Tuesday Notre Dame football live chat: Leave questions now for beat writer Mike Berardino

SOUTH BEND — So much to discuss, so little time left in this regular season for Notre Dame football.

With Navy safely in the rearview mirror after things got a little too interesting in the second half, Senior Day against Boston College is straight ahead. The struggling Eagles just spoiled Senior Day at No. 16 N.C. State with a last-second touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Emmett Morehead in a 21-20 upset.

Boston College was a 19 1/2-point underdog in Raleigh. It opened as a 19-point underdog this week against the Irish.

JotCast | ND Football Boston College Week Chat | 11/15/2022