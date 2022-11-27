What the numbers tell us: Team and individual stats from Notre Dame vs. USC
How the points were scored: No. 13 Notre Dame vs. No. 5 USC football in Los Angeles
Instant observations: Caleb Williams makes Heisman statement in 38-27 win over Notre Dame football
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
NOTRE DAME
RUSHING: Audric Estime 6 carries, 43 yards, 24 long; Logan Diggs 12-34, 1 touchdown, long 6; Chris Tyree 2-24, long 18; Mitchell Evans 1-0, Drew Pyne 5 (-11).
PASSING: Drew Pyne 23 completions, 26 attempts, 318 yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 interception, long 30.
RECEIVING: Michael Mayer 8 catches, 98 yards, 2 touchdowns, long 24; Lorenzo Styles 4-34, long 16; Deion Colzie 3-75, 1 TD, long 30; Logan Diggs 3-32, long 15; Audric Estime 2-31, long 18; Braden Lenzy 1-25.
PUNTING: Jon Sot 1 punt, 39 yards.
FIELD GOALS: None.
KICKOFF RETURNS: Chris Tyree 3-45, long 15; Lorenzo Styles 1-37.
PUNT RETURNS: None.
INTERCEPTIONS: None.
FUMBLE RETURNS: None.
TACKLES: Xavier Watts 9, JD Bertrand 9, Isaiah Foskey 5, Justin Ademilola 5, DJ Brown 4, Marist Liufau 4, Jayson Ademilola 4, Clarence Lewis 3, Brandon Joseph 3, Benjamin Morrison 3, Jack Kiser 3, Ramon Henderson 2, Jaden Mickey 2, Howard Cross III 2, Houston Griffith 1, Jordan Botelho 1, Deion Colzie 1, Gabriel Rubio 1.
TACKLES FOR LOSS: JD Bertrand 1.5, Isaiah Foskey 2.5, Justin Ademilola 2, Ramon Henderson 1, Jordan Botelho.
SACKS: Isaiah Foskey 1.5, Justin Ademilola .5.
USC
RUSHING: Austin Jones 25 carries, 154 yards, long 24; Caleb Williams 9 carries, 35 yards, 3 touchdowns, long 19; Jordan Addison 1-13, Raleek Brown 2-7, 1 TD, long 5; TEAM 1 (-2), Darwin Barlow 1 (-3).
PASSING: Caleb Williams 18 completions, 22 attemps, 232 yards, 1 touchdown, long 31.
RECEIVING: Max Williams 4 catches, 37 yards, long 14; Jordan Addison 3-45, long 23; Tahj Washington 3-34, 1 touchdown, long 18; Lake McRee 2-37, long 31; Raleek Brown 2-24, long 12; Brenden Rice 1-35, Austin Jones 1-16; Michael Jackson III 1-9; Kyle Ford 1-5.
PUNTING: Caleb Williams 2 punts, 84 yards, long 58.
FIELD GOALS: Denis Lynch 1 of 1, long 31.
KICKOFF RETURNS: None.
PUNT RETURNS: None.
INTERCEPTIONS: Calen Bullock
FUMBLE RETURNS: Ralen Goforth 1-0.
TACKLES: Eric Gentry 9, Bryson Shaw 6, Calen Bullock 5, Ralen Goforth 5, Stanley Ta’ufo’ou 4, Shane Lee 4, Mekhi Blackmon 3, Max Williams 2, Jacobe Covington 2, Ceyair Wright 2, Tyrone Taleni 2, Tuli Tuipulotu 2, Solomon Byrd 2, Brandon Pili 2, Latrell McCutchin 1, Clyde Moore 1, Brandon Outlaw 1.
TACKLES FOR LOSS: Shane Lee 1, Tuli Tuipulotu 1, Solomon Byrd 1, Brandon Pili 1.
SACKS: Tyrone Taleni 1, Solomon Byrd 1.
TEAM STATISTICS
|STATISTIC
|ND
|USC
|FIRST DOWNS
|22
|23
|Rushing
|6
|11
|Passing
|15
|10
|Penalty
|1
|2
|RUSHING YRDGE
|90
|204
|Yards gained
|114
|237
|Yards lost
|24
|33
|Attempts
|26
|39
|Average per rush
|3.5
|5.2
|PASSING YRDGE
|318
|232
|Comp.-att.-int
|23-26-1
|18-22-0
|Avg per catch
|13.8
|12.9
|TOTAL OFFENSE
|408
|436
|Total plays
|52
|61
|Avs. per play
|7.8
|7.1
|RETURN YRDGE
|82
|11
|Int. returns
|0
|11
|Kickoff returns
|82
|0
|Punt returns
|0
|0
|FUMBLES-LOST
|2-1
|1-0
|PENALTIES-YRDS
|4-38
|6-55
|PUNTS-YRDS
|1-39
|2-84
|Avg. per punt
|39
|42
|TIME OF POSS
|24:37
|35:23
|3RD DOWN CNV.
|5-7
|8-12
|4TH DOWN CNV.
|0-1
|1-1
|SACKS-YDS
|2-16
|2-16