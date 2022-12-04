Notre Dame lands in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl opposite South Carolina

SOUTH BEND — Marcus Freeman won’t be joining Texas Christian’s Sonny Dykes as first-year coaches in this season’s College Football Playoff, but Notre Dame still received a consolation trip to a sun-splashed region.

The 21st-ranked Irish (8-4) will meet No. 19 South Carolina (8-4) in the Dec. 30 Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla. Kickoff at TIAA Bank Field will be at 3:30 p.m., and ESPN has the broadcast.

This will be Notre Dame’s first Gator Bowl appearance in two decades, dating to Tyrone Willingham’s first season as coach. The 11th-ranked Irish lost 28-6 to No. 17 N.C. State and future NFL quarterback Philip Rivers on New Year’s Day 2003.

Notre Dame also played in the Gator Bowl after Bob Davie’s second season in 1998, losing 35-28 to No. 12 Georgia Tech, and after Dan Devine’s second season in 1976, beating No. 20 Penn State 20-9.

Notre Dame has won three of its four all-time meetings with South Carolina in a series that dates to 1976, but the Gamecocks prevailed in the most recent meeting, 36-32, in October 1984.

The Gamecocks overcame a 1-2 start under second-year coach Shane Beamer and closed their regular season with back-to-back home upsets of top-10 foes Tennessee (63-38) and Clemson (31-30). The Irish blocked seven punts this season while the Gamecocks blocked five.

Freeman, who lost to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Day in his Irish coaching debut, was unable to extend Notre Dame’s streak of five-straight 10-win seasons. However, he still could join predecessor Brian Kelly in at least one first-year distinction as the only the Notre Dame coaches to cap their first full seasons with a bowl victory.

Kelly, who will lead No. 17 LSU (9-4) against unranked Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2, finished an 8-5 debut season in 2010 with a 33-17 win over Miami in the Sun Bowl, held in El Paso, Texas.

The ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa on Jan. 2 had reportedly become a possibility for Notre Dame, but that was only if Ohio State was left out of the College Football Playoff and landed in the Orange Bowl instead of the Rose Bowl. USC’s blowout loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship game on Friday night stopped those dominos from tumbling and bumped the Buckeyes back into the top four.

A first-ever trip to the Holiday Bowl at San Diego’s Petco Park loomed as a possibility for Notre Dame on Sunday afternoon, but unranked North Carolina ended up getting the nod with help from the ACC office.

That would’ve meant a homecoming for La Jolla, Calif., product Tyler Buchner.

Barring a setback in Buchner’s return from mid-September surgery on his left (non-throwing) shoulder, Notre Dame will go back to its starting quarterback from season-opening losses to Ohio State and Marshall. Freshman Steve Angeli also could see his first meaningful action after taking just seven snaps and attempting zero passes during the regular season.

Drew Pyne, who went 8-2 as the starter after stepping in for Buchner, surprised many with his Dec. 2 announcement that he would enter the transfer portal. Pyne, who has three seasons of eligibility remaining, passed for 2,000 yards and ranked 20th nationally in passing efficiency.

Follow Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino on Twitter @MikeBerardino.