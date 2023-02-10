Report: Utah OC Andy Ludwig emerges as top candidate for Notre Dame position

SOUTH BEND — During a 36-year coaching career that has included 14 different stops, including two wildly successful runs at the University of Utah, Andy Ludwig has never stayed longer than four seasons at any college program.

Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman would seemingly like to help the 58-year-old offensive coordinator continue that pattern after recently concluding Year 4 of his second stint with the 10th-ranked Utes.

Ludwig, according to an ESPN report, had emerged Friday evening as “the leading candidate” to fill the void left by Tommy Rees’ departure for Alabama. According to the report by Heather Dinich, Ludwig was on his way to Notre Dame’s campus and it was a “strong possibility” that a job offer would be forthcoming.

Ludwig, who has coordinated offenses in the SEC (Vanderbilt), Big Ten (Wisconsin) and Pac-12 (Utah, Cal and Oergon), earned $1.25 million last season, according to USA Today’s coaching salary database.

Ludwig’s prior contract with Utah, a three-year deal, $2.5 million deal signed in 2019, reportedly included a $450,000 buyout provision.

When Utes quarterback Cam Rising recently announced he would forego the NFL Draft to return in 2023, the notion of any program prying the Ogden-born Ludwig away from his home state seemed less likely.

With the recent addition of Wake Forest graduate transfer Sam Hartman, Notre Dame can offer Ludwig the chance to work with the active FBS leader in career passing yards (12,967) and touchdowns (110).

With Rising at the controls, Utah finished with national ranks of 14th and 11th in scoring offense the past two seasons, both of which ended with Rose Bowl losses.

Last season Rising threw for 3,304 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions while rushing for 465 yards and six touchdowns.

Ludwig’s balanced Utah offense pinned a combined 90 points on USC last season in a two-game sweep of the Trojans. The Utes also put a 42-7 whipping on Stanford in November.

The Irish, who play both West Coast schools annually, went 0-2 against USC and Stanford last season, marking the first time that had happened since 2016. The only other years it happened in the past quarter century were 2011, 2009 and 1997.

