Notre Dame 'Jeweled Shillelagh' game preview vs. USC: Everything you need to know
Setting the table for No. 13 Notre Dame and No. 5 Southern Cal Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
No. 13 Notre Dame (8-3) at No. 5 USC (10-1)
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST
- Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (78,467), South Bend, Ind.
- TV/Radio: ABC, WSBT Radio (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM)
- Line: USC opens as a 5 -point favorite
- Series: Notre Dame leads 48-36-5
- Last meeting: Notre Dame won 31-26 in South Bend.
Pregaming
Irish Items
☘ Saturday marks the 93rd meeting between Notre Dame and USC in the longest running intersectional rivalry that dates back to 1926.
☘ Notre Dame leads the series 48-36-5 and has won four in a row and five out of the last six. The longest Irish win streak was 11 (1983-93). USC's longest win streak was eight (2002-09).
☘ Since 1952 the two teams played for the "Jeweled Shillelagh," a traveling trophy that was a gift from the Notre Dame Alumni Club of Los Angeles. Of those games, the Irish have a record of 33-29-3. The winner keeps the trophy for a year and adds either a ruby-adorned Trojan head or emerald-studded shamrock the club.
☘ USC has a chance to make the College Football Playoffs going into the final regular-season game. Notre Dame has spoiled Trojan national title hopes in 1988, 1947 and 1952. USC on the other hand, has ended Irish title hopes in 1938, 1964, 1970 and 1980.
☘ Notre Dame punter Jon Sot on Monday was named a Ray Guy Award semifinalist for best punter in the nation. A transfer from Harvard, Sot has 44 punts on the season for a 43.3-yard average with 47.7% ending up inside the 20 yard-line.
☘ Junior Michael Mayer enters what is likely his final regular-season game holding every major receiving record for Notre Dame tight ends in program history. He has caught a pass in every game of his college career (35) and is now the 13th player in ND history to eclipse 2,000 reception yards in a career.
☘ True freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison intercepted three passes against Boston College, becoming the first Irish defender do so since Harrison Smith in the 2010 Sun Bowl. Morrison’s five INTs this year are the most for a season — along with Kyle Hamilton (2019) — since LB Manti Te’o intercepted seven in 2012.
Notre Dame two-deep depth chart
OFFENSE
WIDE RECEIVER
4 | Lorenzo Styles | 6-1, 195 | Soph.
16 | Deion Colzie | 6-5, 211 | Soph.
WIDE RECEIVER
83 | Jayden Thomas | 6-2, 215 | Soph.
29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195 | Gr.
LEFT TACKLE
76 | Joe Alt | 6-8, 317 | Soph.
79 | Tosh Baker | 6-8, 310 | Jr.
LEFT GUARD
55 | Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 310 | Gr.
73 | Andew Kristofic | 6-4, 300 | Sr.
CENTER
52 | Zeke Correll | 6-3, 308 | Sr.
78 | Pat Coogan | 6-5, 309 | Soph.
RIGHT GUARD
75 | Josh Lugg | 6-7, 316 | Gr.
50 | Rocco Spindler | 6-5, 315 | Soph.
RIGHT TACKLE
54 | Blake Fisher | 6-6, 327 | So.
68 | Michael Carmody | 6-6, 280 | Jr.
TIGHT END
87 | Michael Mayer | 6-5, 265 | Jr.
88 | Mitchell Evans | 6-5, 255 | Soph.
WIDE RECEIVER
0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr.
15 | Tobias Merriweather | 6-4, 198 | Fr.
QUARTERBACK
10 | Drew Pyne | 6-0, 198 | Jr.
18 | Steve Angeli | 6-2, 211 | Fr.
RUNNING BACK
25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 197 | Jr.
OR 3 | Logan Diggs | 6-0, 214 | Soph.
OR 7 | Audric Estime | 6-0, 229 | Soph.
DEFENSE
VYPER DEFENSIVE END
7 | Isaiah Foskey | 6-5, 265 | Sr.
9 | Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 253 | Gr.
OR 12 | Jordan Botelho | 6-3, 250 | Jr.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
57 | Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 285 | Gr.
65 | Chris Smith | 6-2, 310 | Sr.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
56 | Howard Cross III | 6-1, 310 | Gr.
97 | Gabriel Rubio | 6-5, 295 | Soph.
DEFENSIVE END
99 | Rylie Mills | 6-5, 292 | Jr.
31 | Nana Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Sr.
WILL LINEBACKER
8 | Marist Liufau | 6-2, 235 | Sr.
24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.
OR 10 | Prince Kollie | 6-3, 220 | Soph.
MIKE LINEBACKER
27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr.
44 | Junior Tuihalamaka | 6-2, 240 | Fr.
ROVER
24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.
27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr.
CORNERBACK
5 | Cam Hart | 6-3, 198 | Sr.
OR 28 | TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 185 | Gr.
21 | Jaden Mickey | 6-0, 176 | Fr.
LEFT SAFETY
2 | DJ Brown | 6-1, 200 | Gr.
OR 3 | Houston Griffith | 6-0, 205 | Gr.
RIGHT SAFETY
16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr.
OR 11 | Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Jr.
CORNERBACK
20 | Benjamin Morrison | 6-0, 179 | Fr.
6 | Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 203 | Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
KICKOFFS
92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr.
14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.
PLACEKICKER
99 | Blake Grupe | 5-8, 156 | Gr.
92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr.
PUNTER
39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr.
14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.
LONG SNAPPER
65 | Michael Vinson | 6-2, 228 | Gr.
44 | Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 215 | Jr.
HOLDER
39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr.
14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.
PUNT RETURNS
16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr.
OR 29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195
KICKOFF RETURNS
25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Soph.
0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr.
USC two-deep depth chart
OFFENSE
WIDE RECEIVER
2 | Brenden Rice | 6-3, 205 | Jr.
OR 81 | Kyle Ford | 6-3, 220 | Sr.
WIDE RECEIVER
4 | Mario Williams | 5-9, 185 | So.
16 | Tahj Washington | 5-11, 175 | Sr.
LEFT TACKLE
70 | Bobby Haskins | 6-7, 295 | Gr.
74 | Courtland Ford | 6-6, 305 | Jr.
LEFT GUARD
72 | Andrew Vorhees | 6-6, 325 | Gr.
66 | Gino Quinones | 6-4, 285 | Sr.
CENTER
62 | Brett Neilon | 6-2, 295 | Gr.
78 | Andrew Milek | 6-5, 300 | Jr.
RIGHT GUARD
57 | Justin Dedich | 6-7, 310 | Gr.
61 | Joe Bryson | 6-8, 300 | Gr.
RIGHT TACKLE
79 | Jonah Monheim | 6-5, 295 | Jr.
76 | Mason Murphy | 6-6, 300 | So.
TIGHT END
87 | Lake McRee | 6-5, 230 | So.
OR 19 | Malcolm Epps | 6-6, 250 | Gr.
OR 83 | Josh Falo | 6-6, 255 | Gr.
WIDE RECEIVER
3 | Jordan Addison | 6-0, 175 | Jr.
0 | Terrell Bynum | 6-1, 190 | Gr.
QUARTERBACK
13 | Caleb Williams | 6-1, 215 | So.
7 | Miller Moss | 6-2, 210 | So.
RUNNING BACK
26 | Travis Dye | 5-10, 200 | Gr.
OR 6 | Austin Jones | 5-10, 195 | Sr.
DEFENSE
RUSH
99 | Nick Figueroa | 6-5, 275 | Gr.
51 | Solomon Byrd | 6-4, 250 | Gr.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
31 | Tyrone Taleni | 6-2, 280 | Sr.
79 | De’jon Benton | 6-2, 270 | Sr.
NOSE TACKLE
47 | Stanley Ta’ufo’ou | 6-2, 270 | Sr.
OR 91 | Brandon Pili | 6-3, 345 | Gr.
DEFENSIVE END
49 | Tuli Tuipulotu | 6-4, 290 | Jr.
58 | Solomon Tuliaupupu | 6-3, 240 | Gr.
WILL LINEBACKER
53 | Shane Lee | 6-0, 245 | Sr.
10 | Ralen Goforth | 6-2, 225 | Sr.
MIKE LINEBACKER
18 | Eric Gentry | 6-6, 200 | So.
44 | Tuasivi Nomura | 6-1, 230 | Sr.
NICKLE BACK
19 | Jaylin Smith | 5-11, 180 | So.
21 | Latrell McCutchin | 6-1, 185 | So.
CORNERBACK
6 | Mekhi Blackmon | 6-0, 175 | Gr.
16 | Prophet Brown | 6-0, 190 | So.
FREE SAFETY
4 | Max Williams | 5-9, 180 | Sr.
27 | Bryson Shaw | 6-2, 195 | Sr.
STRONG SAFETY
7 | Calen Bullock | 6-3, 180 | So.
15 | Anthony Beavers Jr. | 6-1, 200 | So.
CORNERBACK
22 | Ceyair Wright | 6-1, 180 | So.
14 | Jacobe Covington | 6-2, 195 | Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
PLACEKICKER
46 | Denis Lynch | 5-8, 185 | So.
38 | Alex Stadthaus | 6-2, 200 | Gr.
KICKOFF
38 | Alex Stadthaus | 6-2, 200 | Gr.
46 | Denis Lynch | 5-8, 185 | So.
HOLDER
36 | Will Rose | 6-2, 190 | Sr.
42 | Aadyn Sleep-Dalton | 6-1, 190 | Jr.
PUNTER
42 | Aadyn Sleep-Dalton | 6-1, 190 | Jr.
36 | Will Rose | 6-2, 190 | Sr.
LONG SNAPPER
39 | Jac Casasante | 6-0, 220 | Gr.
53 | Nathan Weneta | 6-2, 215 | Jr.