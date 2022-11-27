What the numbers tell us: Team and individual stats from Notre Dame vs. USC

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS 

NOTRE DAME 

RUSHING: Audric Estime 6 carries, 43 yards, 24 long; Logan Diggs 12-34, 1 touchdown, long 6; Chris Tyree 2-24, long 18; Mitchell Evans 1-0, Drew Pyne 5 (-11). 

PASSING: Drew Pyne 23 completions, 26 attempts, 318 yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 interception, long 30. 

RECEIVING: Michael Mayer 8 catches, 98 yards, 2 touchdowns, long 24; Lorenzo Styles 4-34, long 16; Deion Colzie 3-75, 1 TD, long 30; Logan Diggs 3-32, long 15; Audric Estime 2-31, long 18; Braden Lenzy 1-25. 

PUNTING: Jon Sot 1 punt, 39 yards. 

FIELD GOALS: None. 

KICKOFF RETURNS: Chris Tyree 3-45, long 15; Lorenzo Styles 1-37. 

PUNT RETURNS: None. 

INTERCEPTIONS: None. 

FUMBLE RETURNS: None. 

TACKLES: Xavier Watts 9, JD Bertrand 9, Isaiah Foskey 5, Justin Ademilola 5, DJ Brown 4, Marist Liufau 4, Jayson Ademilola 4, Clarence Lewis 3, Brandon Joseph 3, Benjamin Morrison 3, Jack Kiser 3, Ramon Henderson 2, Jaden Mickey 2, Howard Cross III 2, Houston Griffith 1, Jordan Botelho 1, Deion Colzie 1, Gabriel Rubio 1. 

TACKLES FOR LOSS: JD Bertrand 1.5, Isaiah Foskey 2.5, Justin Ademilola 2, Ramon Henderson 1, Jordan Botelho.  

SACKS: Isaiah Foskey 1.5, Justin Ademilola .5. 

USC 

RUSHING: Austin Jones 25 carries, 154 yards, long 24; Caleb Williams 9 carries, 35 yards, 3 touchdowns, long 19; Jordan Addison 1-13, Raleek Brown 2-7, 1 TD, long 5; TEAM 1 (-2), Darwin Barlow 1 (-3). 

PASSING: Caleb Williams 18 completions, 22 attemps, 232 yards, 1 touchdown, long 31. 

RECEIVING: Max Williams 4 catches, 37 yards, long 14; Jordan Addison 3-45, long 23; Tahj Washington 3-34, 1 touchdown, long 18; Lake McRee 2-37, long 31;  Raleek Brown 2-24, long 12; Brenden Rice 1-35, Austin Jones 1-16; Michael Jackson III 1-9; Kyle Ford 1-5. 

PUNTING: Caleb Williams 2 punts, 84 yards, long 58. 

FIELD GOALS: Denis Lynch 1 of 1, long 31. 

KICKOFF RETURNS: None. 

PUNT RETURNS:  None. 

INTERCEPTIONS: Calen Bullock 

FUMBLE RETURNS: Ralen Goforth 1-0. 

TACKLES: Eric Gentry 9, Bryson Shaw 6, Calen Bullock 5, Ralen Goforth 5, Stanley Ta’ufo’ou 4, Shane Lee 4, Mekhi Blackmon 3, Max Williams 2, Jacobe Covington 2, Ceyair Wright 2, Tyrone Taleni 2, Tuli Tuipulotu 2, Solomon Byrd 2, Brandon Pili 2, Latrell McCutchin 1, Clyde Moore 1, Brandon Outlaw 1. 

TACKLES FOR LOSS: Shane Lee 1, Tuli Tuipulotu 1, Solomon Byrd 1, Brandon Pili 1. 

SACKS: Tyrone Taleni 1, Solomon Byrd 1. 

TEAM STATISTICS

STATISTICNDUSC
FIRST DOWNS2223
Rushing611
Passing1510
Penalty12
RUSHING YRDGE90204
Yards gained114237
Yards lost2433
Attempts2639
Average per rush3.55.2
PASSING YRDGE318232
Comp.-att.-int23-26-118-22-0
Avg per catch13.812.9
TOTAL OFFENSE408436
Total plays5261
Avs. per play7.87.1
RETURN YRDGE8211
Int. returns011
Kickoff returns820
Punt returns00
FUMBLES-LOST2-11-0
PENALTIES-YRDS4-386-55
PUNTS-YRDS1-392-84
Avg. per punt3942
TIME OF POSS24:3735:23
3RD DOWN CNV.5-78-12
4TH DOWN CNV.0-11-1
SACKS-YDS2-162-16