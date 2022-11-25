Notre Dame 'Jeweled Shillelagh' game preview vs. USC: Everything you need to know

Setting the table for No. 13 Notre Dame and No. 5 Southern Cal Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

No. 13 Notre Dame (8-3) at No. 5 USC (10-1)

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (78,467), South Bend, Ind.

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (78,467), South Bend, Ind. TV/Radio: ABC, WSBT Radio (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM)

ABC, WSBT Radio (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM) Line: USC opens as a 5 -point favorite

USC opens as a 5 -point favorite Series: Notre Dame leads 48-36-5

Notre Dame leads 48-36-5 Last meeting: Notre Dame won 31-26 in South Bend.

Pregaming

Irish Items

☘ Saturday marks the 93rd meeting between Notre Dame and USC in the longest running intersectional rivalry that dates back to 1926.

☘ Notre Dame leads the series 48-36-5 and has won four in a row and five out of the last six. The longest Irish win streak was 11 (1983-93). USC's longest win streak was eight (2002-09).

☘ Since 1952 the two teams played for the "Jeweled Shillelagh," a traveling trophy that was a gift from the Notre Dame Alumni Club of Los Angeles. Of those games, the Irish have a record of 33-29-3. The winner keeps the trophy for a year and adds either a ruby-adorned Trojan head or emerald-studded shamrock the club.

☘ USC has a chance to make the College Football Playoffs going into the final regular-season game. Notre Dame has spoiled Trojan national title hopes in 1988, 1947 and 1952. USC on the other hand, has ended Irish title hopes in 1938, 1964, 1970 and 1980.

☘ Notre Dame punter Jon Sot on Monday was named a Ray Guy Award semifinalist for best punter in the nation. A transfer from Harvard, Sot has 44 punts on the season for a 43.3-yard average with 47.7% ending up inside the 20 yard-line.

☘ Junior Michael Mayer enters what is likely his final regular-season game holding every major receiving record for Notre Dame tight ends in program history. He has caught a pass in every game of his college career (35) and is now the 13th player in ND history to eclipse 2,000 reception yards in a career.

☘ True freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison intercepted three passes against Boston College, becoming the first Irish defender do so since Harrison Smith in the 2010 Sun Bowl. Morrison’s five INTs this year are the most for a season — along with Kyle Hamilton (2019) — since LB Manti Te’o intercepted seven in 2012.

Notre Dame two-deep depth chart

OFFENSE

WIDE RECEIVER

4 | Lorenzo Styles | 6-1, 195 | Soph.

16 | Deion Colzie | 6-5, 211 | Soph.

WIDE RECEIVER

83 | Jayden Thomas | 6-2, 215 | Soph.

29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195 | Gr.

LEFT TACKLE

76 | Joe Alt | 6-8, 317 | Soph.

79 | Tosh Baker | 6-8, 310 | Jr.

LEFT GUARD

55 | Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 310 | Gr.

73 | Andew Kristofic | 6-4, 300 | Sr.

CENTER

52 | Zeke Correll | 6-3, 308 | Sr.

78 | Pat Coogan | 6-5, 309 | Soph.

RIGHT GUARD

75 | Josh Lugg | 6-7, 316 | Gr.

50 | Rocco Spindler | 6-5, 315 | Soph.

RIGHT TACKLE

54 | Blake Fisher | 6-6, 327 | So.

68 | Michael Carmody | 6-6, 280 | Jr.

TIGHT END

87 | Michael Mayer | 6-5, 265 | Jr.

88 | Mitchell Evans | 6-5, 255 | Soph.

WIDE RECEIVER

0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr.

15 | Tobias Merriweather | 6-4, 198 | Fr.

QUARTERBACK

10 | Drew Pyne | 6-0, 198 | Jr.

18 | Steve Angeli | 6-2, 211 | Fr.

RUNNING BACK

25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 197 | Jr.

OR 3 | Logan Diggs | 6-0, 214 | Soph.

OR 7 | Audric Estime | 6-0, 229 | Soph.

DEFENSE

VYPER DEFENSIVE END

7 | Isaiah Foskey | 6-5, 265 | Sr.

9 | Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 253 | Gr.

OR 12 | Jordan Botelho | 6-3, 250 | Jr.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

57 | Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 285 | Gr.

65 | Chris Smith | 6-2, 310 | Sr.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

56 | Howard Cross III | 6-1, 310 | Gr.

97 | Gabriel Rubio | 6-5, 295 | Soph.

DEFENSIVE END

99 | Rylie Mills | 6-5, 292 | Jr.

31 | Nana Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Sr.

WILL LINEBACKER

8 | Marist Liufau | 6-2, 235 | Sr.

24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.

OR 10 | Prince Kollie | 6-3, 220 | Soph.

MIKE LINEBACKER

27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr.

44 | Junior Tuihalamaka | 6-2, 240 | Fr.

ROVER

24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.

27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr.

CORNERBACK

5 | Cam Hart | 6-3, 198 | Sr.

OR 28 | TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 185 | Gr.

21 | Jaden Mickey | 6-0, 176 | Fr.

LEFT SAFETY

2 | DJ Brown | 6-1, 200 | Gr.

OR 3 | Houston Griffith | 6-0, 205 | Gr.

RIGHT SAFETY

16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr.

OR 11 | Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Jr.

CORNERBACK

20 | Benjamin Morrison | 6-0, 179 | Fr.

6 | Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 203 | Jr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

KICKOFFS

92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr.

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.

PLACEKICKER

99 | Blake Grupe | 5-8, 156 | Gr.

92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr.

PUNTER

39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr.

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.

LONG SNAPPER

65 | Michael Vinson | 6-2, 228 | Gr.

44 | Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 215 | Jr.

HOLDER

39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr.

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.

PUNT RETURNS

16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr.

OR 29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195

KICKOFF RETURNS

25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Soph.

0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr.

USC two-deep depth chart

OFFENSE

WIDE RECEIVER

2 | Brenden Rice | 6-3, 205 | Jr.

OR 81 | Kyle Ford | 6-3, 220 | Sr.

WIDE RECEIVER

4 | Mario Williams | 5-9, 185 | So.

16 | Tahj Washington | 5-11, 175 | Sr.

LEFT TACKLE

70 | Bobby Haskins | 6-7, 295 | Gr.

74 | Courtland Ford | 6-6, 305 | Jr.

LEFT GUARD

72 | Andrew Vorhees | 6-6, 325 | Gr.

66 | Gino Quinones | 6-4, 285 | Sr.

CENTER

62 | Brett Neilon | 6-2, 295 | Gr.

78 | Andrew Milek | 6-5, 300 | Jr.

RIGHT GUARD

57 | Justin Dedich | 6-7, 310 | Gr.

61 | Joe Bryson | 6-8, 300 | Gr.

RIGHT TACKLE

79 | Jonah Monheim | 6-5, 295 | Jr.

76 | Mason Murphy | 6-6, 300 | So.

TIGHT END

87 | Lake McRee | 6-5, 230 | So.

OR 19 | Malcolm Epps | 6-6, 250 | Gr.

OR 83 | Josh Falo | 6-6, 255 | Gr.

WIDE RECEIVER

3 | Jordan Addison | 6-0, 175 | Jr.

0 | Terrell Bynum | 6-1, 190 | Gr.

QUARTERBACK

13 | Caleb Williams | 6-1, 215 | So.

7 | Miller Moss | 6-2, 210 | So.

RUNNING BACK

26 | Travis Dye | 5-10, 200 | Gr.

OR 6 | Austin Jones | 5-10, 195 | Sr.

DEFENSE

RUSH

99 | Nick Figueroa | 6-5, 275 | Gr.

51 | Solomon Byrd | 6-4, 250 | Gr.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

31 | Tyrone Taleni | 6-2, 280 | Sr.

79 | De’jon Benton | 6-2, 270 | Sr.

NOSE TACKLE

47 | Stanley Ta’ufo’ou | 6-2, 270 | Sr.

OR 91 | Brandon Pili | 6-3, 345 | Gr.

DEFENSIVE END

49 | Tuli Tuipulotu | 6-4, 290 | Jr.

58 | Solomon Tuliaupupu | 6-3, 240 | Gr.

WILL LINEBACKER

53 | Shane Lee | 6-0, 245 | Sr.

10 | Ralen Goforth | 6-2, 225 | Sr.

MIKE LINEBACKER

18 | Eric Gentry | 6-6, 200 | So.

44 | Tuasivi Nomura | 6-1, 230 | Sr.

NICKLE BACK

19 | Jaylin Smith | 5-11, 180 | So.

21 | Latrell McCutchin | 6-1, 185 | So.

CORNERBACK

6 | Mekhi Blackmon | 6-0, 175 | Gr.

16 | Prophet Brown | 6-0, 190 | So.

FREE SAFETY

4 | Max Williams | 5-9, 180 | Sr.

27 | Bryson Shaw | 6-2, 195 | Sr.

STRONG SAFETY

7 | Calen Bullock | 6-3, 180 | So.

15 | Anthony Beavers Jr. | 6-1, 200 | So.

CORNERBACK

22 | Ceyair Wright | 6-1, 180 | So.

14 | Jacobe Covington | 6-2, 195 | Jr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

PLACEKICKER

46 | Denis Lynch | 5-8, 185 | So.

38 | Alex Stadthaus | 6-2, 200 | Gr.

KICKOFF

38 | Alex Stadthaus | 6-2, 200 | Gr.

46 | Denis Lynch | 5-8, 185 | So.

HOLDER

36 | Will Rose | 6-2, 190 | Sr.

42 | Aadyn Sleep-Dalton | 6-1, 190 | Jr.

PUNTER

42 | Aadyn Sleep-Dalton | 6-1, 190 | Jr.

36 | Will Rose | 6-2, 190 | Sr.

LONG SNAPPER

39 | Jac Casasante | 6-0, 220 | Gr.

53 | Nathan Weneta | 6-2, 215 | Jr.