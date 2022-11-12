Notre Dame football preview vs. Navy in Baltimore: Everything you need to know
Setting the table for No. 20 Notre Dame's traditional rivalry with the Naval Academy Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon EST at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. It will be the 95th meeting between the two programs.
No. 20 Notre Dame (6-3) vs. Navy (3-6)
- When: Saturday at noon. EST
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium (71,001), Baltimore, Md.
- TV/Radio: ABC, WSBT Radio (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM)
- Line: Notre Dame opens as a 17 -point favorite
- Series: Notre Dame leads 78-13-1
- Last meeting: Notre Dame won 34-6 in South Bend
Irish items
☘ Saturday marks the 96th meeting between Notre Dame and Navy dating back to 1927, the most of any Irish opponent. Notre Dame leads the overall series 80-13-1.
☘ The two programs met for 92 consecutive years until the 2020 game scheduled to be played in Ireland was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
☘ Notre Dame has won four in a row since a 28-27 loss to the Midshipman in 2016 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Irish won 43-straight in the series between 1964 and 2006.
☘ Michael Mayer passed Ken MacAfee for career TD receptions (16) for a Notre Dame tight end with a score against Clemson Saturday. The only major program record for the position he doesn’t own is receiving yards in a game. He’s fifth in that category. Kyle Rudolph holds that record with 164 yards against Michigan on Sept. 11, 2010.
☘ Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey is just half a sack away from tying Justin Tuck (2002-04) for the most sacks in program history with 24.5.
☘ The six blocked punts for Notre Dame — four in the past three games — is a new school record (since 1937) and leads the nation.
☘ The Irish are the only team in the country with three running backs having at least 85 carries on the season — Audric Estime, Logan Diggs and Chris Tyree. The last time three running backs had more than 100 carries each was 1995 — Randy Kinder, Marc Edwards and Autry Denson.
Notre Dame two-deep depth chart
OFFENSE
WIDE RECEIVER
4 | Lorenzo Styles | 6-1, 195 | Soph.
16 | Deion Colzie | 6-5, 211 | Soph.
WIDE RECEIVER
83 | Jayden Thomas | 6-2, 215 | Soph.
29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195 | Gr.
LEFT TACKLE
76 | Joe Alt | 6-8, 317 | Soph.
79 | Tosh Baker | 6-8, 310 | Jr.
LEFT GUARD
55 | Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 310 | Gr.
73 | Andew Kristofic | 6-4, 300 | Sr.
CENTER
52 | Zeke Correll | 6-3, 308 | Sr.
78 | Pat Coogan | 6-5, 309 | Soph.
RIGHT GUARD
75 | Josh Lugg | 6-7, 316 | Gr.
50 | Rocco Spindler | 6-5, 315 | Soph.
RIGHT TACKLE
54 | Blake Fisher | 6-6, 327 | So.
68 | Michael Carmody | 6-6, 280 | Jr.
TIGHT END
87 | Michael Mayer | 6-5, 265 | Jr.
88 | Mitchell Evans | 6-5, 255 | Soph.
WIDE RECEIVER
0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr.
15 | Tobias Merriweather | 6-4, 198 | Fr.
QUARTERBACK
10 | Drew Pyne | 6-0, 198 | Jr.
18 | Steve Angeli | 6-2, 211 | Fr.
RUNNING BACK
25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 197 | Jr.
OR 3 | Logan Diggs | 6-0, 214 | Soph.
OR 7 | Audric Estime | 6-0, 229 | Soph.
DEFENSE
VYPER DEFENSIVE END
7 | Isaiah Foskey | 6-5, 265 | Sr.
9 | Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 253 | Gr.
OR 12 | Jordan Botelho | 6-3, 250 | Jr.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
57 | Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 285 | Gr.
65 | Chris Smith | 6-2, 310 | Sr.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
56 | Howard Cross III | 6-1, 310 | Gr.
97 | Gabriel Rubio | 6-5, 295 | Soph.
DEFENSIVE END
99 | Rylie Mills | 6-5, 292 | Jr.
31 | Nana Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Sr.
WILL LINEBACKER
8 | Marist Liufau | 6-2, 235 | Sr.
24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.
OR 10 | Prince Kollie | 6-3, 220 | Soph.
MIKE LINEBACKER
27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr.
44 | Junior Tuihalamaka | 6-2, 240 | Fr.
ROVER
24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.
27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr.
CORNERBACK
5 | Cam Hart | 6-3, 198 | Sr.
OR 28 | TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 185 | Gr.
21 | Jaden Mickey | 6-0, 176 | Fr.
LEFT SAFETY
2 | DJ Brown | 6-1, 200 | Gr.
OR 3 | Houston Griffith | 6-0, 205 | Gr.
RIGHT SAFETY
16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr.
OR 11 | Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Jr.
CORNERBACK
20 | Benjamin Morrison | 6-0, 179 | Fr.
6 | Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 203 | Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
KICKOFFS
92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr.
14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.
PLACEKICKER
99 | Blake Grupe | 5-8, 156 | Gr.
92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr.
PUNTER
39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr.
14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.
LONG SNAPPER
65 | Michael Vinson | 6-2, 228 | Gr.
44 | Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 215 | Jr.
HOLDER
39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr.
14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.
PUNT RETURNS
16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr.
OR 29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195
KICKOFF RETURNS
25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Soph.
0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr.
Navy two-deep depth chart
OFFENSE
X-WIDE RECIEVER
87 | Jayden Umbarger | 6-0, 196 | Jr.
85 | Nathan Kent | 6-3, 175 | Fr.
LEFT TACKLE
75 | Sam Glover | 6-3, 265 | Jr.
66 | Trey Cummings | 6-1, 256 | So.
LEFT GUARD
59 | Connor McMahon | 6-3, 262 So.
79 | Ahmad Bradley | 6-3, 320 | Jr.
CENTER
73 | Lirion Murtezi |6-3,.315 | Jr.
65 | Brent Self | 6-2, 275 | So.
RIGHT GUARD
71 | Joshua Pena | 6-2 ,286 | Jr.
79 | Ahmad Bradley | 6-3, 320 | Jr.
RIGHT TACKLE
68 | Kip Frankland | 6-1, 306 | Sr.
62 | Javan Bouton | 6-3, 285 | So.
Z-WIDE RECIEVER
80 | Mark Walker | 6-2, 203 | Sr.
89 | Camari Williams | 6-2, 210 | Jr.
RUNNING BACK
23 | Vincent Terrell Jr. | 5-8, 170 | Jr.
21 | Kai Puailoa-Rojas | 6-0, 195 | Jr.
QUARTERBACK
7 | Xavier Arline | 5-9, 176 | Jr.
9 | Maasai Maynor | 6-0, 192
RUNNING BACK
24 | Maquel Haywood | 5-8, 189 | So.
29 | Daniel Jones | 5-9, 187 | Jr.
FULLBACK
34 | Anton Hall Jr. | 5-8, 198 | So.
OR 45 | Daba Fofana | 5-8 205 | So.
DEFENSE
LEFT END
95 | Jacob Busic | 6-4, 256 | Jr.
94 | Justin Reed | 6-3, 251 | So.
NOSE GUARD
90 | Donald Berniard Jr. | 6-0, 256 | Jr.
99 | Nolan Barber | 6-2, 273 | So.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
97 | Clay Cromwell | 6-3, 292 | Jr.
99 | Nolan Barber | 6-2, 273 | So.
RAIDER
51 | Nicholas Straw | 6-2, 230 | Sr.
33 | Jordan Sanders | 6-5, 227 | So.
STRIKER
1 | John Marshall | 6-2, 209 | Sr.
31 | Xavier McDonald | 5-11, 199 | Jr.
MIKE
54 | Will Harbour | 6-1, 230 | Jr.
52 | Jianni Woodson-Brooks | 6-0, 234 | So.
WILL
44 | Colin Ramos | 5-11, 205 | So.
0 | Tyler Fletcher | 6-3, 210 | So.
CORNERBACK
7 | Mbiti Williams Jr. | 5-9, 180 | So.
13 | Andrew Duhart | 5-10, 185 | Fr.
FREE SAFETY
18 | Rayuan Lane III | 5-11, 197 | So.
16 | Joe Hutson | 6-1, 175 | So.
BANDIT
11 | Eavan Gibbons | 5-10, 199 | Jr.
16 | Joe Hutson | 6-1, 175 | So.
CORNERBACK
3 | Elias Larry | 6-0, 186 | So.
20 | Dashaun Peele | 5-11, 187 | So.
OR 5 | Willie Collins V| 5-11, 201 | Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
PLACE KICKER
47 | Daniel Davies | 5-10, 179 | Sr.
6 | Evan Warren | 5-10, 167 | Jr.
KICKOFFS
6 | Evan Warren | 5-10, 167 | Jr.
47 | Daniel Davies | 5-10, 179 | Sr.
PUNTER
90 | Riley Riethman | 5-10, 191 | So.
15 | Kellen Grave de Peralta | 6-1, 182 | So.
LONG SNAPPER
49 | Byron Rhodes | 5-11, 185 | So.
53 | Cole Willliams | 6-0, 202 | Jr.
HOLDER
15 | Kellen Grave de Peralta | 6-1, 182 | So.
90 | Riley Riethman | 5-10, 191 | So.
PUNT RETURNER
28 | Amin Hassan | 5-7, 169 | So.
21 | Kai Puailoa-Rojas | 6-0, 195 | Jr.
KICK RETURNER
24 | Maquel Haywood | 5-8, 189 | So.
23 | Vincent Terrell Jr. | 5-8, 170 | Jr.