Notre Dame football vs USC: Live scores, results and highlights from Los Angeles

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame vs. USC is on of the oldest rivalries in college football, stretching back 92 games to 1926. Saturday's 93rd installment features both programs with new head coaches as Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman goes against the Trojans' Lincoln Riley.

The Irish (8-3) are 15th in the College Football Playoff rankings have turned their season around after an 0-2 and 3-3 start and stinging loses to both Marshall and Stanford. USC meanwhile is 10-1, ranked sixth and a win will give it a legitimate shot at its first playoff appearance of the CFP era.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST. ND Insider and South Bend Tribune columnist @TomNoie is at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to provide complete in-game and postgame coverage along with ND beat writer @MikeBerardino. Be sure to hit REFRESH and scroll down to follow along.

Drew Pyne, Michael Mayer connect to finally get Notre Dame on the scoreboard – 6:14, Q2

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer hauls in his eighth touchdown catch of the season. USC 10, Notre Dame 7

The Trojans add to its lead with a 31-yard field goal from Denis Lynch – 3:29, Q1

Redshirt freshman Denis Lynch hits his first field goal of the day. USC 10, Notre Dame 0

USC gets on the board first with a touchdown catch by Tahj Washington – 10:36, Q1

Junior wide receiver Tahj Washington makes an 11-yard touchdown catch from USC quarterback Caleb Williams. USC 7, Notre Dame 0

Pregaming Notre Dame vs USC