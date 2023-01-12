Notre Dame football notes: Morrison named a freshman All-American, Blue Gold Game set

SOUTH BEND — For the fourth straight year Notre Dame football finished its season with a freshman All-American.

Benjamin Morrison, a former four-star recruit from Phoenix, was named Thursday to the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American Team, becoming the 10th Irish player since 2001 to receive the honor.

Morrison's six interceptions this season was tied for third in college football and led all freshman. His three-interception game against Boston College in the regular season home finale also tied the program record for most picks in a single game.

He also finished the season with 22 tackles and 10 pass breakups.

Morrison's first career interception came in Notre Dame's victory over then No. 5 Clemson, where he also added a 96-yard pick-six of former Tigers quarterback D.J Uiagalelei, now at Oregon State. In the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Dec. 30, 2022, Morrison intercepted South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler in Notre Dame's 45-38 comeback win over the Gamecocks.

In addition Morrison earned All-America honors from On3, College Football News, Pro Football Focus, ESPN, The Athletic and 247sports.

Morrison joins Sam Young (2006), Ian Williams (2007), Aaron Lynch (2011), KeiVarae Russell (2012), Nyles Morgan (2014), Justin Yoon (2015), Kyle Hamilton (2019), Kyren Williams (2020) and Joe Alt (2021) as a freshman All-American.

2023 Blue-Gold Game set for April 22

Notre Dame's annual Blue-Gold Spring Game has been set for April 22, 2023 at Notre Dame Stadium and can be streamed on NBC's Peacock network.

The Irish look to improve on their 9-4 record in Marcus Freeman's first season as head coach, but will have some major questions to answer, including who replaces future NFL Draft first-round selections Michael Mayer at tight end and Isaiah Foskey at VYPER.

Notre Dame will also be incorporating a new quarterback into the fold in sixth-year senior Sam Hartman, who transferred from Wake Forest after setting the ACC all-time touchdown record.

Tickets to the Blue-Gold Game will go on sale Tuesday, January 24 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at UND.com/BuyTickets