How the points were scored: No. 18 Notre Dame dominating Boston College in second half

Nov. 19, 2022

Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind.

Boston College 0 0 0 0 — 0 Notre Dame 17 20 7 0 — 44

FIRST QUARTER

► Notre Dame 3, Boston College 0

Score: Blake Grupe 26-yard field goal at 12:50

Drive: Six plays, 67 yards, 2:10 elapsed after opening kickoff

Keys to the drive: Notre Dame's offense couldn't have started better as Logan Diggs busted up the middle for 51 yards on the first play to the Boston College 24. Quarterback Drew Pyne missed WR Lorenzo Styles open in the end zone, leading to the FG attempt.

► Notre Dame 10, Boston College 0

Score: Logan Diggs 1-yard run at 10:05 (Grupe kick)

Drive: Five plays, 20 yards following a Boston College interception

Keys to the drive: Freshman corneback Benjamin Morrison intercepts Boston College quarterback Emmett Morehead, setting up Notre Dame at the Eagles' 20. The Irish rode Logan Diggs for all five plays. It was Morrison's third INT of the season, all coming in the past two home games.

FIRST QUARTER

► Notre Dame 17, Boston College 0

Score: Matt Salerno 1-yard pass from Drew Pyne at 4:15 (Grupe kick)

Drive: Eight plays, 81 yards, 4:26 elapsed after Boston College punt

Keys to the drive: Pyne threw one of his best balls of the season when he stepped up in the pocket, scrambled to his right and found Deion Colzie on the run for 23 yards on third-and-8. He then hit Diggs on a wheel route for 28 yards to get into the red zone, setting up Salerno's first touchdown of his career.

SECOND QUARTER

► Notre Dame 20, Boston College 0

Score: Grupe 41-yard field goal at 14:07

Drive: Ten plays, 57 yards, 3:37 elapsed after a Boston College interception

Keys to the drive: This time it was Audric Estime's chance to do some damage out of the backfield. Estime ran for 17 yards and then 12 yards to set up the FG attempt. Oh yeah, Ben Morrison snagged his fourth INT, this time in the end zone, to give the Irish the ball.

► Notre Dame 23, Boston College 0

Score: Grupe 46-yard field goal at 8:27

Drive: Seven plays, 15 yards, 3:22 elapsed after Boston College fumble

Keys to the drive: Third field goal of the game set up by a senior moment from Notre Dame defensive linemen Howard Cross III and Isaiah Foskey. Cross forced a fumble of BC QB Morehead and Foskey recovers.

► Notre Dame 30, Boston College 0

Score: Audric Estime 7-yard run at 3:04 (Grupe kick)

Drive: Four plays 42 yards, 2:04 elapsed after Boston College fumble

Keys to the drive: The Irish should have scored two minutes earlier when cornerback Cam Hart forced a fumble on that was recovered by Marist Liufau, who retuned it 42 yards to the end zone. On the field the play was ruled an incomplete pass, so while ND was awarded possession, the play was not advanceable. Estime's score was set up by a 23-yard scamper down the sideline by Diggs.

► Notre Dame 37, Boston College 0

Score: Chris Tyree 12-yard run at 1:14. (Grupe kick)

Drive: Four plays, 49 yards, 0:56 elapsed after Boston College punt

Keys to the drive: Tyree becomes the third Notre Dame running to score in the first half after a Matt Salerno sets up drive with a 28-yard punt return to the BC 49. Tyree starts out with 26-yard run up the middle. Three plays later DE Isaiah Foskey ends the half by becoming Notre Dame's all-time sack leader with 25, surpassing Justin Tuck.

THIRD QUARTER

► Notre Dame 44, Boston College 0

Score: Estime 6-yard run at 8:54 (Grupe kick)

Drive: Eight plays, 47 yards, 4:29 elapsed after Boston College interception

Keys to the drive: Benjamin Morrison picks off his third pass of the game to give Irish the ball at the BC 47. Lorenzo Styles picks up 21 yards on a reverse play to set them up in the red zone. Estime takes took his scoring handoff from tight end Mitchell Evans, who has become a short-yardage specialist under center for Notre Dame. Ohh ... it's snowing.

Officials

Referee Jeff Heaser, Umpire Sean Geraghty, Linesman Arthur Hardin, Line Judge Brian Sakowski, Back Judge Jacques Hooper, Field Judge Kip Johnson, Side Judge Jerry Hocker, Center Judge Charles Lamertina.

Game particulars

Kickoff weather: Overcast with light snow, 15 mph wind out of the southwest. 25 degrees.

Attendance: (Notre Dame Stadium capacity: 77,622)