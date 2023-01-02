Who's coming, who's going? Notre Dame's Brandon Joseph declares for NFL draft

SOUTH BEND — This wasn’t the season Brandon Joseph hoped to have for Notre Dame, but the uber-confident safety is still headed to the NFL regardless.

Joseph, a 2020 All-American at Northwestern who joined the Irish as a transfer 12 months ago, announced via social media he is declaring for the NFL Draft.

A nagging high-ankle sprain suffered in the first half against Clemson on Nov. 5 limited Joseph to just one more game appearance the rest of the season. He played 37 snaps in the 38-27 loss at USC to close out the regular season.

Joseph practiced all week ahead of the Gator Bowl against South Carolina and even went through pregame warmups in full uniform, but he watched the game from the sideline in street clothes.

After making nine interceptions and 132 tackles over his final two seasons with the Wildcats, Joseph managed just 30 tackles and one interception in 9 ½ games for Notre Dame. Joseph had just one forced fumble and one pass breakup after breaking up a total of six passes in his previous two seasons.

The interception, at least, was memorable: a 29-yard pick-six of Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader on the first play from scrimmage in a 41-24 road win on Oct. 29.

That was the only interception return for a touchdown in Joseph’s career, including his high school days in College Station, Texas.

Joseph later added a leaping interception in the end zone against the Orange that was wiped out by an offsides penalty.

Installed as Notre Dame’s primary punt returner after only dabbling in the role at Northwestern, Joseph averaged just 9.9 yards on 18 returns with a long of 20 yards against UNLV.

Transfer targets for Notre Dame

With Joseph and graduate safety DJ Brown moving on, rising senior Ramon Henderson and rising redshirt junior Xavier Watts are the two top safeties returning in 2023.

Notre Dame signed two safeties in its 2023 recruiting class – Adon Shuler (New Jersey) and Ben Minich (Ohio) – and could look to add more depth through the transfer portal.

Arkansas grad transfer Jalen Catalon is reportedly on Notre Dame’s radar and could visit soon. Catalon, who recently visited Texas, is coming off reconstructive shoulder surgery after being injured in the season opener against Cincinnati.

A shoulder injury also ended Catalon’s 2021 season after six games. A preseason All-America and team captain, the Mansfield, Texas product posted five interceptions, 159 tackles, three forced fumbles and 14 pass breakups in his time with the Razorbacks.

Braden Lenzy retires from football

Braden Lenzy is going out on a high note.

After catching a 44-yard touchdown pass and picking up 20 yards on a fake-punt jet sweep in Notre Dame’s Gator Bowl win, Lenzy announced he is retiring from football.

The graduate wide receiver from Tigard, Ore., said on social media he is starting a new chapter on Jan. 9 with Medasource, a healthcare consulting firm based in Indianapolis.

Lenzy, who made four tackles in punt coverage this season, finished with 23 catches for 289 yards and three touchdowns this year. The speedster, slowed by multiple concussions early in his career, had 73 receptions for 956 yards and nine touchdowns, including a highlight-reel grab against Navy in November.

