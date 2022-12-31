What the numbers tell us: Team and individual stats from Notre Dame vs. South Carolina
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
NOTRE DAME
RUSHING: Audric Estime 14 carries, 95 yards, long 26; Logan Diggs 13-89, 1 touchdown, long 39; Tyler Buchner 12-61, 2 TDs, long 21; Chris Tyeree 5-21, long 12; Team 2 (-2).
PASSING: Tyler Buchner 18 passes, 33 attempts, 274 yards, 3 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, long 75; Davis Sherwood 1-1, 20 yards.
RECEIVING: Jayden Thomas 5 catches, 67 yards, long 25; Braden Lenzy 4-89, 1 touchdown, long 44; Chris Tyree 4-10, long 9; Mitchell Evans 3-39, 1 TD, long 18; Logan Diggs 2-81, 1 TD, long 75; Audric Estime 1-8.
PUNTING: Jon Sot 4 punts, 200 yards, 50 avg., long 55.
FIELD GOALS: Blake Grupe 1 of 1, long 37.
KICKOFF RETURNS: Chris Tyree 1-18.
PUNT RETURNS: Matt Salerno 1-7.
INTERCEPTIONS: Benjamin Morrison 1-0
FUMBLE RETURNS: Ramon Henderson 1-0.
TACKLES: JD Bertrand 8, TaRiq Bracy 8, Ramon Henderson 6, Jack Kiser 6, DJ Brown 4, Rylie Mills 4, Benjamin Morrison 3, Xavier Watts 3, Nana Osafo-Mensah 3, Clarence Lewis 2, Marist Liufau 2, Justin Ademilola 2, Prince Kollie 2, Jordan Botelho 2, Gabriel Rubio 2, Lorenzo Styles 1, Jaylen Sneed 1, Jaden Mickey 1, Justin Walters 1, Blake Fisher 1, Chris Smith 1, Zac Yoakam 1.
TACKLES FOR LOSS: JD Bertrand .5, TaRiq Bracy .5, Ramon Henderson .5, Jack Kiser 1, Rylie Mills 1.5, Clarence Lewis 1, Marist Liufau 1, Jordan Botelho 2, Gabriel Rubio 1.
SACKS: Rylie Mills 1, Jordan Botelho 2.
SOUTH CAROLINA
RUSHING: Juju McDowell 6 carries 28 yards, long 13; Spencer Rattler 7-27, long 18; Dakereon Joyner 1-8, Christian Beal-Smith 3-8, long 9; Ahmarean Brown 1-2; Antwane Wells Jr. 1 (-2), Rashad Amos 1 (-2), Xavier Legette 2 (-4).
PASSING: Spencer Rattler 29 completions, 46 attempts, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception, long 42; Dakereon Joyner 1-2, 18 yards, long 18; Kai Kroeger 1-1, 23 yards, 1 TD.
RECEIVING: Xavier Legette 7 catches, 78 yards, 2 touchdowns, long 42; Nate Adkins 5-78, long 24; Antwane Wells, Jr. 5-30, long 10; Ahmarean Brown 4-22, long 10; Dakereon Joyner 3-35, long 26; Juju McDowell 3-13, long 11; Christian Beal-Smith 2-7, long 5; Hunter Rogers 1-23, 1 TD; O’Mega Blake 1-1.
PUNTING: Kai Kroeger 6 punts, 240 yards, 40 avg., long 52.
FIELD GOALS: Mitch Jeter 1-1, long 45.
KICKOFF RETURNS: Xavier Legette 2-64, long 36.
PUNT RETURNS: Ahmarean Brown 2-7, long 7.
INTERCEPTIONS: Fortune O’Donnel 1-101, DQ Smith 1-41
FUMBLE RETURNS: None.
TACKLES: Sherrod Greene 11, Brad Johnson 8, M.J. Webb 8, Nick Emmanwori 7, DQ Smith 5, Jordan Burch 4, Keenan Nelson Jr. 4, Marcellus Dial 4, T.J. Sanders 4, Tonka Hemingway 4, Alex Huntley 4, Nick Barrett 3, O’Donnell Fortune 2, King-Demenian Ford 2, Debo Williams 1, Terrell Dawkins 1, Tyreek Johnson 1, Bam Martin-Scott 1, BJ Gibson 1, Stone Blanton 1, O’Mega Blake 1.
TACKLES FOR LOSS: Sherrod Greene 1, Tonka Hemingway 1, Alex Huntley 1.
SACKS: Sherrod Greene 1, Alex Huntley 1.
Team statistics
|STATISTIC
|NOTRE DAME
|SOUTH CAROLINA
|FIRST DOWNS
|27
|20
|Rushing
|14
|5
|Passing
|13
|13
|Penalty
|0
|2
|RUSHING YRDGE
|264
|65
|Yards gained
|287
|92
|Yards lost
|23
|27
|Attempts
|46
|22
|Average per rush
|5.7
|3.0
|PASSING YRDGE
|294
|287
|Comp.-att.-int
|19-34-3
|31-50
|Avg per catch
|15.5
|9.3
|TOTAL OFFENSE
|558
|352
|Total plays
|80
|72
|Avs. per play
|7
|3.9
|RETURN YRDGE
|25
|213
|Int. returns
|0
|142
|Kickoff returns
|18
|64
|Punt returns
|7
|7
|FUMBLES-LOST
|0-0
|1-1
|PENALTIES-YRDS
|4-40
|8-68
|PUNTS-YRDS
|4-200
|6-240
|Avg. per punt
|50
|40
|TIME OF POSS
|36:39
|23:21
|3RD DOWN CNV.
|11-19
|5-15
|4TH DOWN CNV.
|1-1
|1-2
|SACKS-YDS
|3-16
|2-21