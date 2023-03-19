Notre Dame announces choice of Marty Biagi as special teams coordinator

SOUTH BEND — Not much went right for Notre Dame football in 2016, but Marty Biagi’s work as a special teams analyst was one of the bright spots.

The now-established coordinator was announced Saturday as Notre Dame’s choice to succeed Brian Mason after the Indianapolis Colts brought the Zionsville native home on March 4.

Biagi, 37, spent the last calendar year on coach Lane Kiffin’s staff at Mississippi after two years at Purdue (2020-21) and a decorated three-year run at North Texas.

Home cooking: Notre Dame football players learn to ask, 'Alexa, what is sports nutrition?'

“We are pleased to add a coach of the caliber of Marty Biagi to our program,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said in a statement. “He has coached his special teams units to great success at multiple schools. He is an elite recruiter and developer of talent. We are excited to have Marty here with us.”

Biagi’s hiring comes four days before the start of Freeman’s second spring practice on March 22. According to the news release, Biagi’s hiring “will be effective at the conclusion of the University’s standard employment process.”

Via social media, Biagi said “Notre Dame has always been a second home” to him and his family, including wife Rachael, who is from New Orleans, and their son MJ.

In 2016, despite a 4-8 record, C.J. Sanders returned a pair of kickoffs for Notre Dame touchdowns. Scott Booker, now coaching safeties for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, coordinated special teams for Irish coach Brian Kelly that season.

That was Biagi’s only season at Notre Dame after previous stints at South Dakota (2015), Southern University (2012-14) and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2011).

New hire:Source confirms hiring of Marty Biagi as Notre Dame football's next special teams coach

A native of Louisville, Ky., Biagi joins offensive coordinator Gerad Parker (Louisa) and quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli (Fort Thomas) as Kentucky-born assistants on the Notre Dame coaching staff.

Guidugli, who had a brief stint at Wisconsin after leaving Cincinnati in early January, and new offensive line coach Joe Rudolph, hired away from Virginia Tech after 14 months in Blacksburg, Va., made the jump to Notre Dame before putting down roots at their previous workplace.

Biagi is doing the same after his Ole Miss predecessor, Jeremy Springer, bounced to the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams shortly after the Rebels hired him away from Marshall, where Biagi was a specialist from 2004-08.

A former all-state punter and kicker at Shelby County (Ky.) High School, Biagi punted 78 times for a 38.0-yard average at Marshall. All but 17 of those punts came as a redshirt freshman in 2005.

Follow Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino on Twitter @MikeBerardino.