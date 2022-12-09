Michael Mayer, Isaiah Foskey aren't done collecting All-America honors for Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND — National honors keep rolling in for Michael Mayer and Isaiah Foskey in the wake of their record-setting football careers at Notre Dame.

The Walter Camp Football Foundation selected Mayer as its first-team All-America tight end and Foskey as its first-team defensive end. Sophomore left tackle Joe Alt was a second-team selection in the 133rd annual vote of head coaches and sports information directors.

That same trio earned the second-team All-America nod from the Football Writers Association of America.

Michael Mayer:Notre Dame football star declares for NFL Draft, will opt out of Gator Bowl

Notre Dame record-holder Isaiah Foskey to skip the Gator Bowl, enter NFL Draft

Georgia sophomore Brock Bowers was named first-team tight end by the FWAA. Bowers also outpolled Mayer and Iowa’s Sam LaPorta for the John Mackey Award, which goes to the nation’s top tight end as voted by a 13-member selection committee.

That panel includes a cross-section of media members as well as former NFL tight ends and Mackey Award winners.

In 12 games this season, Mayer trailed only Utah’s Dalton Kincaid in receptions (67) and receiving yards (809) by FBS tight ends. Mayer’s nine touchdown grabs led all tight ends this season.

Bowers ranked fifth among all tight ends in receptions (52), third in receiving yards (726) and tied for eighth with six touchdowns. Bowers was targeted 70 times to Mayer’s 101 and pulled down a higher percentage of those: 74.3 to Mayer’s 66.3.

According to Pro Football Focus, Mayer led all tight ends with a blocking grade of 92.5. Bowers was 12th at 84.9.

Former Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton earned consensus first-team All-America honors in 2021, boosting the program’s all-time lead in that distinction over Ohio State to 105-90. In addition to the Walter Camp and FWAA All-America teams, three other votes are used to designate consensus All-America status: Associated Press, Sporting News and American Football Coaches Association.

Follow Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino on Twitter @MikeBerardino.