Player-led meetings allow Notre Dame football to bring young talents along faster

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Whether in the corporate world or in a college football environment, “What do you know?” should never be a rhetorical question, much less an insult.

At least not if you want the group to succeed.

As Notre Dame football survived an 0-2 to start to reach Friday’s TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against No. 19 South Carolina, it increasingly leaned on contributions from younger players such as freshmen Benjamin Morrison, Junior Tuihalamaka and Jaden Mickey; and second-year talents Joe Alt, Blake Fisher, Jayden Thomas, Deion Colzie and Prince Kollie.

In part, that was because of a peer-mentoring system that includes player-run film sessions without the presence of coaches. There, even the rawest of young talents should feel empowered enough to speak up.

“It’s kind of like doing a presentation with a co-worker and not a boss,” fourth-year junior defensive tackle Howard Cross III said. “They’re not going to be like, ‘Oh, yeah, you’re fired for answering the wrong question.’ It will be OK, ‘This is what you’re supposed to say.’

“It kind of has that feel like, ‘These are my peers. I’m with the guys that are considered at my position.’ So, if you answer a question wrong, nobody is going to be like, ‘OK, get off the team!’ No, they’re going to tell you what to do, they’re going to tell you how to fix it.”

Cross, part of the 2019 signing class, remembers feeling lost at times in unit meetings as he was surrounded by future NFL draftees. Seeing the benefits of peer mentorship now that he’s at the front of the room make him wonder how things might have gone if it had been in place sooner.

“I really wish I had it when I was a freshman,” Cross said. “Its definitely very, very helpful for the younger guys. You’re not going to get frowned upon. That’s why we have those meetings, especially for the younger guys. To get them integrated. It makes them feel a lot more comfortable.”

'They're not afraid' to 'Challenge Everything'

Part of the “Challenge Everything” mentality first-year coach Marcus Freeman has tried to instill for the Irish had this sort of free flow of ideas in mind. Even when things are working well, you’ll only find a better way if the entire group — including newcomers — is allowed to participate.

“You hope you create an atmosphere where young guys don’t hesitate to ask questions because in order to grow you’ve got to ask questions,” Freeman said. “We’re going to assume you know unless you ask those questions.”

And yet, even the biggest and strongest college football players in the land sometimes clam up when surrounded by others.

“That’s real life, right?” Freeman said. “Some kids, their pride doesn’t want them to be wrong. They don’t want to show the people in that room that they don’t know and so they don’t ask those questions.”

That’s where peer mentorship comes in.

“I like the opportunity to have players lead video sessions because it shows those guys that are teaching what they know,” Freeman said. “It shows those guys that are in front of the room saying, ‘Here’s what you need to do,’ it gives them some player-led leadership and some experience for those guys that without coaches are always answering questions. Anytime that can happen, I always encourage it.”

Fourth-year junior linebacker JD Bertrand, a team captain who has led the Irish in tackles two years running, enjoys the give and take with the next wave coming up behind him. In addition to Kollie and Tuihalamaka, that group includes freshmen Jaylen Sneed, Joshua Burnham and Nolan Ziegler.

“It’s just being able to look at (film) and have just players so guys can ask questions and they’re not afraid to have the coaches hear and not let the coach know that they don’t know necessarily their exact fit,” Bertrand said. “When we start putting different play-calls to different run plays, it’s nice to get the front seven and the safeties and be able to talk through it.”

Filling in the knowledge gaps

Mitchell Evans, who had the benefit of learning for two seasons under the most productive tight end in school history, is among those being asked to fill the massive void Michael Mayer will leave.

Best known to this point for the “Mitch-a-palooza” sneak, Evans is learning alongside freshmen Eli Raridon and Holden Staes and third-year sophomore Kevin Bauman. Evans credits the player-run study sessions with flattening a steep learning curve for a group expected to block as well as it runs pass routes.

"It's been great because we had one (recently) after practice,” Evans said. “We went in for 30 minutes and watched a cut-up of different South Carolina fronts and even ourselves: ‘If it's this type of coverage and how we can attack the man that's guarding us. Do we stem it differently?’ We're learning off each other and bouncing ideas because there is always more than one way to attack a defense.”

Evans, despite limited tight end experience in high school, was able to reach the field for some valuable experience as a freshman in 2021. He’s also on his second position coach in as many seasons with former West Virginia offensive coordinator Gerad Parker coming in after John McNulty was hired as the OC at Boston College.

“There’s stuff that I didn’t really know coming in here,” Evans said. “As I’ve grown in the last year and a half, we all take advantage of it. We’re all bouncing ideas off each other.”

