNERBACK 

3 | Elias Larry | 6-0, 186 | So.  

20 | Dashaun Peele | 5-11, 187 | So.  

OR 5 | Willie Collins V| 5-11, 201 | Jr.  

SPECIAL TEAMS 

PLACE KICKER 

47 | Daniel Davies | 5-10, 179 | Sr.  

6 | Evan Warren | 5-10, 167 | Jr.  

KICKOFFS 

6 | Evan Warren | 5-10, 167 | Jr.  

47 | Daniel Davies | 5-10, 179 | Sr.  

PUNTER 

90 | Riley Riethman | 5-10, 191 | So.  

15 | Kellen Grave de Peralta | 6-1, 182 | So.  

LONG SNAPPER 

49 | Byron Rhodes | 5-11, 185 | So.  

53 | Cole Willliams | 6-0, 202 | Jr.  

HOLDER 

15 | Kellen Grave de Peralta | 6-1, 182 | So.  

90 | Riley Riethman | 5-10, 191 | So.  

PUNT RETURNER 

28 | Amin Hassan | 5-7, 169 | So.  

21 | Kai Puailoa-Rojas | 6-0, 195 | Jr. 

KICK RETURNER 

24 | Maquel Haywood | 5-8, 189 | So.  

23 | Vincent Terrell Jr. | 5-8, 170 | Jr. 