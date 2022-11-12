What the numbers tell us: Team and individual stats from Notre Dame vs. Navy
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
NOTRE DAME
RUSHING: Audric Estime 8 carries, 49 yards, long 28; Logan Digs 13-31, long 7; Mitchell Evans 1-2; Chris Tyree 2-1, Drew Pyne 8 (-13), 1 touchdown, long 11, TEAM 2 (-4).
PASSING: Drew Pyne 17 completions, 21 attempts, 269 yards, 4 touchndowns, 1 interception, long 38.
RECEIVING: Braden Lenzy 5 catches, 67 yards, 1 touchdown, long 38; Jayden Thomas 3-80, 1 TD, long 38; Michael Mayers 3-23, long 14; Deion Colzie 2-50, long 29; Lorenzo Styles 2-14, long 8; Audric Estime 1-30, 1 TD; Chris Tyree 1-5, 1 TD.
PUNTING: Jon Sot 4 punts, 162 yards, 40.5 avg., long 49.
FIELD GOALS: Blake Grupe 0-1 (missed 45).
KICKOFF RETURNS: Chris Tyree 2-42, long 27; Audric Estime 1-29.
PUNT RETURNS: Matt Salerno 2-0.
INTERCEPTIONS: Clarence Lewis 1
FUMBLE RETURNS: None.
TACKLES: Marist Liufau 8, Jack Kiser 8, Xavier Watts 8, Prince Kollie 7, Justin Ademilola 6, Jayson Ademilola 4, Isaiah Foskey 3, Houston Griffith 3, Benjamin Morrison 3, DJ Brown 2, TaRiq Bracy 2, Howard Cross III 2, Clarence Lewis 2, Nana Osafo-Mensah 2, Cam Hart 1, Junior Tuihalamaka 1, Ramon Henderson 1, Jordan Botelho 1, Jaylen Sneed 1, Zeke Correll 1, Gabriel Rubio 1, Rylie Mills 1.
TACKLES FOR LOSS: Xavier Watts 1, Prince Kollie .5, Jayson Ademilola .5, Benjamin Morrison 1, Gabriel Rubio 1.
SACKS: Prince Kollie .5, Jayson Ademilola .5.
NAVY
RUSHING: Daba Fofana 15 carries, 133 yards, 1 touchdown, long 50; Xavier Arline 12-59, 1 TD, long 26; Anton Hall 5-32, long 13; Maquel Haywood 3-9, long 7; Daniel Jones 1-9; Maasai Maynor 4-7, long 10; Vincent Terrell II 6-6, long 4.
PASSING: Maasai Maynor 4 completions, 7 attempts, 51 yards, 1 touchdown, long 20; Xavier Arline 2-4, 57 yards, 1 TD, long 34; TEAM 0-1; Kai Puailoa-Rojas 0-1, 1 interception.
RECEIVING: Mark Walker 3 catches, 67 yards, 1 touchdown, long 34; Maquel Haywood 1-20, 1 TD; Vincent Terrell II 1-15; Kai Puailoa-Rojas 1-6.
PUNTING: Riley Riethman 4 punts, 149 yards, 37.3 avg., long 40.
FIELD GOALS: Bijan Nichols 1-1, long 26.
KICKOFF RETURNS: Maquel Haywood 3 returns, 53 yards, long 18.
PUNT RETURNS: None
INTERCEPTIONS: John Marshall 1
FUMBLE RETURNS: None.
TACKLES: Rayuan Lane 7, Colin Ramos 7, John Marshall 6, Dashaun Peele 6, Donald Berniard Jr. 6, Mbiti Williams Jr. 5, Jacob Busic 5, Eavan Gibbons 4, Nicholas Straw 4, Justin Reed 4, Clay Cromwell 4, Joe Hutson 3, Will Harbour 3, Tyler Fletcher 2, Jianni Woodson-Brooks 2, Taylor Robinson 1, Xavier McDonald 1, Turner Stepp 1.
TACKLES FOR LOSS: Rayuan Lane 1, Colin Ramos 2, John Marshall 1, Dashaun Peele 1, Jacob Busic 1, Nicholas Straw .5, Clay Cromwell 1, Will Harbour 1.
SACKS: Rayuan Lane 1, Colin Ramos 1.5, John Marshall 1, Nicholas Straw .5, Clay Cromwell .5.
TEAM STATISTICS
|STATISTIC
|ND
|NAVY
|FIRST DOWNS
|15
|19
|Rushing
|6
|10
|Passing
|8
|6
|Penalty
|1
|3
|RUSHING YRDGE
|66
|255
|Yards gained
|105
|22
|Yards lost
|39
|11
|Attempts
|34
|46
|Average per rush
|1.9
|5.5
|PASSING YRDGE
|269
|108
|Comp.-att.-int
|17-21 -1
|6-13-1
|Avg per catch
|15.8
|18.0
|TOTAL OFFENSE
|335
|363
|Total plays
|55
|59
|Avs. per play
|6.1
|6.2
|RETURN YRDGE
|71
|53
|Int. returns
|0
|0
|Kickoff returns
|71
|53
|Punt returns
|0
|0
|FUMBLES-LOST
|0-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-YRDS
|8-56
|4-30
|PUNTS-YRDS
|4-162
|5-149
|Avg. per punt
|40.5
|29.8
|TIME OF POSS
|29:21
|30:39
|3RD DOWN CNV.
|6-13
|3-11
|4TH DOWN CNV.
|1-1
|1-1
|SACKS-YDS
|1-4
|5-30