Quick hits from Notre Dame Football's Blue-Gold Game. Spoiler alert: Sam Hartman is good
FOOTBALL

Everything you need to know as Notre Dame gets ready for annual Blue-Gold football game

Michael Wanbaugh
ND Insider

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame football's 94th annual Blue-Gold Game scrimmage to conclude a 15-session Spring practice schedule kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium. It will provide Irish fans their first live glimpse of graduate transfer quarterback Sam Hartman, as well as an idea of just how close his QB battle with last year's opening-game starter Tyler Buchner is.

South Bend Tribune and NDInsider beat writer Mike Berardino and columnist Tom Noie will be at Notre Dame Stadium providing in-game reports and insights on the game's developments. Follow along with them on Twitter and at southbendtribune.com and ndinsider.com

More:Ben Morrison on historic freshman year; Styles on the move to DB?

Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game scrimmage

  • When: Saturday, April 22, 2 p.m.
  • Where: Notre Dame Stadium
  • TV: Peacock (streaming only)
  • Radio: WSBT (960 AM)
  • Tickets: Available at UND.com/Buy Tickets or call 833-NDIRISH
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman stands with his players during the alma mater following the Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Football game on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Who's playing who?

The rosters for this years game as determined by pregame draft Thursday.

Pregaming

Five things for Notre Dame football to accomplish in Saturday's Blue-Gold Game

Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman speaks to the team Wednesday, April 12, 2023, during spring football practice on the Notre Dame campus.

What Notre Dame Football players are worth watching during Saturday's Blue-Gold game?

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman, left, and Notre Dame quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli watch drills Friday, March 24, 2023, at Notre Dame Pro Day activities in South Bend.

Concussion part of freshman challenge for Notre Dame football's Tobias Merriweather

Notre Dame wide receiver Tobias Merriweather (15) and Notre Dame wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. (5) celebrate during the Notre Dame vs. Stanford NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. Notre Dame Vs Stanford Football

What's the weather forecast?

Meteorologist Andrew Whitmyer from our news partners at WNDU-TV says that partly cloudy skies Saturday morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon with hit-and-miss showers and possibly even a few snowflakes. High 46F. Low 35F. Wind WNW at 10 to 25 mph.

Last year's Blue-Gold game

In a mostly forgettable 59 minutes and 50 seconds, backup freshman QB Steve Angeli provided a tardy surge of energy as he scrambled for a 10-yard TD as time expired to give Gold a 13-10 win. Buchner who injured his football in a non-football incident did not play.

More:How the points were scored in Saturday's Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring football game

Instant observations:This one was about as spring as spring games go for the Irish

Stat sheet:Individual and team statistics for Saturday's Blue-Gold game