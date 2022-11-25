Notre Dame 'Jeweled Shillelagh' game preview vs. USC: Everything you need to know

Michael Wanbaugh
South Bend Tribune

Setting the table for No. 13 Notre Dame and No. 5 Southern Cal Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

No. 13 Notre Dame (8-3) at No. 5 USC (10-1) 

  • When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST 
  • Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (78,467), South Bend, Ind. 
  • TV/Radio: ABC, WSBT Radio (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM) 
  • Line: USC opens as a 5 -point favorite  
  • Series: Notre Dame leads 48-36-5 
  • Last meeting: Notre Dame won 31-26 in South Bend.   

Notre Dame’s Jarrett Patterson (55) during the Notre Dame-USC NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Southern California wide receiver Jordan Addison, right, tries to fend off Arizona State defensive back Jordan Clark during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs (3) tries to run through the snow as Boston College linebacker Bryce Steele (2) tries to stop him during the Notre Dame vs. Boston College NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

☘ Saturday marks the 93rd meeting between Notre Dame and USC in the longest running intersectional rivalry that dates back to 1926. 

☘ Notre Dame leads the series 48-36-5 and has won four in a row and five out of the last six. The longest Irish win streak was 11 (1983-93). USC's longest win streak was eight (2002-09). 

☘ Since 1952 the two teams played for the "Jeweled Shillelagh," a traveling trophy that was a gift from the Notre Dame Alumni Club of Los Angeles. Of those games, the Irish have a record of 33-29-3. The winner keeps the trophy for a year and adds either a ruby-adorned Trojan head or emerald-studded shamrock the club.

☘ USC has a chance to make the College Football Playoffs going into the final regular-season game. Notre Dame has spoiled Trojan national title hopes in 1988, 1947 and 1952. USC on the other hand, has ended Irish title hopes in 1938, 1964, 1970 and 1980.  

Notre Dame kicker Jon Sot (39) punts during the Notre Dame vs. California NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

☘ Notre Dame punter Jon Sot on Monday was named a Ray Guy Award semifinalist for best punter in the nation. A transfer from Harvard, Sot has 44 punts on the season for a 43.3-yard average with 47.7% ending up inside the 20 yard-line. 

☘ Junior Michael Mayer enters what is likely his final regular-season game holding every major receiving record for Notre Dame tight ends in program history. He has caught a pass in every game of his college career (35) and is now the 13th player in ND history to eclipse 2,000 reception yards in a career. 

☘ True freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison intercepted three passes against Boston College, becoming the first Irish defender do so since Harrison Smith in the 2010 Sun Bowl. Morrison’s five INTs this year are the most for a season — along with Kyle Hamilton (2019) — since LB Manti Te’o intercepted seven in 2012. 

Notre Dame two-deep depth chart

OFFENSE 

WIDE RECEIVER 

4 | Lorenzo Styles | 6-1, 195 | Soph. 

16 | Deion Colzie | 6-5, 211 | Soph. 

WIDE RECEIVER 

83 | Jayden Thomas | 6-2, 215 | Soph. 

29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195 | Gr.  

LEFT TACKLE 

76 | Joe Alt | 6-8, 317 | Soph. 

79 | Tosh Baker | 6-8, 310 | Jr. 

LEFT GUARD 

55 | Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 310 | Gr. 

73 | Andew Kristofic | 6-4, 300 | Sr. 

CENTER 

52 | Zeke Correll | 6-3, 308 | Sr.  

78 | Pat Coogan | 6-5, 309 | Soph. 

RIGHT GUARD 

75 | Josh Lugg | 6-7, 316 | Gr. 

50 | Rocco Spindler | 6-5, 315 | Soph. 

RIGHT TACKLE 

54 | Blake Fisher | 6-6, 327 | So.  

68 | Michael Carmody | 6-6, 280 | Jr. 

TIGHT END 

87 | Michael Mayer | 6-5, 265 | Jr. 

88 | Mitchell Evans | 6-5, 255 | Soph. 

WIDE RECEIVER 

0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr. 

15 | Tobias Merriweather | 6-4, 198 | Fr. 

QUARTERBACK 

10 | Drew Pyne | 6-0, 198 | Jr. 

18 | Steve Angeli | 6-2, 211 | Fr.

RUNNING BACK 

25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 197 | Jr. 

OR 3 | Logan Diggs | 6-0, 214 | Soph. 

OR 7 | Audric Estime | 6-0, 229 | Soph. 

DEFENSE 

VYPER DEFENSIVE END 

7 | Isaiah Foskey | 6-5, 265 | Sr. 

9 | Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 253 | Gr. 

OR 12 | Jordan Botelho | 6-3, 250 | Jr. 

DEFENSIVE TACKLE 

57 | Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 285 | Gr. 

65 | Chris Smith | 6-2, 310 | Sr. 

DEFENSIVE TACKLE 

56 | Howard Cross III | 6-1, 310 | Gr. 

97 | Gabriel Rubio | 6-5, 295 | Soph. 

DEFENSIVE END 

99 | Rylie Mills | 6-5, 292 | Jr. 

31 | Nana Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Sr. 

WILL LINEBACKER 

8 | Marist Liufau | 6-2, 235 | Sr. 

24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr. 

OR 10 | Prince Kollie | 6-3, 220 | Soph. 

MIKE LINEBACKER 

27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr. 

44 | Junior Tuihalamaka | 6-2, 240 | Fr. 

ROVER 

24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.  

27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr. 

CORNERBACK 

5 | Cam Hart | 6-3, 198 | Sr. 

OR 28 | TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 185 | Gr. 

21 | Jaden Mickey | 6-0, 176 | Fr. 

LEFT SAFETY 

2 | DJ Brown | 6-1, 200 | Gr. 

OR 3 | Houston Griffith | 6-0, 205 | Gr. 

RIGHT SAFETY 

16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr. 

OR 11 | Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Jr. 

CORNERBACK 

20 | Benjamin Morrison | 6-0, 179 | Fr. 

6 | Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 203 | Jr. 

SPECIAL TEAMS 

KICKOFFS 

92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr. 

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr. 

PLACEKICKER  

99 | Blake Grupe | 5-8, 156 | Gr. 

92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr. 

PUNTER 

39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr. 

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr. 

LONG SNAPPER 

65 | Michael Vinson | 6-2, 228 | Gr. 

44 | Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 215 | Jr. 

HOLDER 

39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr. 

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr. 

PUNT RETURNS 

16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr. 

OR 29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195 

KICKOFF RETURNS 

25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Soph. 

0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr.

USC two-deep depth chart

OFFENSE 

WIDE RECEIVER 

2 | Brenden Rice | 6-3, 205 | Jr. 

OR 81 | Kyle Ford | 6-3, 220 | Sr. 

WIDE RECEIVER 

4 | Mario Williams | 5-9, 185 | So. 

16 | Tahj Washington | 5-11, 175 | Sr. 

LEFT TACKLE 

70 | Bobby Haskins | 6-7, 295 | Gr. 

74 | Courtland Ford | 6-6, 305 | Jr. 

LEFT GUARD 

72 | Andrew Vorhees | 6-6, 325 | Gr. 

66 | Gino Quinones | 6-4, 285 | Sr. 

CENTER 

62 | Brett Neilon | 6-2, 295 | Gr. 

78 | Andrew Milek | 6-5, 300 | Jr. 

RIGHT GUARD 

57 | Justin Dedich | 6-7, 310 | Gr. 

61 | Joe Bryson | 6-8, 300 | Gr. 

RIGHT TACKLE 

79 | Jonah Monheim | 6-5, 295 | Jr. 

76 | Mason Murphy | 6-6, 300 | So. 

TIGHT END 

87 | Lake McRee | 6-5, 230 | So. 

OR 19 | Malcolm Epps | 6-6, 250 | Gr. 

OR 83 | Josh Falo | 6-6, 255 | Gr. 

WIDE RECEIVER 

3 | Jordan Addison | 6-0, 175 | Jr. 

0 | Terrell Bynum | 6-1, 190 | Gr. 

QUARTERBACK 

13 | Caleb Williams | 6-1, 215 | So. 

7 | Miller Moss | 6-2, 210 | So. 

RUNNING BACK 

26 | Travis Dye | 5-10, 200 | Gr. 

OR 6 | Austin Jones | 5-10, 195 | Sr. 

DEFENSE 

RUSH 

99 | Nick Figueroa | 6-5, 275 | Gr. 

51 | Solomon Byrd | 6-4, 250 | Gr. 

DEFENSIVE TACKLE 

31 | Tyrone Taleni | 6-2, 280 | Sr. 

79 | De’jon Benton | 6-2, 270 | Sr. 

NOSE TACKLE 

47 | Stanley Ta’ufo’ou | 6-2, 270 | Sr. 

OR 91 | Brandon Pili | 6-3, 345 | Gr. 

DEFENSIVE END 

49 | Tuli Tuipulotu | 6-4, 290 | Jr. 

58 | Solomon Tuliaupupu | 6-3, 240 | Gr. 

WILL LINEBACKER 

53 | Shane Lee | 6-0, 245 | Sr. 

10 | Ralen Goforth | 6-2, 225 | Sr. 

MIKE LINEBACKER 

18 | Eric Gentry | 6-6, 200 | So. 

44 | Tuasivi Nomura | 6-1, 230 | Sr. 

NICKLE BACK  

19 | Jaylin Smith | 5-11, 180 | So. 

21 | Latrell McCutchin | 6-1, 185 | So. 

CORNERBACK 

6 | Mekhi Blackmon | 6-0, 175 | Gr. 

16 | Prophet Brown | 6-0, 190 | So. 

FREE SAFETY  

4 | Max Williams | 5-9, 180 | Sr. 

27 | Bryson Shaw | 6-2, 195 | Sr. 

STRONG SAFETY 

7 | Calen Bullock | 6-3, 180 | So. 

15 | Anthony Beavers Jr. | 6-1, 200 | So. 

CORNERBACK 

22 | Ceyair Wright | 6-1, 180 | So. 

14 | Jacobe Covington | 6-2, 195 | Jr. 

SPECIAL TEAMS 

PLACEKICKER 

46 | Denis Lynch | 5-8, 185 | So. 

38 | Alex Stadthaus | 6-2, 200 | Gr. 

KICKOFF 

38 | Alex Stadthaus | 6-2, 200 | Gr. 

46 | Denis Lynch | 5-8, 185 | So. 

HOLDER 

36 | Will Rose | 6-2, 190 | Sr. 

42 | Aadyn Sleep-Dalton | 6-1, 190 | Jr. 

PUNTER 

42 | Aadyn Sleep-Dalton | 6-1, 190 | Jr. 

36 | Will Rose | 6-2, 190 | Sr. 

LONG SNAPPER 

39 | Jac Casasante | 6-0, 220 | Gr. 

53 | Nathan Weneta | 6-2, 215 | Jr. 