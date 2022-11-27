How the points were scored: No. 13 Notre Dame vs. No. 5 USC football in Los Angeles

Nov. 26, 2022

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Notre Dame 0 7 7 7 — 21 Southern Cal 10 7 7 14 — 38

FIRST QUARTER

► USC 7, Notre Dame 0

Score: Tahj Washington 11 yard pass from Caleb Williams at 10:36 ( Denis Lynch kick)

Drive: Eight plays, 75 yards, 4:24 elapsed following opening kickoff

Keys to the drive: Williams connects with Lake McRee for 31 yards to the Notre Dame 33. Jordan Addison follows it with a 13-yard run for back-to-back first downs.

► USC 10, Notre Dame 0

Score: Lynch 31-yard field goal at 3:29

Drive: Nine plays, 37 yards after Notre Dame punt

Keys to the drive: USC defense forces a three-and-out and takes over at midfield. On third-and-5 Williams connects with Addison for 23 yards. Trojans have a first-and-goal from the 2, but an offensive pass interference penalty and a sack of Williams by Isaiah Foskey force the field goal attempt.

SECOND QUARTER

► USC 10, Notre Dame 7

Score: Michael Mayer 22-yard pass from Drew Pyne at 6:14 (Blake Grupe kick)

Drive: Nine plays, 80 yards, 4:53 elapsed after USC punt

Keys to the drive: On third-and-10, Pyne stands in the pocket and hits Deion Colzie down the middle for 30 yards and first down at the USC 40. Two plays later Chris Tyree runs between the tackles for 18 yards to set up the score.

► USC 17, Notre Dame 7

Score: Williams 5-yard run at 0:34 (Lynch kick)

Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:40 elapsed after ND kickoff

Keys to the drive: On a 2nd-and-8, ND flushed Williams from the pocket who then hit Addison for a 23-yard gain to the ND 25. Austin Jones ran for 12 yards and then two to set up Williams' read option up the middle for the score.

THIRD QUARTER

► USC 24, Notre Dame 7

Score: Raleek Brown 5-yard run at 8:26 (Denis kick)

Drive: Seven plays, 74 yards, 2:53 elapsed after Notre Dame fumble.

Keys to the drive: With ND driving, USC recovers a Pyne fumble at its 26. The Trojans' first four plays of the drive go for 14, 24, 13 and 18 yards.

► USC 24, Notre Dame 14

Score: Deion Colzie 23-yard pass from Pyne at 5:54 (Grupe kick)

Drive: Five plays, 75 yards, 2:27 elapsed after USC kickoff

Keys to the drive: Frustrated after his fumble, Pyne makes a strong throw in one-on-one coverage in the end zone to Colzie. Score is set up by a 24-yard run by Audric Estime and 16-yard pass to Lorenzo Styles.

FORTH QUARTER

► USC 31, Notre Dame 14

Score: Williams 3-yard run at 14:53 (Lynch kick)

Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 6:01 elapsed after ND kickoff

Keys to the drive: Williams seems to finalize his Hiesman Trophy finalist application with a 19-yard, man-among-boys scramble for 19 yards to the ND 21. Looks back at Irish defense as he coasts into the end zone.

► USC 31, Notre Dame 21

Score: Logan Diggs 5-yard run at 11:29 (Grupe kick)

Drive: Seven plays, 75 yards, 3:24 elapsed after USC kickoff

Keys to the drive: Pyne hits Jayden Thomas for 18 yards and Braden Lenzy for 25 yards. Pyne is 17 of 18 for the night for 237 yards and two TDs. His 15 consecutive passes to start the game are a new Notre Dame record.

► USC 38, Notre Dame 21

Score: Williams 16-yard run at 2:35 (Lynch kick)

Drive: Four plays, 24 yards, 2:21 elapsed after ND interception

Keys to the drive: Calen Bullock picks off a Pyne pass at the ND 24 when the Irish had a chance to make the game interesting in the final minutes. Austin Jones runs 15 yards up the middle on third-and-17 to set up Williams' read-option score up the middle on fourth down.

► USC 38, Notre Dame 27

Score: Mayer 24-yard pass from Pyne at 1:08 (two-point conversion failed)

Drive: Six plays, 56 yards, 1:25 elapsed after USC kickoff

Keys to the drive: Pyne connects with Diggs on passes of 15 and 14 yards. Pyne finishes 23-of-26 passing for 318 yards, three touchdowns and a critical interception late in the game. Notre Dame held under 100 yards rushing.

Officials

Referee Jerry Magallanes, Umpire William Thomas, Linesman Brian Perry, Line Judge Collin Formulak, Back Judge Scott Prewitt, Field Judge Jim Biddle, Side Judge Michael McCarthy, Center Judge Larry Hayes

Game particulars

Kickoff weather: Clear and 64 with 5 mph wind from NE.

Attendance: 72,613(Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum capacity: 78,467)