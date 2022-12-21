National Signing Day: Meet the Notre Dame Football 2023 recruiting class

The following 26 senior football prospects were committed to sign National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, Dec. 21 with Notre Dame. Heading into the early signing period the Irish held the No. 6 recruiting class in 2023 per 247Sports. Of the 26, two defected to Oregon, leaving the class at 24 for the time being.

OT | Charles Jagusah ― Signed

Height/weight: 6-6, 308

Hometown/high school: Rock Island, Ill. (Alleman)

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 6 offensive tackle

Rivals: Four stars, No. 9 offensive tackle

Notables: Rushed for 651 yards this season. Grew up playing soccer and basketball, turning to football in seventh grade. Went to state wrestling meet as a freshman heavyweight.

ATH/RB | Jeremiyah Love ― Signed

Height/weight: 6-0, 190

Hometown/high school: Saint Louis (Christian Brothers)

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 3 athlete

Rivals: Four stars, No . 4 running back

Notables: Helped Christian Brothers to a 13-1 record this season and state championship. Also runs track, winning the Missouri Class 5 state title in the 100 with a time of 10.76.

CB | Christian Gray ― Signed

Height/weight: 6-0, 175

Hometown/high school: Saint Louis (DeSmet)

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 9 cornerback

Rivals: Four stars, No. 10 cornerback

Notables: Key member of the De Smet football team in Saint Louis. Runs sprint events on high school's track team.

LB | Drayk Bowen ― Signed

Height/weight: 6-2, 225

Hometown/high school: Merrillville, Ind. (Andrean)

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 8 linebacker

Rivals: Four stars, No. 1 linebacker

Notables: Ran for 1,784 yards and 26 touchdowns as a running back and added 144 tackles and five sacks on defense. Named Indiana Mr. Football.

WR | Braylon James ― Signed

Height/weight: 6-2, 186

Hometown/high school: Round Rock, Texas (Stony Point)

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 18 wideout

Rivals: Four stars, No. 27 wideout

Notables: Caught 38 passes for five touchdowns and 727 receiving yards this season. Named first team All-District 25-6A.

WR | Jaden Greathouse ― Signed

Height/weight: 6-2, 220

Hometown/high school: Austin, Texas (Westlake)

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 20 wideout

Rivals: Four stars, No. 13 wideout

Notables: Caught 51 passes for 915 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

CB | Micah Bell ― Signed

Height/weight: 5-11, 170

Hometown/high school: Houston (Kinkaid School)

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 16 cornerback

Rivals: Four stars, No. 3 athlete

Notables: Rushed for 1,395 yards and 15 touchdowns on 236 carries this season.

DL | Brenan Vernon ― Signed

Height/weight: 6-5, 275

Hometown/high school: Mentor, Ohio (Mentor)

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 21 defensive end

Rivals: Four stars, No. 7 defensive end

Notables: Key member of Mentor defense, leading the Cardinals to 9-4 record this season. Also plays basketball.

LB | Jaiden Ausberry ― Signed

Height/weight: 6-0, 210

Hometown/high school: Baton Rouge, La. (University Lab)

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 11 linebacker

Rivals: Four stars, No. 14 linebacker

Notables: Two way player leading the Cubs to 9-4 record this past season. Finished with three rushing touchdowns on offense.

DL | Boubacar Traore ― Signed

Height/weight: 6-5, 245

Hometown/high school: West Roxbury, Mass. (Catholic Memorial)

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 22 defensive lineman

Rivals: Four stars, No. 26 defensive end

Notables: Key member of Catholic Memorial defense, which finished 12-0 this season and won an MIAA Division 2 state championship. Brother Badara is offensive tackle for Arizona Cardinals and a former LSU star. 2023 All-American Bowl selection.

QB | Kenny Minchey ― Signed

Height/weight: 6-2, 215

Hometown/high school: Hendersonville, Tenn. (Pope John Paul II)

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 13 quarterback

Rivals: Four stars, No. 11 quarterback

Notables: Completed 73% of his passes this season, finishing 47-of-64 for 768 passing yards and 11 touchdowns. Also ran for 57 yards on 17 carries.

OT | Sullivan Absher ― Signed

Height/weight: 6-7, 290

Hometown/high school: Belmont, N.C. (South Point)

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 17 offensive tackle

Rivals: Four stars, No. 22 offensive tackle

Notables: Key member of South Point football team which finished with 13-2 record, advancing to NCHSAA 3A semifinals. Also plays baseball and basketball.

WR | Rico Flores Jr. ― Signed

Height/weight: 6-1, 190

Hometown/high school: Folsom, Calif. (Folsom)

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 28 wideout

Rivals: Four stars, No. 22 wideout

Notables: Caught 72 passes for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns in senior season.

DL | Devan Houstan ― Signed

Height/weight: 6-5, 285

Hometown/high school: Sharpsburg, Md. (St. James School)

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 35 defensive lineman

Rivals: Four stars, No. 20 defensive tackle

Notables: Finished with 39 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one fumble recovery to lead St. James' defense. Older brother, Caleb, plays for the Orlando Magic.

TE | Cooper Flanagan ― Signed

Height/weight: 6-5, 228

Hometown/high school: Concord, Calif. (De La Salle)

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 15 tight end

Rivals: Four stars, No. 15 tight end

Notables: Caught 26 catches for 490 yards and three touchdowns this season.

S | Adon Shuler ― Signed

Height/weight: 6-0, 197

Hometown/high school: Irvington, N.J. (Irvington)

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 27 safety

Rivals: Three stars, No. 38 safety

Notables: Key member of Irvington defense, which helped team finish 8-3 this season. Also a track athlete, running sprint events along with long jump and triple jump. Finished with 103 tackles and three interceptions and also ran for 567 yards and four touchdowns this season. Named to NJ.com All-State first team defense.

S | Ben Minich ― Signed

Height/weight: 5-11, 185

Hometown/high school: West Chester, Ohio (Lakota West)

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 31 safety

Rivals: Four stars, No. 29 safety

Notables: Key member of Lakota West football team, leading Firebirds to 13-1 record and OHSAA Region 4 championship game appearance. Plays basketball and runs track, with multiple sub-11 second times in the 100.

OL | Joe Otting ― Signed

Height/weight: 6-4, 275

Hometown/high school: Topeka, Kan. (Hayden)

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 20 interior offensive lineman

Rivals: Three stars, No. 2 interior offensive lineman

Notables: Key member of Hayden football team that finished 10-2 and KHSAA 3A semifinal appearance. Plays basketball and competes in track and field. Was a Kansas state qualifier in the shot put last spring.

ATH | Brandyn Hillman ― Signed

Height/weight: 6-1, 191

Hometown/high school: Portsmouth, Va. (Churchland)

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 19 athlete

Rivals: Three stars, No. 31 athlete

Notables: Key member of Churchland football team, leading the Truckers to 8-4 record this past season. Passed for 1,312 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 1,236 yards and 22 yards as a senior. As a junior, went over 1,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards. Back-to-back Virginia Class 4 Region A Player of the Year.

OL | Sam Pendleton ― Signed

Height/weight: 6-4, 305

Hometown/high school: Pfafftown, N.C. (Reagan)

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 23 interior offensive lineman

Rivals: Four stars, No. 17 offensive guard

Notables: Key member of Reagan football team that finished 8-3 this past season. Played in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, representing North Carolina.

LB | Preston Zinter ― Signed

Height/weight: 6-3, 215

Hometown/high school: Lawrence, Mass. (Central Catholic)

247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 42 linebacker

Rivals: Three stars, No. 40 linebacker

Notables: Zinter was a key member of the Central Catholic football team, which finished 9-3 this past season. 2021 MIAA First Team All-State, Boston Globe Defensive Player of the Year. Older brother, Zak, is an offensive lineman at Michigan.

OL | Christopher Terek ― Signed

Height/weight: 6-5, 310

Hometown/high school: Glen Ellyn, Ill. (Glenbard West)

247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 38 interior offensive lineman

Rivals: Four stars, No. 12 interior offensive lineman

Notables: Key member of Glenbard West football team which finished 11-2 this past season, advancing to semifinals of IHSA 8A playoffs.

WR | Kaleb Smith ― Signed

Height/weight: 6-0, 175

Hometown/high school: Frisco, Texas (Reedy)

247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 76 wideout

Rivals: Three stars, No. 71 wideout

Notables: Finished with 649 receiving yards on 43 catches with five touchdowns this season.

DE | Armel Mukam ― Signed

Height/weight: 6-4, 255

Hometown/high school: Woodberry Forrest, Va. (Woodberry Forrest)

247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 58 defensive end

Rivals: Three stars, Unranked defensive end

Notables: Key member of Woodberry Forrest football team, which finished 10-3 this past season. Finished with 50 tackles, three sacks and 14 quarterback hurries in senior season. Finished second in Virginia D1 state shot put finals as a junior and qualified for state in the discus. Also has a background in hockey.

S | Peyton Bowen ― Decommitted (Oregon)

Height/weight: 6-0, 185

Hometown/high school: Denton, Texas (Guyer)

247Sports ranking: Five stars, No. 2 safety

Rivals: Five stars, No. 2 safety

Notables: Led Geyer to a 14-1 record and trip to the state playoff semifinals. Also runs track, competing in triple jump, long jump, high jump, 100-meter and Denton Guyer's relay teams.

RB | Jayden Limar ― Decommitted (Oregon)

Height/weight: 5-11, 190

Hometown/high school: Lake Stevens, Wash. (Lake Stevens)

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 16 running back

Rivals: Four stars, No. 8 running back

Notables: Key player for Lake Stevens, which finished 12-2 this season, winning the Washington State 4A title. Also plays baseball and runs track.