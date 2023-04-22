Final scoring summary: Gold 24, Blue 0 as new Notre Dame Football QB Sam Hartman shines

April 22, 2023

Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Blue 0 0 0 0 ― 0 Gold 14 7 0 3 ― 24

FIRST QUARTER

▶ Gold 7, Blue 0

Score: Jayden Thomas 9-yard pass from Sam Hartman at 12:41. (Zac Yoakam kick)

Drive: Four plays, 75 yards, 2:19 elapsed after opening drive began on the 25 (no opening kickoff)

Keys to the drive: Blue penalized 15 yards for a horse-collar tackle on first play. Hartman hits Jaden Greathouse for 21 yards and Gi'Bran Payne set up the score with a 30-yard run to 9. Thomas fights his way into the end zone.

▶ Gold 14, Blue 0

Score: Sam Hartman 1-yard run at 7:33. (Zac Yoakam kick)

Drive: Six plays, 69 yards, 3:07 elapsed after Blue punt.

Keys to the drive: Fans got to see what Hartman's arm strength looks like when he threw a 46-yard strike down the middle to Jayden Thomas. He then hit short passes of 11 and 4 yards. Hartman finishes the first quarter 9 of 10 passing for 145 yards and two scores. Blue quarterback Tyler Buchner was 3 of 7 for 10 yards.

SECOND QUARTER

▶ Gold 21, Blue 0

Score: Matt Salerno 13-yard pass from Sam Hartman at 8:03 (Chris Salerno kick)

Drive: Ten plays, 55 yards, 4:47 elapsed after Blue punt

Keys to the drive: Hartman connected for 14 yards to Davis Sherwood and 10 yards to Jaden Greathouse before leading Salerno perfectly to the corner of the end zone.

THIRD QUARTER

No scoring.

FOURTH QUARTER

▶ Gold 24, Blue 0

Score: 28-yard field goal by Zac Yoakam at 12:48

Drive: Eight plays, 39 yards, 4:39 elapsed after Blue turnover of downs.

Keys to the drive: QB Steve Angeli hits Jaden Gatehouse on first play of the drive for 19 yards, which was followed by a seven-yard run by Sam Assaf to the Blue 23.

Final stats

Officials

Referee Mike Roche, Umpire Mike Prowell, Head Linesman Michael Kelley, Line Judge John Hoffmann, Back Judge Robert Luklan, Field Judge George Liotus, Center Judge Anthony Calabrese.

Game particulars

First play weather: 45 degrees and cloudy, occasional light rain, winds out of the west at 10-20 mph.

Attendance: 32,942 (Notre Dame Stadium capacity: 77,622)