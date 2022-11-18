Notre Dame Senior Day football preview vs. Boston College: Everything you need to know
SOUTH BEND — Setting the table for No. 18 Notre Dame's Senior Day matchup with Boston College Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. EST at Notre Dame Stadium.
No. 18 Notre Dame (7-3) vs. Boston College (3-7)
- When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. EST
- Where: Notre Dame Stadium (77,622), South Bend, Ind.
- TV/Radio: NBC, WSBT Radio (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM)
- Line: Notre Dame opens as a 19 -point favorite
- Series: Notre Dame leads 16-9
- Last meeting: Notre Dame won 45-31 in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Pregaming
▶ Braden Lenzy offers guidance to Tobias Merriweather; Joseph likely to miss another game
▶ Clarity comes to Senior Day for Avery Davis, other Notre Dame veterans
▶ Tale of the tape: Who has the edge when No. 18 Notre Dame battles Boston College Saturday?
▶ With 18 straight wins and counting, Notre Dame football takes 'Win in November' mantra to heart
Irish items
☘ Saturday marks the 27th meeting between Notre Dame and Boston College dating back to 1975 with the Irish leading the series 16-9. The first game was Dan Devine’s coaching debut.
☘ Notre Dame has won eight straight games against Boston College after the Eagles won six in a row from 2001-2008.
☘ This is the sixth time Boston College has been Notre Dame’s Senior Day opponent. The Eagles won in 1999 and 1993, spoiling a perfect season after the Irish beat No. 1 Florida State the week before.
☘ Boston College offensive coordinator John McNulty makes the trip back to South Bend after serving as Notre Dame’s tight ends coach in 2020 and 2021. Also returning are Eagles’ QB Phil Jurkovec and TE George Tackas who each started their careers with the Irish.
☘ After last Saturday’s 35-32 win against Navy in Baltimore, Notre Dame has scored 35 points or more in four consecutive games. The Irish have scored 35 or more points in five straight just once (1943).
☘ Notre Dame running back Audric Estime has scored in each of the past five games and leads the team with 10 touchdowns — nine rushing and one receiving.
☘ The Irish have won 18 straight games in the month of November dating back to 2018. Their last lost in the month was 38-20 at Stanford on Nov. 25, 2017.
☘ Another blocked punt against Navy gave Notre Dame its nation-leading seven this season, setting a school record. Notre Dame’s special teams have block punts in the past five games.
Notebook:Tommy Rees says Notre Dame won't shrink from the blitz next time: 'We would welcome that'
Schedules
NOTRE DAME (7-3)
Sept. 3 — @ Ohio State — L, 21-10
Sept. 10 — vs. MARSHALL — L, 25-21
Sept. 17 — vs. CALIFORNIA — W, 24-17
Sept. 24 — @ North Carolina — W, 45-32
Oct. 8 — Shamrock Series vs. BYU @ Las Vegas — W, 28-20
Oct. 15 — vs. STANFORD — L, 16-14
Oct. 29 — @ Syracuse — W, 41-24
Nov. 5 — vs. CLEMSON — W, 35-14
Nov. 12 — @ Navy (Baltimore) — W, 35-32
Nov. 19 — vs. BOSTON COLLEGE, 2:30 p.m. (NBC)
Nov. 26 — @ Southern Cal, TBD (TBD)
BOSTON COLLEGE (3-7)
Sept. 3 — vs. RUTGERS — L, 22-21
Sept. 10 — @ Virginia Tech — L, 27-10
Sept. 17 — vs. MAINE — W, 38-17
Sept. 24 — @ Florida State — L, 44-14
Oct. 1 — vs. LOUISVILLE — W, 34-33
Oct. 8 — vs. CLEMSON — L, 31-3
Oct. 22 — @ Wake Forest — L, 43-15
Oct. 29 — @ Connecticut — L, 13-3
Nov. 4 — vs. DUKE, — L, 38-31
Nov. 12 — @ N.C. State — W, 21-20
Nov. 19 — @ Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m. (NBC)
Nov. 26 — vs. SYACUSE, 7:30 p.m.
More:'No excuses' mentality drives Notre Dame safety DJ Brown beyond father's loss to long-awaited homecoming
Notre Dame two-deep depth chart
OFFENSE
WIDE RECEIVER
4 | Lorenzo Styles | 6-1, 195 | Soph.
16 | Deion Colzie | 6-5, 211 | Soph.
WIDE RECEIVER
83 | Jayden Thomas | 6-2, 215 | Soph.
29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195 | Gr.
LEFT TACKLE
76 | Joe Alt | 6-8, 317 | Soph.
79 | Tosh Baker | 6-8, 310 | Jr.
LEFT GUARD
55 | Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 310 | Gr.
73 | Andew Kristofic | 6-4, 300 | Sr.
CENTER
52 | Zeke Correll | 6-3, 308 | Sr.
78 | Pat Coogan | 6-5, 309 | Soph.
RIGHT GUARD
75 | Josh Lugg | 6-7, 316 | Gr.
50 | Rocco Spindler | 6-5, 315 | Soph.
RIGHT TACKLE
54 | Blake Fisher | 6-6, 327 | So.
68 | Michael Carmody | 6-6, 280 | Jr.
TIGHT END
87 | Michael Mayer | 6-5, 265 | Jr.
88 | Mitchell Evans | 6-5, 255 | Soph.
WIDE RECEIVER
0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr.
15 | Tobias Merriweather | 6-4, 198 | Fr.
QUARTERBACK
10 | Drew Pyne | 6-0, 198 | Jr.
18 | Steve Angeli | 6-2, 211 | Fr.
RUNNING BACK
25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 197 | Jr.
OR 3 | Logan Diggs | 6-0, 214 | Soph.
OR 7 | Audric Estime | 6-0, 229 | Soph.
DEFENSE
VYPER DEFENSIVE END
7 | Isaiah Foskey | 6-5, 265 | Sr.
9 | Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 253 | Gr.
OR 12 | Jordan Botelho | 6-3, 250 | Jr.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
57 | Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 285 | Gr.
65 | Chris Smith | 6-2, 310 | Sr.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
56 | Howard Cross III | 6-1, 310 | Gr.
97 | Gabriel Rubio | 6-5, 295 | Soph.
DEFENSIVE END
99 | Rylie Mills | 6-5, 292 | Jr.
31 | Nana Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Sr.
WILL LINEBACKER
8 | Marist Liufau | 6-2, 235 | Sr.
24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.
OR 10 | Prince Kollie | 6-3, 220 | Soph.
MIKE LINEBACKER
27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr.
44 | Junior Tuihalamaka | 6-2, 240 | Fr.
ROVER
24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.
27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr.
CORNERBACK
5 | Cam Hart | 6-3, 198 | Sr.
OR 28 | TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 185 | Gr.
21 | Jaden Mickey | 6-0, 176 | Fr.
LEFT SAFETY
2 | DJ Brown | 6-1, 200 | Gr.
OR 3 | Houston Griffith | 6-0, 205 | Gr.
RIGHT SAFETY
16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr.
OR 11 | Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Jr.
CORNERBACK
20 | Benjamin Morrison | 6-0, 179 | Fr.
6 | Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 203 | Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
KICKOFFS
92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr.
14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.
PLACEKICKER
99 | Blake Grupe | 5-8, 156 | Gr.
92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr.
PUNTER
39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr.
14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.
LONG SNAPPER
65 | Michael Vinson | 6-2, 228 | Gr.
44 | Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 215 | Jr.
HOLDER
39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr.
14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.
PUNT RETURNS
16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr.
OR 29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195
KICKOFF RETURNS
25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Soph.
0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr.
Boston College two-deep depth chart
OFFENSE
LEFT TACKLE
70 | Ozzy Trapilo | 6-8, 304 | Jr.
OR 67 | Jack Conley | 6-7, 316 | Sr.
LEFT GUARD
78 | Jackson Ness | 6-5, 288 | Sr.
62 | Otto Hess | 6-6, 299 | Soph.
CENTER
66 | Drew Kendall | 6-4, 283 | Soph.
OR 78 | Jackson Ness | 6-5, 288 | Sr.
RIGHT GUARD
53 | Dwayne Allick | 6-2, 294 | Jr.
62 | Otto Hess | 6-6, 299 | Soph.
RIGHT TACKLE
67 | Jack Conley | 6-7, 316 | Sr.
OR 77 | Jude Bowry | 6-5, 282 | Soph.
QUARTERBACK
5 | Phil Jurkovec | 6-5, 214 | Gr.
14 | Emmett Morehead | 6-5, 228 | Soph.
OR 8 | Matthew Rueve | 6-4, 203 | Jr.
RUNNING BACK
24 | Pat Garwo | 5-8, 208 | Sr.
26 Alec Sinkfield | 5-9, 193 | Gr.
RUNNING BACK
21 | Cam Barfield | 5-8, 180 | Fr.
7 | Xavier Coleman | 5-7, 179 | Soph.
X RECEIVER
0 | Jaden Williams | 5-9, 175 | Soph.
2 | Joseph Griffin | 6-4, 200 | Fr.
F RECEIVER
1 | Jaelen Gill | 5-11, 183 | Gr.
11 | Lewis Bond | 5-10, 188 | Soph.
Z RECEIVER
4 | Zay Flowers | 5-10, 172 | Sr.
84 Taji Johnson | 6-3, 212 | Jr.
TIGHT END
80 | George Takacs | 6-6, 247, Gr.
17 | Jeremiah Franklin | 6-4, 217 | Fr.
DEFENSE
LEFT END
97 | Marcus Valdez | 6-0, 256 | Gr.
19 | Neto Okpala | 6-0, 239 | Soph.
NOSE TACKLE
93 | Chibueze Onwuka | 5-11, 286 | Gr.
55 | Kwan Williams | 6-1, 290 | Fr.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
96 | Cam Horsley | 6-2, 295 | Jr.
90 | Ty Clemons | 6-2, 259 | Soph.
RIGHT END
6 | Donovan Ezeiruaku | 6-2, 236 | Soph.
18 | Josh Hardy | 6-3, 235 | Fr.
OR 17 | Edwin Kolenge | 6-3, 232 | Fr.
STONG LINEBACKER
5 | Kam Arnold | 6-0, 227 | Jr.
OR 8 | Jaylen Blackwell | 6-0, 229 | Soph.
MIDDLE LINEBACKER
2 | Bryce Steele | 6-1, 221 | Soph.
52 | Owen McGowan | 5-11, 220 | Soph.
WEAKSIDE LINEBACKER
5 | Kam Arnold | 6-0, 227 | Jr.
OR 42 | Vinny DePalma | 5-11, 223 | Gr.
NICKLE BACK
21 | Josh DeBerry | 5-11, 177 | Sr.
0 | CJ Burton | 5-11, 170 | Soph.
CORNERBACK
10 | Jalen Cheek | 6-1, 188 | Soph.
OR 0 | CJ Burton | 5-11, 170 | Soph.
STRONG SAFETY
9 | Jaiden Woodbey | 6-0, 222 | Gr.
30 | Steve Lubischer | 6-0, 203 | Sr.)
FREE SAFETY
3 | Jason Maitre | 5-10, 188 | Gr.
23 | Cole Batson | 6-4, 192 | Soph.
CORNERBACK
20 | Elijah Jones | 6-2, 178 | Gr.
16 | Isaiah Farris | 6-0, 155 | Fr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
PLACE KICKER
90 | Connor Lytton | 6-0, 198 | Soph.
OR 99 | Danny Longman | 6-1, 193 | Gr.
KICKOFF
99 | Danny Longman | 6-1, 193 | Gr.
95 | Liam Connor | 6-2, 197 | Fr.
PUNTER
99 | Danny Longman | 6-1, 193 | Gr.
43 | Sam Candotti | 6-1, 176 | Fr.
KICK RETURN
26 | Alec Sinkfield | 5-9, 193 | Gr.
1 | Jaelen Gill | 5-11, 183 | Gr.
OR 0 | Jaden Williams | 5-9, 175 | Soph.
PUNT RETURN
1 | Jaelen Gill | 5-11, 183 | Gr. OR 4 | Zay Flowers | 5-10, 172 | Sr.
LONG SNAPPER
69 | Gunner Daniel | 5-9, 196 | Gr.
28 | Jackson Gugni | 6-3, 210 | Jr.
HOLDER
43 | Sam Candotti | 6-1, 176 | Fr. 99 | Danny Longman | 6-1, 193 | Gr.