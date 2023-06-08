Who is Notre Dame's AD in waiting Pete Bevacqua? Here are 5 things to know

SOUTH BEND — Announced Thursday as Jack Swarbrick's designated successor atop the Notre Dame athletic department, NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua is returning to his alma mater.

Here are five things to know about the longtime attorney and sports executive who is next in line in the Irish succession plan:

Notre Dame roots

Bevacqua, 51, graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in English in 1993.

Valedictorian and a three-sport standout (football, basketball and golf) at the Brunswick School in Greenwich, Conn., Bevacqua was enrolled during the Lou Holtz era at Notre Dame when the Irish football program went a combined 41-8-1 from 1989-92.

Bevacqua actually walked onto the team as a punter in the spring of 1992, but an injury kept him from continuing in the fall.

After graduating from Notre Dame, Bevacqua attended Georgetown University and earned his law degree in 1997.

Caught the golf bug early

His late father, Arthur, was a dentist who taught him to love the game of golf. The younger Bevacqua was 10 when he started caddying at the Bedford (N.Y.) Golf and Tennis Club.

Mentored by head golf pro Walt Ronan, Bevacqua worked summers at his home club as a caddie and pro shop manager through his undergraduate years at Notre Dame.

Swarbrick was born in Yonkers, N.Y., about 30 miles south of Bedford. Both towns are located in the New York City suburbs of Westchester County.

Innovative track record

Before joining NBC Sports as president in 2018, Bevacqua built his reputation as a golf executive.

He worked at the U.S. Golf Association from 2001-12, including stints as the in-house counsel, chief business officer and the first managing director of the U.S. Open.

After a brief stint at CAA Sports as head of global golf, Bevacqua was named CEO of the PGA of America in 2012. In that role, he negotiated a 15-year media rights extension through 2030 with NBC Sports for the Ryder Cup, Senior PGA Championship and PGA Championship.

In June 2019, the U.S. Senior Open was played at Notre Dame’s Warren Golf Course and broadcast by NBC.

Mover and shaker

As chairman of the World Golf Foundation board of directors, starting in 2015, Bevacqua was a key player in golf’s reinstatement to the Summer Olympics. He helped the International Golf Foundation reclaim medal sport status for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Bevacqua also was instrumental in the decision to move the PGA Championship from August to May, starting in 2019. That reversed a 70-year trend in which the PGA Championship had slowly become an afterthought as the fourth and final major on the PGA Tour calendar.

Declaration of independence

Like Swarbrick, Bevacqua is on record as a believer in the value of Notre Dame’s football independence.

“I’m a fan of independence, for sure,” Bevacqua told Sports Illustrated. “It’s another element of what makes Notre Dame different. I think those differentiators for Notre Dame are more important and more valuable today than they’ve ever been.”

