How the points were scored: Live updates of No. 20 Notre Dame football vs. Navy Saturday

Nov. 12, 2022

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Md.

Notre Dame 14 0 0 0 — 14 Navy 0 0 0 0 — 0

FIRST QUARTER

► Notre Dame 7, Navy 0

Score: Audric Estime 30-yard pass from Drew Pyne at 10:36 (Blake Grupe kick)

Drive: Nine plays, 67 yards, 4:24 elapsed after opening Navy kickoff

Keys to the drive: Pyne faced down heavy Navy pressure on third and 8 to hit Estime streaking down the middle out of the backfield for the score. The Irish converted a fourth-and-1 on its own 42 and two plays later Pyne connected with Braden Lenzy for a 21-yard gain. Pyne was 4-for-4 passing and 51 yards.

► Notre Dame 14, Navy 0

Score: Lenzy 38-yard pass from Pyne at 4:28 (Grupe kick)

Drive: Six plays, 82 yards, 2:42 elapsed after Navy punt

Keys to the drive: Lenzy’s second TD was a watch-me-pull-a-rabbit-out-of-my-hat catch as he jumped over Navy CB Mbiti Williams Jr., pinned the ball against Williams’ back and was somehow able to wrap the ball back around into his own arms. The Irish benefited from a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty on the Midshipmen the play before.

Officials

Referee Riley Johnson, Umpire Mark Wilson, Linesman Kavin McGrath, Line Judge Tim Graham, Back Judge Brian McGready, Field Judge Conor Clougherty, Side Judge Tom Potts, Center Judge Joshua Fath

Game particulars

Kickoff weather: Sunny and 70 degrees, with 10 mph wind out of the west

Attendance: (M&T Stadium capacity: 71,001)