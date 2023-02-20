Gerad Parker officially introduced as Notre Dame offensive coordinator

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman said the more than two-week long search for his next offensive coordinator expanded nationally across the college football landscape. Ultimately, his guy, Gerad Parker, was already on his coaching staff.

Parker, hired by Freeman last year as Notre Dame's tight end's coach, was officially introduced as the new Irish offensive coordinator Monday afternoon. Parker, 42, takes over for Tommy Rees, who departed his alma-mater for play-calling duties on Nick Saban's staff at Alabama.

"We put (Parker) through a long, tough interview," Freeman told reporters Monday. "What he was able to display to me was his understanding of the terminology and our offensive philosophy the past year. (And) also the vision of how he can enhance it with what he has done and what he believes it takes to be successful as an offensive coordinator. Halfway through the interview and my mind was made up."

The Parker and Freeman relationship dates back to 2016 when they were on staff at Purdue. Parker ended up serving as named interim head coach for the final six games of that season.

Parker last held play-calling duties during a two-year stint at West Virginia from 2020-21, when he served as the Mountaineers' offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. Many of West Virginia's offensive numbers, including red zone offense and scrimmage yards ranked among the top-30 in college football under Parker's guidance.

Last season, Notre Dame ranked 60th in total offense (396.2 yards per game) and 33rd in points per game, both numbers that Parker has goals of surpassing.

"This offense moving forward is a collaborative effort, but it falls on my name first," Parker said. "... We want our guys to take care of the football, have effort and physicality and play with great details to make our plays work."

The Gerad Parker file

Hometown: Louisa, KY

High School: Lawrence County High School

College: Kentucky (2003, B.S.; 2005, M.S.)

Wife: Kandi

Children: Daughters – Kolbi, Gwyneth and Rosalyn; Son – Oliver

PLAYING EXPERIENCE

2000-04, wide receiver, University of Kentucky

COACHING CAREER

2005-06: Raceland HS Wide Receivers/Defensive Backs

2007: Kentucky Graduate Assistant

2008: UT Martin Running Backs

2009: UT Martin Wide Receivers

2010: UT Martin Wide Receivers/Passing Game Coordinator/Recruiting Coordinator

2011-12: Marshall Wide Receivers

2013-14: Purdue Tight Ends/Recruiting Coordinator

2015-16: Purdue Wide Receivers/Recruiting Coordinator

2016: Purdue Interim Head Coach

2017: Cincinnati Running Backs

2017: Duke Offense Operations Assistant

2018: Duke Wide Receivers

2019: Penn State Wide Receivers/Passing Game Coordinator

2020-21: West Virginia Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers

2021 West Virginia Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers

2022 Notre Dame Tight Ends

BOWLS COACHED

Kentucky ( 2007 Music City Bowl); Marshall (2011 Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Bowl); Duke (2017 Quick Lane Bowl and 2018 Independence Bowl); Penn State (2019 Cotton Bowl); West Virginia (2020 Liberty Bowl and 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl); Notre Dame (2022 Gator Bowl).