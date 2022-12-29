Everything you need to know: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Setting the table for No. 21 Notre Dame and No. 19 South Carolina in the 78th Annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. EST on Friday, Dec. 30.
South Bend Tribune writers Mike Berardino and Michael Wanbaugh are in Jacksonville covering the game. Follow them on Twitter for in-game updates.
No. 21 Notre Dame (8-4) vs. No. 19 South Carolina (8-4)
- What: 78th Annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
- When: Friday, Dec. 30 at 3:30 p.m. EST
- Where: TIAA Bank Field (67,164), Jacksonville, Fla.
- TV/Radio: ESPN, WSBT Radio (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM)
- Line: Notre Dame opens as a 4.5 -point favorite
- Series: Notre Dame leads 3-1
- Last meeting: South Carolina won 36-32 in South Bend in 1984.
Pregaming
Irish items
☘ Friday will be the fifth meeting between Notre Dame and South Carolina and first since a 36-32 Gamecocks win in 1984 at Notre Dame Stadium. The Irish lead the series 3-1.
☘ The 2022 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl will mark Notre Dame’s 41st bowl appearance and sixth straight. The Irish are 19-21 all-time in bowl games and 6-15 since 1995. Notre Dame’s longest bowl winning streak is five games (1973-79) while its longest losing streak is nine (1995-2007).
☘ South Carolina will be the sixth Southeastern Conference opponent Notre Dame has faced in a bowl game this century. The Irish are 2-3 in those games, losing to Alabama twice and LSU once. Both Notre Dame wins came against the Tigers in the Music City Bowl and Citrus Bowl, respectively.
☘ Notre Dame will be without quarterback Drew Pyne (transfer portal) who started 10 games, consensus All-American tight end Michael Mayer (NFL Draft) who owns every major program record at the position, and all-time sack leader Isaiah Foskey (NFL Draft) who is also a consensus All-American.
☘ In all eight of their wins, the Irish have possessed the ball for mor than 30 minutes. They lost all four games they failed to hit that mark.
☘ All-American cornerback Benjamin Morrison leads the Irish with five interceptions, which is tied for second in the nation and first among freshman. It’s also the most for a Notre Dame defender since Manti Te'o picked off seven in 2012.
☘ South Carolina and Notre Dame have one common opponent in 2022, handing Clemson its only two losses of the season. The Irish beat the Tigers 35-14 in South Bend Nov. 5 while the Gamecocks bested their in-state rival 31-30 in the annual Palmetto Bowl to close the regular season.
☘ The two team also share a common former coach. Lou Holtz led Notre Dame to its most recent national championship in 1988 while accumulating a 100-30-2 record from 1986-96. Holtz left retirement in 1999 to coach the Gamecocks. Including a winless first season Holtz compiled a 33-37 record in Columbia through 2004 and earned National Coach of the Year honors for an 8-4 campaign in 2000 that ended with an Outback Bowl win over Ohio State.
Schedules
NOTRE DAME (8-4)
Sept. 3 — @ Ohio State — L, 21-10
Sept. 10 — vs. MARSHALL — L, 25-21
Sept. 17 — vs. CALIFORNIA — W, 24-17
Sept. 24 — @ North Carolina — W, 45-32
Oct. 8 — Shamrock Series vs. BYU @ Las Vegas — W, 28-20
Oct. 15 — vs. STANFORD — L, 16-14
Oct. 22 — vs. UNLV — W, 44-21
Oct. 29 — @ Syracuse — W, 41-24
Nov. 5 — vs. CLEMSON — W, 35-14
Nov. 12 — @ Navy (Baltimore) — W, 35-32
Nov. 19 — vs. BOSTON COLLEGE — W, 44-0
Nov. 26 — @ Southern Cal — W, 38-27
Dec. 30 — vs. South Carolina @ TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.), 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
SOUTH CAROLINA (8-4)
Sept. 3 — vs. GEORGIA STATE — W, 35-14
Sept. 10 — @ Arkansas — L, 44-30
Sept. 17 — vs. GEORGIA — L, 48-7
Sept. 24 — vs. CHARLOTTE — W, 56-20
Sept. 29 — vs. SOUTH CAROLINA STATE — W, 50-10
Oct. 8 — @ Kentucky — W, 24-14
Oct. 22 — vs. TEXAS A&M — W, 30-24
Oct. 29 — vs. MISSOURI — L, 23-10
Nov. 5 — @ Vanderbilt, — W, 38-27
Nov. 12 — @ Florida — L, 38-6
Nov. 19 — vs. TENNESSEE — W, 63-38
Nov. 26 — @ Clemson — W, 31-30
Dec. 30 — vs. Notre Dame @ TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.), 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
Notre Dame two-deep depth chart
OFFENSE
WIDE RECEIVER
4 | Lorenzo Styles | 6-1, 195 | Soph.
16 | Deion Colzie | 6-5, 211 | Soph.
WIDE RECEIVER
83 | Jayden Thomas | 6-2, 215 | Soph.
29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195 | Gr.
LEFT TACKLE
76 | Joe Alt | 6-8, 317 | Soph.
79 | Tosh Baker | 6-8, 310 | Jr.
LEFT GUARD
55 | Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 310 | Gr.
73 | Andew Kristofic | 6-4, 300 | Sr.
CENTER
52 | Zeke Correll | 6-3, 308 | Sr.
78 | Pat Coogan | 6-5, 309 | Soph.
RIGHT GUARD
75 | Josh Lugg | 6-7, 316 | Gr.
50 | Rocco Spindler | 6-5, 315 | Soph.
RIGHT TACKLE
54 | Blake Fisher | 6-6, 327 | So.
68 | Michael Carmody | 6-6, 280 | Jr.
TIGHT END
88 | Mitchell Evans | 6-5, 255 | Soph.
85 | Holden Staes | 6-5, 226 | Fr.
WIDE RECEIVER
0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr.
15 | Tobias Merriweather | 6-4, 198 | Fr.
QUARTERBACK
12 | Tyler Buchner | 6-1, 215 | Soph.
OR 18 | Steve Angeli | 6-2, 211 | Fr.
RUNNING BACK
25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 197 | Jr.
OR 3 | Logan Diggs | 6-0, 214 | Soph.
OR 7 | Audric Estime | 6-0, 229 | Soph.
DEFENSE
VYPER DEFENSIVE END
9 | Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 253 | Gr.
OR 12 | Jordan Botelho | 6-3, 250 | Jr.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
57 | Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 285 | Gr.
65 | Chris Smith | 6-2, 310 | Sr.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
56 | Howard Cross III | 6-1, 310 | Gr.
97 | Gabriel Rubio | 6-5, 295 | Soph.
DEFENSIVE END
99 | Rylie Mills | 6-5, 292 | Jr.
31 | Nana Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Sr.
WILL LINEBACKER
8 | Marist Liufau | 6-2, 235 | Sr.
24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.
OR 10 | Prince Kollie | 6-3, 220 | Soph.
MIKE LINEBACKER
27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr.
44 | Junior Tuihalamaka | 6-2, 240 | Fr.
ROVER
24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.
27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr.
CORNERBACK
28 | TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 185 | Gr.
21 | Jaden Mickey | 6-0, 176 | Fr.
LEFT SAFETY
2 | DJ Brown | 6-1, 200 | Gr.
OR 3 | Houston Griffith | 6-0, 205 | Gr.
RIGHT SAFETY
16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr.
OR 11 | Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Jr.
CORNERBACK
20 | Benjamin Morrison | 6-0, 179 | Fr.
6 | Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 203 | Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
KICKOFFS
92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr.
14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.
PLACEKICKER
99 | Blake Grupe | 5-8, 156 | Gr.
92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr.
PUNTER
39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr.
14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.
LONG SNAPPER
65 | Michael Vinson | 6-2, 228 | Gr.
44 | Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 215 | Jr.
HOLDER
39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr.
14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.
PUNT RETURNS
16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr.
OR 29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195
KICKOFF RETURNS
25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Soph.
0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr.
South Carolina two-deep depth chart
OFFENSE
WIDE RECEIVER
3 | Antwane Wells Jr. | 6-1, 207 | Jr.
17 | Xavier Legette | 6-3, 220 | Sr.
WIDE RECEIVER
10 | Ahmarean Brown | 5-9, 167 | Sr.
OR 5 | Dakereon Joyner | 6-1, 215 | Sr.
WIDE RECEIVER
6 | Josh Vann | 5-11, 192 | Sr.
OR 5 | Dakereon Joyner | 6-1, 215 | Sr.
LEFT TACKLE
52 | Jaylen Nichols | 6-5, 322 | Sr.
55 | Jakai Moore | 6-6, 305 | Jr.
LEFT GUARD
55 | Jakai Moore | 6-6, 305 | Jr.
53 | Vershon Lee | 6-4, 308 | Jr.
OR 72 | Trai Jones | 6-2, 308 | Soph.
CENTER
71 | Eric Douglas | 6-4, 297 | Sr.
70 | Hank Manos | 6-4, 303 | Sr.
RIGHT GUARD
54 | Jovaughn Gwyn | 6-3, 300 | Sr.
68 | Wyatt Campbell | 6-6, 310 | Sr.
RIGHT TACKLE
62 | Tyshawn Wannamaker | 6-3, 308 | Soph.
75 | Cason Henry | 6-6, 300 | Fr.
TIGHT END
44 | Nate Adkins | 6-3, 252 | Gr.
QUARTERBACK
7 | Spencer Rattler | 6-1, 215 | Jr.
9 | Luke Doty | 6-1, 210 | Jr.
RUNNING BACK
0 | Juju McDowell | 5-9, 180 | Soph.
OR 8 | Christian Beal-Smith | 5-9, 205 | Gr.
DEFENSE
EDGE
5 | Jordan Burch | 6-6, 275 | Jr.
10 | Tyreek Johnson | 6-3, 265 | Jr.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
94 | M.J. Webb | 6-3, 313 | Sr.
90 | T.J. Sanders | 6-5, 300 | Fr.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
91 | Tonka Hemingway | 6-3, 295 | Jr.
95 | Alex Huntley | 6-4, 305 | Soph.
EDGE
46 | Bryan Thomas Jr. | 6-2, 230 | Fr.
16 | Hot Rod Fitten | 6-2, 250 | Jr.
MIDDLE LINEBACKER
44 | Sherrod Greene | 6-1, 233 | Sr.
52 | Stone Blanton | 6-2, 235 | Fr.
WEAKSIDE LINEBACKER
19 | Brad Johnson | 6-2, 238 | Sr.
0 | Debo Williams | 6-1, 237 | Soph.
NICKLEBACK
1 | DQ Smith | 6-1, 212 | Fr.
OR 18 | Keenan Nelson Jr. | 6-1, 200 | Fr.
CORNERBACK
24 | Marcellas Dial | 6-0, 192 | Jr.
33 | Kajuan Banks | 5-10, 185 | Fr.
STRONG SAFETY
21 | Nick Emmanwori | 6-4, 218 | Fr.
31 | Peyton Williams | 6-0, 200 | Fr.
FREE SAFETY
1 | DQ Smith | 6-1, 212 | Fr.
OR 36 | B.J. Gibson | 6-4, 215 | Jr.
CORNERBACK
25 | O’Donnell Fortune | 6-1, 185 | Soph.
11 | Emory Floyd | 6-1, 185 | Fr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
PLACEKICKER
98 | Mitch Jeter | 5-10, 195 | Jr.
40 | Alex Herrera | 6-0, 195 | Jr.
KICKOFFS
98 | Mitch Jeter | 5-10, 195 | Jr.
40 | Alex Herrera | 6-0, 195 | Jr.
PUNTER
39 | Kai Kroeger | 6-4, 207 | Jr.
40 | Alex Herrera | 6-0, 195 | Jr.
LONG SNAPPER
36 | Hunter Rogers | 6-1, 205 | Soph.
34 | Matthew Bailey | 6-2, 215 | Jr.
HOLDER
39 | Kai Kroeger | 6-4, 207 | Jr.
45 | William Joyce | 6-3, 215 | Fr.
KICKOFF RETURN
17 | Xavier Legette | 6-3, 220 | Sr.
0 | Juju McDowell | 5-9, 180 | Soph.
PUNT RETURN
6 | Josh Vann | 5-11, 192 | Sr.
OR 10 | Ahmarean Brown | 5-9, 167 | Sr.