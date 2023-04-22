Notre Dame football Blue-Gold Game: What the numbers tell us
GOLD TEAM
RUSHING: Gi’Bran Payne 11 carries, 51 yards, long 30; Sam Assaf 14-42, long 9; Sam Hartman 1-1, 1 touchdown, long 1; Matt Salerno 1 (-8); Steve Angeli 7 (-39), long 1.
PASSING: Sam Hartman 13 completions, 16 attempts, 189 yards, 2 touchdowns, long 46; Steve Angeli 8-12, 72 yard, long 19.
RECEIVING: Jaden Greathouse 11 catches, 118 yards, long 21; Jayden Thomas 4-71, 1 touchdown, long 46; Matt Salerno 2-33, 1 TD, long 20; Davis Sherwood 2-25, long 14; Gi’Bran Payne 2-14, long 9.
PUNTING: Chris Salerno 2 punts, 78 yards, 39 avg., long 52.
FIELD GOALS: Zac Yoakam 1-of-1, long 28.
Individual statistics
KICKOFF RETURNS: none.
PUNT RETURNS: Jaden Greathouse 1-6, Marty Auer 1-5, Jaden Mickey 1-3.
INTERCEPTIONS: Xavier Watts, Jaden Mickey
FUMBLE RETURNS: None.
TACKLES: Jaylen Sneed 7, Xavier Watts 4, Alexander Ehrensberger 4, Aidan Kenaaina 4, Jaiden Ausberry 3, Donovan Hinish 3, Chance Tucker 2, Ramon Henderson 1, Jordan Botehlo 1, Joshua Burnham 1, Howard Cross III 1, Aiden Gobaira 1, Tyson Ford 1, Marty Auer 1.
TACKLES FOR LOSS: Aidan Kenaaina 1, Jaiden Ausberry 1, Donovan Hinish 1, Jordan Botehlo 1, Joshua Burnham 1, Howard Cross III 1, Aiden Gobaira 1, Tyson Ford 1.
SACKS: Jordan Botehlo 1, Joshuan Burnham 1, Howard Cross III 1.
BLUE TEAM
RUSHING: Audric Estime 5 carries, 20 yards, long 8; Isaiah Dunn 3-8, long 4; Chris Tyree 1-3, Chase Dixon 1-2, Tyler Bucher 4 (-11), long 3; Kenny Minchey 3 (-17), long 3.
PASSING: Tyler Buchner 8 completions, 18 attemps, 44 yards, 1 interception, long 15; Kenny Minchey 2-7, 7 yards, long 7; Dylan Devezin 0-2, 1 interception.
RECEIVING: Deion Colzie 2 carries, 18 yards, long 11; Holden Staes 2-17, long 14; Chris Tyree 2-14, long 15; Audric Estime 2-1; Tobias Merriweather 1-1, Rico Flores 1-0.
PUNTING: Bryce McFerson 4 punts, 156 yards, 39 avg., long 52.
FIELD GOALS: None.
KICKOFF RETURNS: None.
PUNT RETURNS: None.
INTERCEPTIONS: None.
FUMBLE RETURNS: None.
TACKLES: Nolan Ziegler 10, DJ Brown 6, Marty Auer 6, Preston Zinter 6, Drayk Bowen 5, Ryan Barnes 3, Ben Morrison 3, Kobi Onyiuke 3, Jason Onye 3, Gabriel Rubio 3, Marist Liufau 2, Isaiah Dunn 2, Junior Tuihalamaka 2, Deion Colzie 1, Clarence Lewis 1, Hakim Sanfo 1, Jerry Rullo 1, Rylie Mills 1, Aiden Gobaira 1, Tyson Ford 1.
TACKLES FOR LOSS: Nolan Ziegler 1, Preston Zinter 2, Ben Morrison 1, Jason Onye 1, Junior Tuihalamaka 1, Tyson Ford 1.
SACKS: Nolan Ziegler 1, Jason Onya 1, Junior Tuihalamaka 1, Tyson Ford 1.
Team statistics
|STATISTIC
|GOLD
|BLUE
|FIRST DOWNS
|18
|4
|Rushing
|4
|1
|Passing
|12
|3
|Penalty
|2
|0
|RUSHING YRDGE
|48
|5
|Yards gained
|97
|43
|Yards lost
|49
|38
|Attempts
|34
|17
|Average per rush
|1.4
|0.3
|PASSING YRDGE
|261
|51
|Comp.-att.-int
|21-48-0
|10-27-2
|Avg per catch
|12.4
|5.1
|TOTAL OFFENSE
|309
|56
|Total plays
|62
|44
|Avs. per play
|5
|1.3
|Punt returns
|3-14
|0-0
|FUMBLES-LOST
|2-0
|1-0
|PENALTIES-YRDS
|0-0
|2-20
|PUNTS-YRDS
|2-78
|4-156
|Avg. per punt
|39
|39
|TIME OF POSS
|35:22
|24:38
|3RD DOWN CNV.
|7-15
|2-12
|4TH DOWN CNV.
|1-4
|0-5
|SACKS-YDS
|3-32
|4-19