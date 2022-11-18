Notre Dame Senior Day football preview vs. Boston College: Everything you need to know

Michael Wanbaugh
South Bend Tribune

SOUTH BEND — Setting the table for No. 18 Notre Dame's Senior Day matchup with Boston College Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. EST at Notre Dame Stadium.

No. 18 Notre Dame (7-3) vs. Boston College (3-7) 

  • When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. EST 
  • Where: Notre Dame Stadium (77,622), South Bend, Ind. 
  • TV/Radio: NBC, WSBT Radio (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM) 
  • Line: Notre Dame opens as a 19 -point favorite  
  • Series: Notre Dame leads 16-9 
  • Last meeting: Notre Dame won 45-31 in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Pregaming

Irish items 

☘ Saturday marks the 27th meeting between Notre Dame and Boston College dating back to 1975 with the Irish leading the series 16-9. The first game was Dan Devine’s coaching debut. 

☘ Notre Dame has won eight straight games against Boston College after the Eagles won six in a row from 2001-2008. 

☘ This is the sixth time Boston College has been Notre Dame’s Senior Day opponent. The Eagles won in 1999 and 1993, spoiling a perfect season after the Irish beat No. 1 Florida State the week before.  

☘ Boston College offensive coordinator John McNulty makes the trip back to South Bend after serving as Notre Dame’s tight ends coach in 2020 and 2021. Also returning are Eagles’ QB Phil Jurkovec and TE George Tackas who each started their careers with the Irish. 

☘ After last Saturday’s 35-32 win against Navy in Baltimore, Notre Dame has scored 35 points or more in four consecutive games. The Irish have scored 35 or more points in five straight just once (1943). 

☘ Notre Dame running back Audric Estime has scored in each of the past five games and leads the team with 10 touchdowns — nine rushing and one receiving. 

☘ The Irish have won 18 straight games in the month of November dating back to 2018. Their last lost in the month was 38-20 at Stanford on Nov. 25, 2017. 

☘ Another blocked punt against Navy gave Notre Dame its nation-leading seven this season, setting a school record. Notre Dame’s special teams have block punts in the past five games.  

Schedules

NOTRE DAME (7-3) 

Sept. 3 — @ Ohio State — L, 21-10 

Sept. 10 — vs. MARSHALL — L, 25-21 

Sept. 17 — vs. CALIFORNIA — W, 24-17 

Sept. 24 — @ North Carolina — W, 45-32 

Oct. 8 — Shamrock Series vs. BYU @ Las Vegas — W, 28-20 

Oct. 15 — vs. STANFORD — L, 16-14 

Oct. 22 — vs. UNLV — W, 44-21 

Oct. 29 — @ Syracuse — W, 41-24 

Nov. 5 — vs. CLEMSON — W, 35-14 

Nov. 12 — @ Navy (Baltimore) — W, 35-32 

Nov. 19 — vs. BOSTON COLLEGE, 2:30 p.m. (NBC) 

Nov. 26 — @ Southern Cal, TBD (TBD) 

BOSTON COLLEGE (3-7) 

Sept. 3 — vs. RUTGERS — L, 22-21 

Sept. 10 — @ Virginia Tech — L, 27-10 

Sept. 17 — vs. MAINE — W, 38-17 

Sept. 24 — @ Florida State — L, 44-14 

Oct. 1 — vs. LOUISVILLE — W, 34-33 

Oct. 8 — vs. CLEMSON — L, 31-3 

Oct. 22 — @ Wake Forest — L, 43-15 

Oct. 29 — @ Connecticut — L, 13-3 

Nov. 4 — vs. DUKE, — L, 38-31 

Nov. 12 — @ N.C. State — W, 21-20 

Nov. 19 — @ Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m. (NBC) 

Nov. 26 — vs. SYACUSE, 7:30 p.m. 

Notre Dame two-deep depth chart

OFFENSE 

WIDE RECEIVER 

4 | Lorenzo Styles | 6-1, 195 | Soph. 

16 | Deion Colzie | 6-5, 211 | Soph. 

WIDE RECEIVER 

83 | Jayden Thomas | 6-2, 215 | Soph. 

29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195 | Gr.  

LEFT TACKLE 

76 | Joe Alt | 6-8, 317 | Soph. 

79 | Tosh Baker | 6-8, 310 | Jr. 

LEFT GUARD 

55 | Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 310 | Gr. 

73 | Andew Kristofic | 6-4, 300 | Sr. 

CENTER 

52 | Zeke Correll | 6-3, 308 | Sr.  

78 | Pat Coogan | 6-5, 309 | Soph. 

RIGHT GUARD 

75 | Josh Lugg | 6-7, 316 | Gr. 

50 | Rocco Spindler | 6-5, 315 | Soph. 

RIGHT TACKLE 

54 | Blake Fisher | 6-6, 327 | So.  

68 | Michael Carmody | 6-6, 280 | Jr. 

TIGHT END 

87 | Michael Mayer | 6-5, 265 | Jr. 

88 | Mitchell Evans | 6-5, 255 | Soph. 

WIDE RECEIVER 

0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr. 

15 | Tobias Merriweather | 6-4, 198 | Fr. 

QUARTERBACK 

10 | Drew Pyne | 6-0, 198 | Jr. 

18 | Steve Angeli | 6-2, 211 | Fr.

RUNNING BACK 

25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 197 | Jr. 

OR 3 | Logan Diggs | 6-0, 214 | Soph. 

OR 7 | Audric Estime | 6-0, 229 | Soph. 

DEFENSE 

VYPER DEFENSIVE END 

7 | Isaiah Foskey | 6-5, 265 | Sr. 

9 | Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 253 | Gr. 

OR 12 | Jordan Botelho | 6-3, 250 | Jr. 

DEFENSIVE TACKLE 

57 | Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 285 | Gr. 

65 | Chris Smith | 6-2, 310 | Sr. 

DEFENSIVE TACKLE 

56 | Howard Cross III | 6-1, 310 | Gr. 

97 | Gabriel Rubio | 6-5, 295 | Soph. 

DEFENSIVE END 

99 | Rylie Mills | 6-5, 292 | Jr. 

31 | Nana Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Sr. 

WILL LINEBACKER 

8 | Marist Liufau | 6-2, 235 | Sr. 

24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr. 

OR 10 | Prince Kollie | 6-3, 220 | Soph. 

MIKE LINEBACKER 

27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr. 

44 | Junior Tuihalamaka | 6-2, 240 | Fr. 

ROVER 

24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.  

27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr. 

CORNERBACK 

5 | Cam Hart | 6-3, 198 | Sr. 

OR 28 | TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 185 | Gr. 

21 | Jaden Mickey | 6-0, 176 | Fr. 

LEFT SAFETY 

2 | DJ Brown | 6-1, 200 | Gr. 

OR 3 | Houston Griffith | 6-0, 205 | Gr. 

RIGHT SAFETY 

16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr. 

OR 11 | Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Jr. 

CORNERBACK 

20 | Benjamin Morrison | 6-0, 179 | Fr. 

6 | Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 203 | Jr. 

SPECIAL TEAMS 

KICKOFFS 

92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr. 

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr. 

PLACEKICKER  

99 | Blake Grupe | 5-8, 156 | Gr. 

92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr. 

PUNTER 

39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr. 

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr. 

LONG SNAPPER 

65 | Michael Vinson | 6-2, 228 | Gr. 

44 | Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 215 | Jr. 

HOLDER 

39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr. 

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr. 

PUNT RETURNS 

16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr. 

OR 29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195 

KICKOFF RETURNS 

25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Soph. 

0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr.

Boston College two-deep depth chart

OFFENSE  

LEFT TACKLE 

70 | Ozzy Trapilo | 6-8, 304 | Jr. 

OR 67 | Jack Conley | 6-7, 316 | Sr. 

LEFT GUARD 

78 | Jackson Ness | 6-5, 288 | Sr. 

62 | Otto Hess | 6-6, 299 | Soph. 

CENTER 

66 | Drew Kendall | 6-4, 283 | Soph. 

OR 78 | Jackson Ness | 6-5, 288 | Sr. 

RIGHT GUARD 

53 | Dwayne Allick | 6-2, 294 | Jr. 

62 | Otto Hess | 6-6, 299 | Soph. 

RIGHT TACKLE 

67 | Jack Conley | 6-7, 316 | Sr. 

OR 77 | Jude Bowry | 6-5, 282 | Soph. 

QUARTERBACK 

5 | Phil Jurkovec | 6-5, 214 | Gr. 

14 | Emmett Morehead | 6-5, 228 | Soph. 

OR 8 | Matthew Rueve | 6-4, 203 | Jr. 

RUNNING BACK  

24 | Pat Garwo | 5-8, 208 | Sr. 

26 Alec Sinkfield | 5-9, 193 | Gr. 

RUNNING BACK 

21 | Cam Barfield | 5-8, 180 | Fr. 

7 | Xavier Coleman | 5-7, 179 | Soph. 

X RECEIVER 

0 | Jaden Williams | 5-9, 175 | Soph. 

2 | Joseph Griffin | 6-4, 200 | Fr. 

F RECEIVER 

1 | Jaelen Gill | 5-11, 183 | Gr. 

11 | Lewis Bond | 5-10, 188 | Soph. 

Z RECEIVER 

4 | Zay Flowers | 5-10, 172 | Sr. 

84 Taji Johnson | 6-3, 212 | Jr. 

TIGHT END 

80 | George Takacs | 6-6, 247, Gr. 

17 | Jeremiah Franklin | 6-4, 217 | Fr. 

DEFENSE  

LEFT END 

97 | Marcus Valdez | 6-0, 256 | Gr. 

19 | Neto Okpala | 6-0, 239 | Soph.  

NOSE TACKLE  

93 | Chibueze Onwuka | 5-11, 286 | Gr. 

55 | Kwan Williams | 6-1, 290 | Fr. 

DEFENSIVE TACKLE  

96 | Cam Horsley | 6-2, 295 | Jr. 

90 | Ty Clemons | 6-2, 259 | Soph. 

RIGHT END 

6 | Donovan Ezeiruaku | 6-2, 236 | Soph.  

18 | Josh Hardy | 6-3, 235 | Fr. 

OR 17 | Edwin Kolenge | 6-3, 232 | Fr. 

STONG LINEBACKER  

5 | Kam Arnold | 6-0, 227 | Jr. 

OR 8 | Jaylen Blackwell | 6-0, 229 | Soph. 

MIDDLE LINEBACKER 

2 | Bryce Steele | 6-1, 221 | Soph. 

52 | Owen McGowan | 5-11, 220 | Soph. 

WEAKSIDE LINEBACKER 

5 | Kam Arnold | 6-0, 227 | Jr. 

OR 42 | Vinny DePalma | 5-11, 223 | Gr. 

NICKLE BACK  

21 | Josh DeBerry | 5-11, 177 | Sr. 

0 | CJ Burton | 5-11, 170 | Soph. 

CORNERBACK  

10 | Jalen Cheek | 6-1, 188 | Soph. 

OR 0 | CJ Burton | 5-11, 170 | Soph. 

STRONG SAFETY 

9 | Jaiden Woodbey | 6-0, 222 | Gr. 

30 | Steve Lubischer | 6-0, 203 | Sr.)  

FREE SAFETY 

3 | Jason Maitre | 5-10, 188 | Gr. 

23 | Cole Batson | 6-4, 192 | Soph. 

CORNERBACK 

20 | Elijah Jones | 6-2, 178 | Gr. 

16 | Isaiah Farris | 6-0, 155 | Fr. 

SPECIAL TEAMS 

PLACE KICKER  

90 | Connor Lytton | 6-0, 198 | Soph. 

OR 99 | Danny Longman | 6-1, 193 | Gr. 

KICKOFF 

99 | Danny Longman | 6-1, 193 | Gr. 

95 | Liam Connor | 6-2, 197 | Fr. 

PUNTER 

99 | Danny Longman | 6-1, 193 | Gr. 

43 | Sam Candotti | 6-1, 176 | Fr. 

KICK RETURN 

26 | Alec Sinkfield | 5-9, 193 | Gr. 

1 | Jaelen Gill | 5-11, 183 | Gr. 

OR 0 | Jaden Williams | 5-9, 175 | Soph. 

PUNT RETURN  

1 | Jaelen Gill | 5-11, 183 | Gr. OR 4 | Zay Flowers | 5-10, 172 | Sr. 

LONG SNAPPER 

69 | Gunner Daniel | 5-9, 196 | Gr. 

28 | Jackson Gugni | 6-3, 210 | Jr. 

HOLDER  

43 | Sam Candotti | 6-1, 176 | Fr. 99 | Danny Longman | 6-1, 193 | Gr. 