Notre Dame makes hiring of Virginia Tech's Joe Rudolph as offensive line coach official

SOUTH BEND — Joe Rudolph, who made a name for himself at Wisconsin before continuing to build his reputation last season at Virginia Tech, was officially named Monday as Notre Dame's next offensive line coach.

Reports of Rudolph's hiring began circulating last week, several weeks after former OL coach Harry Hiestand, 64, announced his re-retirement after one season under head coach Marcus Freeman.

“We are excited to add offensive line coach Joe Rudolph to our staff,” Freeman said in a press release Monday. “He has a proven track record of developing elite college football players, many of whom have gone on to also experience great success in the NFL. We look forward to Joe having a similar impact in our program.”

The 50-year-old native of Pennsylvania served as OL coach and run-game coordinator for the Hokies in 2022, but blossomed as associate head coach and offensive line coach at Wisconsin, where the Badgers rushed for 18,399 rushing yards during Rudolph's tenure from 2015-21.

In seven seasons with Rudolph, Wisconsin averaged 211.7 yards rushing per game as ran for 195 touchdowns.

Rudolph also served as tight ends coach for the Badgers from 2008-11 and coached in two Rose Bowls, a Cotton Bowl and an Orange Bowl while at Wisconsin.

It's the latest hire by Notre Dame after its coaching staff carousel started turning Feb. 3 when offensive coordinator/QB coach Tommy Rees left for the same position at Alabama. Hiestand announced his retirement a few days later.

The Irish have since elevated tight ends coach Gerad Parker to OC and hired Gino Guidugli away from Luke Fickell's Wisconsin staff to coach quarterbacks. Guidugli was Cincinnati's offensive coordinator in 2022 and was on staff when Freeman was defensive coordinator for the BearCats.

Notre Dame is also expected to hire Marty Biagi from Ole' Miss to replace Brian Mason as special teams coach. Mason was hired by the NFL's Indianapolis Colts last week for the same position.

THE JOE RUDOLPH FILE

Hometown: Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania

High School: Belle Vernon

Education: Wisconsin (1995); Carnegie-Mellon (2004)

Wife: Dawn

Children: Alex, Andrew, Austin

PLAYING CAREER

1991-94 — Wisconsin (Offensive Line); 1995 — Philadelphia Eagles (Offensive Line); 1997 — San Francisco 49ers (Offensive Line)

COACHING CAREER

2022 — Virginia Tech Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line; 2021 — Wisconsin Associate Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line; 2015-20 — Wisconsin Associate Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line; 2012-14 — Pittsburgh Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends; 2008-11 — Wisconsin Tight Ends; 2007 — Nebraska Tight Ends; 2006 — Ohio State Strength Coordinator; 2004-05 — Ohio State Graduate Assistant

2021 Wisconsin (Las Vegas Bowl)