Small-town 'chip' and family's faith drive Gerad Parker all the way to Notre Dame football

SOUTH BEND —Thirty years before he was entrusted with the keys to the Notre Dame football offense, Gerad Parker took a deep breath and approached his father with a request.

The summer basketball camp circuit was approaching, and the promising 12-year-old multisport athlete from tiny Louisa, Ky., needed money to attend. Rick Parker, a maintenance foreman at a coal plant, offered his son a compromise and a challenge.

“If you want to go to all these camps, you’re going to help out here,” Parker, 65, recalled in a phone interview.

Whatever funds Gerad was able to raise, his parents vowed to match.

“He made the Kentucky All-Stars, and they traveled all over the country,” Rick Parker said. “A buddy of mine said, ‘Are you going to go watch him?’ I said, ‘No, if he’s going to do this, he’s got to learn to do it on his own.’ “

Gerad Parker got the message and got to work in a hometown he calls “as blue-collar as it gets.”

Word quickly spread throughout Louisa (pop. 2,652), a working-class town on the Kentucky-West Virginia border, about the pre-teen giving basketball lessons on the lighted court out behind the Parker home.

“We had the court that everybody came to in the neighborhood,” Rick Parker recalled. “I had lights up for him. Eight-foot goal at one end, 10-foot at the other. That’s where all the big games were — out back.”

For weeks on end, the games gave way to carefully scripted clinics tailored for all different age groups. The aspiring summer camper did all the planning, marketing and instruction on his own.

“It was ballhandling drills and shooting drills,” his father said. “He’d start in the mornings, and he’d go all day long.”

His parents weren't surprised.

“He works hard, and he doesn’t quit,” Laura Parker said of her middle child. “Perseverance, yep.”

Thus began Gerad Parker’s coaching career.

Thundering 'Hurt'

It’s been a long, winding journey that started out with two seasons (2005-06) coaching wide receivers and defensive backs at Class 1A Raceland (Ky.) High School, where the total enrollment is 305, and included a 2016 dismissal after going 0-6 as Purdue’s interim head coach.

One of the toughest setbacks, however, came last fall in Parker’s first home game as tight ends coach at Notre Dame.

The shocking final score: Marshall 26, Notre Dame 21.

“My heart was in two places,” said older sister Alicia Parker Webb, associate director of development for Marshall, where the Huntington, W.Va., campus is a 35-minute drive from Louisa. “That was a signature win for our university, and while it helps me in my profession, my livelihood does not depend on wins and losses.”

On the eve of the inaugural matchup between the schools, which Notre Dame entered as a three-touchdown favorite, Parker Webb stopped by the football building for a brief visit with her brother and Irish coach Marcus Freeman.

“We’ve known Marcus and Joanna and his family since their Purdue days,” Parker Webb said. “On game day, I didn’t get to see Gerad, but we exchanged texts. I can remember saying, ‘Take it easy on us, guys.’ “

Incredibly, the Thundering Herd pulled off the stunning upset, which set off a flurry of crowdfunding and a “tremendous amount of contributions” for Marshall. Parker Webb, whose areas of responsibility include endowments, major gifts and the Big Green Scholarship Foundation, remembers the “radio silence” that followed over the next 48 hours as she gave her younger brother space.

“There was no banter; there was no rubbing it in his face,” she said. “I’m not that sister.”

The same dynamic exists with youngest brother Eric, a former Morehead State catcher who works in insurance and lives in the Lexington, Ky., area. Kandi Brown Parker, Gerad’s wife and mother of their four young children, is a Morehead State women’s basketball Hall of Fame inductee whose 91.5% career free throw mark ranks third in NCAA history.

“We’re all very supportive of each other,” Parker Webb said. “Before every game I send Gerad a text and say, ‘Good luck, brother. Love ya.’ When he played in college (at Kentucky), when he coached. It didn’t matter which level. We back each other up. That’s what Parkers do.”

The silence finally ended sometime that Monday. Parker reached out first to congratulate his big sister.

“He’s so humble and gracious, especially when it comes to family,” Parker Webb said. “He knows what that kind of signature win means for a program like ours. (The message) was like, ‘Golly, you all played great. That was a tough one.’ And it was. It was tough all around.”

Winless two games into his Notre Dame employment, Parker responded to that embarrassment the same way he’s approached every other setback or slight along the way: By getting right back to work.

The Irish, despite losing two key tight ends (Kevin Bauman and Eli Raridon) to season-ending ACL surgeries, went 9-2 the rest of the season. Another member of Parker’s position group, Mitchell Evans, missed the first five games with a broken foot.

With All-America tight end Michael Mayer sitting out the Gator Bowl, Evans caught the game-winning touchdown pass in the final minutes against South Carolina.

Truth, Work, Results

Parker kept his platoon moving forward by sharing one of his favorite self-styled mantras acquired along the way: “The truth. The work. The results.”

“I know when you say that, people will be like, ‘Well, yeah, no kidding,’ “ Parker said last August. “I’m proud of it in a good way. It’s something that we’ve always used. About 2018, you go through it, you start thinking about things, and it just hit me.”

Self-awareness is the first step.

“In today’s world of all we have on social media and all these things and what these kids grow up doing, it’s a results-driven business,” Parker said. “Like, how many notifications and what all they can see. And that’s how they feel they’re judged and how success comes, and it couldn’t be more false.

“We start with the truth — good or bad. Sometimes, I’ll say, ‘Hey, tell the truth,’ and we think it’s a bad thing. It’s not. The truth could be a really good thing. Just start with the truth.”

Next step: Work.

“Put in the work,” Parker said. “Results will take care of itself.”

For something that seems so simple, that can be so difficult to achieve.

“Sometimes we get wired to go results first, and then if it goes bad, start the work, and then deal with the truth last,” Parker said. “And before you know it, then we’ve got kids that are lost. Or I’m lost. Or we’re lost.

“I believe in that order, and we try to teach that way, program that way, so they can deal with it. And then when they have great results, they don’t go up here and start beating their chest that they’ve arrived and then fall apart. They just tie into the work, so they don’t get lost.”

Parker’s parents, who continue to work full-time jobs, won’t take credit for “The truth. The work. The results.”

“That’s one of his,” Laura Parker said. “Mine was always, ‘If you’re not going to give 100%, don’t waste my time and money. I’m not going to come and watch you play.’ “

'Chip on your shoulder'

That message of tough love is part of the strong undercurrent that carried Gerad Parker upriver from the banks of the Big Sandy to his current address near the St. Joseph.

“We’re all built by our surroundings,” said Parker, an all-state selection at Lawrence County High School in both football and choir.

He has called the late Jane Lowe, the school’s longtime choir director, one of the best coaches he’s ever had.

“When you grow up in a place that demanded that kind of success from a small town,” Parker said, “you naturally have a chip on your shoulder to do great things because you want to prove everyone wrong.”

When Parker gave the commencement address last year at Lawrence County High, he shared the story of being left off a Little League baseball All-Star team. His father, who coached both of his sons in baseball, chuckled at the memory of that politically based snub, then turned serious.

“He hasn’t gotten over it to this day; it changed his life,” Rick Parker said. “You know how things are in a small town. There’s been a few things that didn’t go the way they should have gone, and it bothered him. But, you know, you just have to get over it.

“He found out early life isn’t fair. You've got to push through it. The only way to fix things is to be better than everybody else. I mean, you’ve just got to be better. That’s the only way.”

Hometown pride

When Alicia Parker Webb was a senior, she was part of Lawrence County’s cheerleading squad that finished 10th in the national competition in Orlando, Fla. The girls held two-a-day practices to get ready, and that made a big impression on her brother, a Bulldogs underclassman at the time.

“For a small town with so many hard-working people, that was a big deal,” she said. “As Gerad said, we had a chip on our shoulder. We didn’t want to embarrass ourselves. When we went, we wanted to do as well as we could. There’s a lot of pride in where we’re from.”

Rick and Laura Parker actually moved to Louisa around 1977 after growing up in rural Perry County, Ohio, about 50 miles east of Columbus. Gene Smith, Gerad’s maternal grandfather, worked as a bricklayer and was one of 16 children in a proud Catholic family.

The former Sue Lollo, Parker’s maternal grandmother, was raised by Italian parents and passed down a family tradition of homemade gnocchi.

Saint Joseph Church, the oldest Catholic church in Ohio, is located just outside Somerset (pop. 1,481) in Perry County. Nothing pleased Gene Smith more than seeing his family fill up an entire pew at Sunday Mass.

Along with childhood friend and current Philadelphia Eagles assistant coach Jason Michael, Gerad Parker served as an altar boy and sang in the choir at St. Jude Catholic Church in Louisa.

What started out as a parish of just 35 members that met in a small house eventually grew, with the help of the renowned Rev. Ralph Beiting, to a large church down the street from where the Parkers lived.

And now one of Monsignor Beiting’s most dedicated altar servers is calling plays at Notre Dame.

“I think we’re all very competitive,” Laura Parker said. “I was raised in a small town in Ohio, and we have the same thing. Our high school was in a cornfield, and we got made fun of all the time about that, but it (instills) the competition to win and the will to win.”

Never underestimate the power of the small-town chip.

Follow Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino on Twitter @MikeBerardino.