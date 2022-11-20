What the numbers tell us: Team and individual stats from Notre Dame vs. Boston College
INDIVIDUALS
NOTRE DAME
RUSHING: Logan Diggs 15 carries, 122 yards, 1 touchdown, long 51; Audric Estime 11-71, 2 touchdowns, long 17; Chris Tyree 6-50, 1 touchdowns, long 26; Lorenzo Styles 2-27, long 21; Gi’Bran Payne 2-5, long 3; Drew Pyne 1-4, Mitchell Evans 1-2.
PASSING: Drew Pyne 13 completions, 25 attempts, 156 yards, 0 interceptions, 1 touchdown, long 28.
RECEIVING: Michael Mayer 5 catches, 64 yards, long 23; Matt Salerno 2-20, 1 touchdown, long 19; Jayden Thomas 2-20, long 11; Chris Tyree 2-1, long 2; Logan Diggs 1-28; Deion Colzie 1-23.
PUNTING: Jon Sot 1 punt, 41 yards.
FIELD GOALS: Blake Grupe 3-of-3, long 46.
KICKOFF RETURNS: None.
PUNT RETURNS: Matt Salerno 2 returns, 30 yards, long 28.
INTERCEPTIONS: Benjamin Morrison 3.
FUMBLE RETURNS: Isaiah Foskey 1-0, Marist Liufau 1-0.
TACKLES: Jaylen Sneed 5, JD Bertrand 5, Jack Kiser 4, Houston Griffith 3, Marist Liufau 3, Jordan Botelho 3, Junior Tuihalamaka 3, DJ Brown 2, Prince Kollie 2, Xavier Watts 2, Osita Ekwona 2, Jason Onye 2, Howard Cross III 2, Chris Smith 2, Alexander Ehrensberger 2, Rylie Mills 2, Cam Hart 1, Isaiah Foskey 1, Justin Ademilola 1, Benjamin Morrison 1, Joshua Burnham 1, Nolan Ziegler 1, Gabriel Rubio 1.
TACKLES FOR LOSS: Jaylen Sneed .5, Jack Kiser 1, Jordan Botelho 1.5, Xavier Watts 1, Cam Hart 1, Isaiah Foskey 1, Justin Ademilola .5, Joshua Burnham .5.
SACKS: Jack Kiser 1, Jordan Botelho .5, Xavier Watts 1, Isaiah Foskey 1, Justin Ademilola .5.
BOSTON COLLEGE
RUSHING: Alex Broome 7 carries, 25 yards, long 8; Patrick Garwo 8-24, long 5; Cam Barfield 12-23, long 8; Zay Flowers 1-7; Emmett Morehead 8 (-23).
PASSING: Emmett Morehead 9 completions, 22 attempts, 117 yard, 3 interceptions, 0 touchdowns, long 39.
RECEIVING: Zay Flowers 3 catches, 46 yards, long 39; Alex Broome 2-25, long 14; George Takacs 2-8, long 5; Taji Johnson 1-32; Jeremiah Franklin 1-6.
PUNTING: Danny Longman 4 punts, 135 yards, 33.8 avg., long 39.
FIELD GOALS: None.
KICKOFF RETURNS: Jaelen Gill 3-79, long 42.
PUNT RETURNS: None.
INTERCEPTIONS: None.
FUMBLE RETURNS: Gunner Daniel 1-0.
TACKLES: Vinny DePalma 12, Jaiden Woodbey 7, Kam Arnold 6, Cole Batson 4, Jason Maitre 3, Kwan Williams 3, Bryce Steele 2, Neto Okpala 2, Elijah Jones 2, Josh DeBerry 2, Donovan Ezeiruaku 1, Khris Banks 1, Jalon Williams 1, Edwin Kolenge 1, Izaiah Henderson 1, Chibueze Onwuka 1, Cam Horsley 1, Marcus Valdez 1.
TACKLES FOR LOSS: Vinny DePalma .5, Cole Batson 1, Bryce Steele 1, Neto Okpala 1.5, Marcus Valdez 1.
SACKS: None.
TEAM
|STATISTIC
|BC
|ND
|FIRST DOWNS
|10
|22
|Rushing
|5
|13
|Passing
|4
|9
|Penalty
|1
|0
|RUSHING YRDGE
|56
|281
|Yards gained
|101
|291
|Yards lost
|45
|10
|Attempts
|36
|38
|Average per rush
|1.6
|7.4
|PASSING YRDGE
|117
|156
|Comp.-att.-int
|9-22-3
|13-25-0
|Avg per catch
|13.0
|12.0
|TOTAL OFFENSE
|173
|437
|Total plays
|58
|63
|Avs. per play
|3
|6.9
|RETURN YRDGE
|79
|30
|Int. returns
|0-0
|3-0
|Kickoff returns
|3-79
|0-0
|Punt returns
|0-0
|2-30
|FUMBLES-LOST
|2-2
|1-1
|PENALTIES-YRDS
|3-20
|2-20
|PUNTS-YRDS
|4-135
|1-41
|Avg. per punt
|33.8
|41
|TIME OF POSS
|29:00
|31:00
|3RD DOWN CNV.
|6-14
|8-13
|4TH DOWN CNV.
|1-2
|0-1
|SACKS-YDS
|0-0
|4-33