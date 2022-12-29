FOOTBALL

Everything you need to know: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner looks to throw during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Setting the table for No. 21 Notre Dame and No. 19 South Carolina in the 78th Annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. EST on Friday, Dec. 30.

South Bend Tribune writers Mike Berardino and Michael Wanbaugh are in Jacksonville covering the game. Follow them on Twitter for in-game updates.

No. 21 Notre Dame (8-4) vs. No. 19 South Carolina (8-4) 

  • What: 78th Annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl 
  • When: Friday, Dec. 30 at 3:30 p.m. EST 
  • Where: TIAA Bank Field (67,164), Jacksonville, Fla. 
  • TV/Radio: ESPN, WSBT Radio (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM) 
  • Line: Notre Dame opens as a 4.5 -point favorite  
  • Series: Notre Dame leads 3-1 
  • Last meeting: South Carolina won 36-32 in South Bend in 1984. 

Pregaming

No. 12 QB Tyler Buchner practice at Fernandina Beach High School in Amelia Island on Monday, Nov.26th, 2022.

Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tahj Washington (16) scores a touchdown against Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker JD Bertrand (27) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Prince Kollie (10) returns a blocked punt for a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman, left, along with players and staff, take a look at TIAA Bank Field Thursday morning. The Irish play South Carolina Friday at 3:30 p.m. in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Irish items

☘ Friday will be the fifth meeting between Notre Dame and South Carolina and first since a 36-32 Gamecocks win in 1984 at Notre Dame Stadium. The Irish lead the series 3-1. 

☘ The 2022 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl will mark Notre Dame’s 41st bowl appearance and sixth straight. The Irish are 19-21 all-time in bowl games and 6-15 since 1995. Notre Dame’s longest bowl winning streak is five games (1973-79) while its longest losing streak is nine (1995-2007). 

☘ South Carolina will be the sixth Southeastern Conference opponent Notre Dame has faced in a bowl game this century. The Irish are 2-3 in those games, losing to Alabama twice and LSU once. Both Notre Dame wins came against the Tigers in the Music City Bowl and Citrus Bowl, respectively. 

☘ Notre Dame will be without quarterback Drew Pyne (transfer portal) who started 10 games, consensus All-American tight end Michael Mayer (NFL Draft) who owns every major program record at the position, and all-time sack leader Isaiah Foskey (NFL Draft) who is also a consensus All-American. 

Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs (3) is tackled by Boston College linebacker Bryce Steele during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame won 44-0. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

☘ In all eight of their wins, the Irish have possessed the ball for mor than 30 minutes. They lost all four games they failed to hit that mark. 

☘ All-American cornerback Benjamin Morrison leads the Irish with five interceptions, which is tied for second in the nation and first among freshman. It’s also the most for a Notre Dame defender since Manti Te'o picked off seven in 2012. 

☘ South Carolina and Notre Dame have one common opponent in 2022, handing Clemson its only two losses of the season. The Irish beat the Tigers 35-14 in South Bend Nov. 5 while the Gamecocks bested their in-state rival 31-30 in the annual Palmetto Bowl to close the regular season. 

☘ The two team also share a common former coach. Lou Holtz led Notre Dame to its most recent national championship in 1988 while accumulating a 100-30-2 record from 1986-96. Holtz left retirement in 1999 to coach the Gamecocks. Including a winless first season Holtz compiled a 33-37 record in Columbia through 2004 and earned National Coach of the Year honors for an 8-4 campaign in 2000 that ended with an Outback Bowl win over Ohio State. 

In this Jan 2, 1989 file photo, Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz is raised up to be carried off the field after Norte Dame defeated West Virginia in the Fiesta Bowl to win the National College championship in Tempe, Ariz. Holtz will be honored with the dedication of a statue at a reunion with about 70 members from that national championship team, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2008. The statue depicts him calling a play on the sidelines with two players beside him.

Schedules

NOTRE DAME (8-4) 

Sept. 3 — @ Ohio State — L, 21-10 

Sept. 10 — vs. MARSHALL — L, 25-21 

Sept. 17 — vs. CALIFORNIA — W, 24-17 

Sept. 24 — @ North Carolina — W, 45-32 

Oct. 8 — Shamrock Series vs. BYU @ Las Vegas — W, 28-20 

Oct. 15 — vs. STANFORD — L, 16-14 

Oct. 22 — vs. UNLV — W, 44-21 

Oct. 29 — @ Syracuse — W, 41-24 

Nov. 5 — vs. CLEMSON — W, 35-14 

Nov. 12 — @ Navy (Baltimore) — W, 35-32 

Nov. 19 — vs. BOSTON COLLEGE — W, 44-0 

Nov. 26 — @ Southern Cal — W, 38-27 

Dec. 30 — vs. South Carolina @ TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.), 3:30 p.m. (ABC) 

SOUTH CAROLINA (8-4) 

Sept. 3 — vs. GEORGIA STATE — W, 35-14 

Sept. 10 — @ Arkansas — L, 44-30 

Sept. 17 — vs. GEORGIA — L, 48-7 

Sept. 24 — vs. CHARLOTTE — W, 56-20 

Sept. 29 — vs. SOUTH CAROLINA STATE — W, 50-10 

Oct. 8 — @ Kentucky — W, 24-14 

Oct. 22 — vs. TEXAS A&M — W, 30-24 

Oct. 29 — vs. MISSOURI — L, 23-10 

Nov. 5 — @ Vanderbilt, — W, 38-27 

Nov. 12 — @ Florida — L, 38-6 

Nov. 19 — vs. TENNESSEE — W, 63-38 

Nov.  26 — @ Clemson — W, 31-30 

Dec. 30 — vs. Notre Dame @ TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.), 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Notre Dame two-deep depth chart

OFFENSE 

WIDE RECEIVER 

4 | Lorenzo Styles | 6-1, 195 | Soph. 

16 | Deion Colzie | 6-5, 211 | Soph. 

WIDE RECEIVER 

83 | Jayden Thomas | 6-2, 215 | Soph. 

29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195 | Gr.  

LEFT TACKLE 

76 | Joe Alt | 6-8, 317 | Soph. 

79 | Tosh Baker | 6-8, 310 | Jr. 

LEFT GUARD 

55 | Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 310 | Gr. 

73 | Andew Kristofic | 6-4, 300 | Sr. 

CENTER 

52 | Zeke Correll | 6-3, 308 | Sr.  

78 | Pat Coogan | 6-5, 309 | Soph. 

RIGHT GUARD 

75 | Josh Lugg | 6-7, 316 | Gr. 

50 | Rocco Spindler | 6-5, 315 | Soph. 

RIGHT TACKLE 

54 | Blake Fisher | 6-6, 327 | So.  

68 | Michael Carmody | 6-6, 280 | Jr. 

TIGHT END 

88 | Mitchell Evans | 6-5, 255 | Soph.

85 | Holden Staes | 6-5, 226 | Fr. 

WIDE RECEIVER 

0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr. 

15 | Tobias Merriweather | 6-4, 198 | Fr. 

QUARTERBACK 

12 | Tyler Buchner | 6-1, 215 | Soph. 

OR 18 | Steve Angeli | 6-2, 211 | Fr.

RUNNING BACK 

25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 197 | Jr. 

OR 3 | Logan Diggs | 6-0, 214 | Soph. 

OR 7 | Audric Estime | 6-0, 229 | Soph. 

DEFENSE 

VYPER DEFENSIVE END 

9 | Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 253 | Gr. 

OR 12 | Jordan Botelho | 6-3, 250 | Jr. 

DEFENSIVE TACKLE 

57 | Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 285 | Gr. 

65 | Chris Smith | 6-2, 310 | Sr. 

DEFENSIVE TACKLE 

56 | Howard Cross III | 6-1, 310 | Gr. 

97 | Gabriel Rubio | 6-5, 295 | Soph. 

DEFENSIVE END 

99 | Rylie Mills | 6-5, 292 | Jr. 

31 | Nana Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Sr. 

WILL LINEBACKER 

8 | Marist Liufau | 6-2, 235 | Sr. 

24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr. 

OR 10 | Prince Kollie | 6-3, 220 | Soph. 

MIKE LINEBACKER 

27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr. 

44 | Junior Tuihalamaka | 6-2, 240 | Fr. 

ROVER 

24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.  

27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr. 

CORNERBACK 

28 | TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 185 | Gr. 

21 | Jaden Mickey | 6-0, 176 | Fr. 

LEFT SAFETY 

2 | DJ Brown | 6-1, 200 | Gr. 

OR 3 | Houston Griffith | 6-0, 205 | Gr. 

RIGHT SAFETY 

16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr. 

OR 11 | Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Jr. 

CORNERBACK 

20 | Benjamin Morrison | 6-0, 179 | Fr. 

6 | Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 203 | Jr. 

SPECIAL TEAMS 

KICKOFFS 

92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr. 

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr. 

PLACEKICKER  

99 | Blake Grupe | 5-8, 156 | Gr. 

92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr. 

PUNTER 

39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr. 

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr. 

LONG SNAPPER 

65 | Michael Vinson | 6-2, 228 | Gr. 

44 | Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 215 | Jr. 

HOLDER 

39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr. 

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr. 

PUNT RETURNS 

16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr. 

OR 29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195 

KICKOFF RETURNS 

25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Soph. 

0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr.

South Carolina two-deep depth chart

OFFENSE 

WIDE RECEIVER 

3 | Antwane Wells Jr. | 6-1, 207 | Jr.  

17 | Xavier Legette | 6-3, 220 | Sr.  

WIDE RECEIVER 

10 | Ahmarean Brown | 5-9, 167 | Sr.  

OR 5 | Dakereon Joyner | 6-1, 215 | Sr.  

WIDE RECEIVER 

6 | Josh Vann | 5-11, 192 | Sr.  

OR 5 | Dakereon Joyner | 6-1, 215 | Sr.  

LEFT TACKLE 

52 | Jaylen Nichols | 6-5, 322 | Sr.  

55 | Jakai Moore | 6-6, 305 | Jr. 

LEFT GUARD 

55 | Jakai Moore | 6-6, 305 | Jr.  

53 | Vershon Lee | 6-4, 308 | Jr.  

OR 72 | Trai Jones | 6-2, 308 | Soph.   

CENTER 

71 | Eric Douglas | 6-4, 297 | Sr.  

70 | Hank Manos | 6-4, 303 | Sr.  

RIGHT GUARD 

54 | Jovaughn Gwyn | 6-3, 300 | Sr.  

68 | Wyatt Campbell | 6-6, 310 | Sr.  

RIGHT TACKLE 

62 | Tyshawn Wannamaker | 6-3, 308 | Soph.  

75 | Cason Henry | 6-6, 300 | Fr. 

TIGHT END 

44 | Nate Adkins | 6-3, 252 | Gr. 

QUARTERBACK 

7 | Spencer Rattler | 6-1, 215 | Jr. 

9 | Luke Doty | 6-1, 210 | Jr. 

RUNNING BACK 

0 | Juju McDowell | 5-9, 180 | Soph. 

OR 8 | Christian Beal-Smith | 5-9, 205 | Gr. 

DEFENSE 

EDGE 

5 | Jordan Burch | 6-6, 275 | Jr. 

10 | Tyreek Johnson | 6-3, 265 | Jr. 

DEFENSIVE TACKLE 

94 | M.J. Webb | 6-3, 313 | Sr. 

90 | T.J. Sanders | 6-5, 300 | Fr. 

DEFENSIVE TACKLE  

91 | Tonka Hemingway | 6-3, 295 | Jr. 

95 | Alex Huntley | 6-4, 305 | Soph. 

EDGE 

46 | Bryan Thomas Jr. | 6-2, 230 | Fr.  

16 | Hot Rod Fitten | 6-2, 250 | Jr. 

MIDDLE LINEBACKER 

44 | Sherrod Greene | 6-1, 233 | Sr. 

52 | Stone Blanton | 6-2, 235 | Fr.  

WEAKSIDE LINEBACKER 

19 | Brad Johnson | 6-2, 238 | Sr. 

0 | Debo Williams | 6-1, 237 | Soph. 

NICKLEBACK 

1 | DQ Smith | 6-1, 212 | Fr. 

OR 18 | Keenan Nelson Jr. | 6-1, 200 | Fr. 

CORNERBACK 

24 | Marcellas Dial | 6-0, 192 | Jr. 

33 | Kajuan Banks | 5-10, 185 | Fr. 

STRONG SAFETY 

21 | Nick Emmanwori | 6-4, 218 | Fr. 

31 | Peyton Williams | 6-0, 200 | Fr. 

FREE SAFETY 

1 | DQ Smith | 6-1, 212 | Fr. 

OR 36 | B.J. Gibson | 6-4, 215 | Jr.  

CORNERBACK 

25 | O’Donnell Fortune | 6-1, 185 | Soph. 

11 | Emory Floyd | 6-1, 185 | Fr. 

SPECIAL TEAMS 

PLACEKICKER 

98 | Mitch Jeter | 5-10, 195 | Jr. 

40 | Alex Herrera | 6-0, 195 | Jr. 

KICKOFFS 

98 | Mitch Jeter | 5-10, 195 | Jr. 

40 | Alex Herrera | 6-0, 195 | Jr. 

PUNTER 

39 | Kai Kroeger | 6-4, 207 | Jr. 

40 | Alex Herrera | 6-0, 195 | Jr. 

LONG SNAPPER 

36 | Hunter Rogers | 6-1, 205 | Soph. 

34 | Matthew Bailey | 6-2, 215 | Jr. 

HOLDER 

39 | Kai Kroeger | 6-4, 207 | Jr. 

45 | William Joyce | 6-3, 215 | Fr. 

KICKOFF RETURN 

17 | Xavier Legette | 6-3, 220 | Sr. 

0 | Juju McDowell | 5-9, 180 | Soph.  

PUNT RETURN 

6 | Josh Vann | 5-11, 192 | Sr.

OR 10 | Ahmarean Brown | 5-9, 167 | Sr. 