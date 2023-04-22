Everything you need to know as Notre Dame gets ready for annual Blue-Gold football game

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame football's 94th annual Blue-Gold Game scrimmage to conclude a 15-session Spring practice schedule kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium. It will provide Irish fans their first live glimpse of graduate transfer quarterback Sam Hartman, as well as an idea of just how close his QB battle with last year's opening-game starter Tyler Buchner is.

Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game scrimmage

When: Saturday, April 22, 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 22, 2 p.m. Where: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame Stadium TV: Peacock (streaming only)

Peacock (streaming only) Radio : WSBT (960 AM)

: WSBT (960 AM) Tickets: Available at UND.com/Buy Tickets or call 833-NDIRISH

Who's playing who?

The rosters for this years game as determined by pregame draft Thursday.

Pregaming

What's the weather forecast?

Meteorologist Andrew Whitmyer from our news partners at WNDU-TV says that partly cloudy skies Saturday morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon with hit-and-miss showers and possibly even a few snowflakes. High 46F. Low 35F. Wind WNW at 10 to 25 mph.

Last year's Blue-Gold game

In a mostly forgettable 59 minutes and 50 seconds, backup freshman QB Steve Angeli provided a tardy surge of energy as he scrambled for a 10-yard TD as time expired to give Gold a 13-10 win. Buchner who injured his football in a non-football incident did not play.

