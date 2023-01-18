Senior Day showdown looms as Notre Dame announces 2023 football schedule

SOUTH BEND — Transfer quarterback Sam Hartman will have an extra three weeks to prepare himself to face his old Wake Forest teammates on Senior Day this November.

Hartman, who joined the midyear enrollees this week at Notre Dame, is the likely starter for a 2023 schedule that was officially released Wednesday. The Demon Deacons, who had been tentatively slated to visit Notre Dame Stadium in late October, instead will close out the Irish home schedule on Nov. 18.

Road games at N.C. State (Sept. 9), Duke (Sept. 30) and Louisville (Oct. 7) have now been slotted in along with a return visit from Pittsburgh (Oct. 28) and Phil Jurkovec, the former Irish backup quarterback who transferred from Boston College.

Two bye weeks will break up a challenging schedule that includes marquee home games against College Football Playoff contenders Ohio State (Sept. 23) and USC (Oct. 14), but Notre Dame will have to be patient for those respites.

The first bye doesn’t arrive until Oct. 21 with the other bye (Nov. 11) falling between a road date at Clemson (Nov. 4) and the Senior Day visit from Wake Forest.

After flying 7 ½ hours to open the year on Aug. 26 against Navy in Dublin, Ireland; Marcus Freeman’s second full-season squad must negotiate a quick turnaround for the home opener on Sept. 2 against Eddie George-coached Tennessee State.

The first true road test against the Wolfpack should feature Hartman against Virginia transfer quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who had been rumored to be on the Irish shortlist of transfer portal options.

The Sept. 23 rematch with Ohio State will feature a new Buckeyes quarterback as well after two-time Heisman Trophy finalist C.J. Stroud declared Monday for the NFL Draft.

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of USC will try to go 2-0 against the Irish in the October showdown.

2023 Notre Dame football schedule

Aug. 26 — vs. NAVY @ Avivia Stadium — Dublin, Ireland

Sept. 2 — vs. TENNESSEE STATE — South Bend

Sept. 9 — @ N.C. State — Raleigh, N.C.

Sept. 16 — vs. CENTRAL MICHIGAN — South Bend

Sept. 23 — vs. OHIO STATE — South Bend

Sept. 30 — @ Duke — Durham, N.C.

Oct. 7 — @ Louisville

Oct. 14 — vs. USC — South Bend

Oct. 21 — BYE WEEK

Oct. 28 — vs. PITTSBURGH — South Bend

Nov. 4 — @ Clemson — Clemson, S.C.

Nov. 11 — BYE WEEK

Nov. 18 — vs. WAKE FOREST — South Bend

Nov. 25 — @ Stanford — Palo Alto, Calif.