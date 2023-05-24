Notre Dame football sets primetime kickoffs vs. Ohio State, USC in 2023

SOUTH BEND ― The two most highly anticipated games at Notre Dame Stadium this fall will kick off under the lights.

Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time against both Ohio State (Sept. 23) and USC (Oct. 14), Notre Dame announced Wednesday. That will give coach Marcus Freeman a chance to avenge bookend road losses against those same two powerhouse programs last season, his first at the helm.

The Sept. 2 home opener against HBCU program Tennessee State will kick off at 3:30 p.m., as will home games against Pittsburgh (Oct. 28) and Wake Forest (Nov. 18).

Xavier Watts:Watts' persevering journey through life, Notre Dame football and beyond graduation

Central Michigan visits on Sept. 16 for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff that will stream exclusively on Peacock.

All other Notre Dame home games in 2023 will be aired on both NBC and the Peacock streaming service.

The Aug. 26 season opener against Navy in Dublin, Ireland will start at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time, which is 7:30 p.m. local time at sold-out Aviva Stadium.

Follow Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino on Twitter @MikeBerardino.