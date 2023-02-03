With Rees to Alabama, who takes over Notre Dame's offense? Here are some potential candidates

SOUTH BEND — Now that Tommy Rees has jumped to Alabama to work with Nick Saban and one of the nation’s most explosive offenses, where does that leave Notre Dame?

Irish head coach Marcus Freeman’s first order of business is to keep the current roster intact. Since the spring window for undergraduates to enter the transfer portal doesn’t open until May 1, Notre Dame’s second-year coach has some time.

The 2024 recruiting cycle is off to a fine start as well, with four-star quarterback CJ Carr (Saline, Mich.) leading the way. Four of the seven non-binding commitments in the nation’s fourth-ranked class are on the offensive side of the ball, including wide receiver Cam Williams (Glen Ellyn, Ill.), tight end Jack Larsen (Charlotte, N.C.) and athlete Aneyas Williams (Hannibal, Mo.).

All have a vested interest in who Freeman selects to replace Rees after six seasons on the Irish coaching staff, including the past three as offensive coordinator.

Here’s a look at several potential candidates qualified to take the offensive reigns:

Gerad Parker

Hired to coach Notre Dame’s tight ends last February, Parker, 42, is the only in-house candidate who has worked as an offensive play-caller, spending two seasons (2020-21) at West Virginia as offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach. The Mountaineers went a combined 12-11 and finished 82nd and 88th nationally in scoring offense during Parker’s tenure.

A former wideout who played for Rich Brooks at Kentucky, Parker worked closely with Rees in game-planning and has done solid work preparing the next wave of Irish weapons at tight end. Parker has worked previously with Freeman at Purdue (2013-16) and briefly at Cincinnati (spring of 2017); Parker went 0-6 as the interim head coach in 2016 after Purdue fired Darrell Hazell at midseason. Parker also spent two seasons at Duke (2017-18) with offensive guru David Cutcliffe.

Deland McCullough

Notre Dame’s second-year running backs coach has no offensive coordinator experience, but he has the breadth of experience and the presence to be considered. At 50, the former Miami (Ohio) all-conference running back helped the Kansas City Chiefs reach three straight AFC Championship games, including a Super Bowl victory, from 2018-20.

McCullough also had two separate stints at Indiana University totaling seven seasons and another at USC in 2017. His ability to bring out the best in the so-called “three-headed monster” of running backs Audric Estime, Logan Diggs and Chris Tyree speaks to his creativity and motivational chops, but the modern game has become more pass-oriented than ever.

John McNulty

One of Rees’ closest confidants in the game, McNulty spent two years coaching Notre Dame tight ends (2020-21) before leaving for the offensive coordinator opening at Boston College. After an injury-marred season in Chestnut Hill, including a 44-0 loss at Notre Dame on Senior Day, McNulty, 54, was among several dismissals from coach Jeff Hafley’s staff.

The Eagles, with Notre Dame transfer Phil Jurkovec and freshman Emmett Morehead sharing time at quarterback, averaged just 17.8 points last season. That ranked 122nd nationally at the FBS level, one spot ahead of prehistoric Iowa.

A former Penn State teammate of Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden, McNulty also crossed NFL paths with receivers coach Chansi Stuckey in Arizona.

Ron Powlus

Could Notre Dame turn to another former Irish quarterback (1994-97) to replace Rees? It’s been a while since Powlus, 48, served primarily in a coaching role, but the senior associate athletic director and football administrator has served in a variety of roles at his alma mater.

Frequently spotted wearing a headset on the Notre Dame sideline during games, Powlus has previous stints as quarterbacks coach at Kansas (2012-14), Akron (2010-11) and Notre Dame (2007-10). At Akron, his title also included passing game coordinator, and Powlus learned under Charlie Weis at both Notre Dame and Kansas. His namesake son, Ron Powlus III, is a reserve quarterback on the current roster.

Warren Ruggiero

If Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman rewrote the ACC record books under Ruggiero’s tutelage, why not pry the Deacons’ ever-creative offensive coordinator out of Winston-Salem, N.C., as well?

Ruggiero, 56, has spent the past decade and a half working alongside coach Dave Clawson at Bowling Green (2009-13) and Wake Forest, and the Slow Mesh offense Hartman mastered was their creation. NFL teams reportedly wanted to see Hartman thrive in a pro-style system, which works against this idea. Yet, there’s no denying the trust and comfort level between the FBS level’s active leader in career passing yards (12,967) and touchdown passes (110) and his professional mentor. A New Jersey native, the 5-foot-8 Ruggiero learned under Hall of Fame coach Tubby Raymond as a walk-on backup quarterback to future NFL standout Rich Gannon at Delaware in the mid-1980s.

Jim Caldwell

The former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach is 68, but Caldwell has recovered from the health issues that caused him to leave his previous on-field role (assistant head coach/quarterbacks coach) with the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

Currently drawing interest for NFL head coaching openings, Caldwell coached Golden and McNulty at Penn State three decades ago and later spent eight seasons at the helm for Wake Forest (1993-2000). That was Caldwell’s last exposure to the college game, however, and recruiting has changed drastically since that time.

Perhaps Caldwell could be brought in as a consultant, but offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, 64, has shown no energy gap in his second Notre Dame stint.

Pep Hamilton

The well-traveled quarterback whisperer counts Andrew Luck, Jim Harbaugh and David Shaw among his biggest advocates. Currently the offensive coordinator for the NFL’s Houston Texans, Hamilton isn’t projected to be retained by new head coach DeMeco Ryans.

A former Howard University quarterback, Hamilton, 48, briefly crossed paths with Freeman in 2009, when the rookie linebacker out of Ohio State was trying to make the Chicago Bears as a fifth-round draft pick and Hamilton was the Bears’ quarterbacks coach. Best known for his work at the pro level, Hamilton spent three years at Stanford (2010-12) and reunited with Harbaugh at Michigan (2017-18). Like Hartman, Hamilton played high school ball in the Charlotte, N.C., area.

Joe Brady

If the idea is to coax a Joe Burrow-type season out of Hartman, why not bring in the passing-game guru who called the plays for LSU’s 15-0 run to the 2019 national championship.

While Burrow won the Heisman Trophy after transferring in from Ohio State, Brady won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach. Just 33, Brady spent last season as the quarterbacks coach for the Buffalo Bills after flaming out as the Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator.

During the season, Rees cited Brady as one of his coaching contemporaries with whom he often compares notes. While Brady would make sense for the Denver Broncos now that mentor Sean Payton is back in the game, he also has experience with former LSU coach (and noted Freeman fan) Ed Orgeron.

Follow Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino on Twitter @MikeBerardino.