Pros and cons of Houston Texans drafting Notre Dame football OL Jarrett Patterson

SOUTH BEND —Jarrett Patterson, a two-time Notre Dame football captain and four-year starter on the offensive line, is a Houston Texan after being selected in the sixth-round with the 201st overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-5, 306-pounder from Laguna Hills, Calif., was projected as a Day 3 selection after making 46 starts in college: 12 at left guard last season and the rest at center from 2019-22.

Just three Notre Dame offensive linemen (all in 2021) had been selected over the previous four drafts: Aaron Banks and Liam Eichenberg in the second round and Robert Hainsey in the third.

Patterson was the third Irish player selected in this year's draft behind second-rounders Michael Mayer (35th overall) to the Las Vegas Raiders and Isaiah Foskey (40th) to the New Orleans Saints.

The positives

Versatility and toughness top the list for Patterson, who missed last year’s opener at Ohio State with a sprained right foot but answered the bell the rest of the way.

“I can play all three inside spots,” he said. “I don’t know how many other guys around the country have shown that.”

Patterson allowed just nine quarterback pressures (one hit, zero sacks) in 382 true pass sets at guard, according to Pro Football Focus. Including his time at center, Patterson allowed zero sacks in 1,686 career pass sets.

His technique also benefited from working last season with former NFL offensive line guru Harry Hiestand.

Jarrett Patterson:Through injury and disappointment, 'selfless' lineman makes it to Senior Day for Notre Dame

The concerns

Mobility and reach might be held against him.

Patterson’s ability to pull or make blocks on the second level lags behind his draft competition at guard, although his combine athleticism score among centers ranked eighth.

His arm length of 31 3/8 inches falls short of the NFL standard for guards (33 inches) and centers (32.5).

Raw strength could be another question as Patterson’s 22 repetitions on the bench press ranked 23rd out of 25 offensive linemen who lifted at the combine.

In terms of durability, Patterson missed four games in 2020 with a Lisfranc fracture in his left foot. A torn pectoral muscle caused him to miss spring practice in 2022, and a sprained right foot required a metal-reinforced cleat to make the pain bearable last fall.

Final thoughts

What Patterson lacks in raw measurables he tends to offset through preparation, technique and grit. He would bring leadership and versatility to any NFL team that wishes to add the latest product of Notre Dame’s offensive line factory.

