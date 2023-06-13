'Complete shock' was Marcus Freeman's first reaction to Notre Dame's AD succession plan

SOUTH BEND — For Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman, longtime athletic director Jack Swarbrick’s recent decision to step down early next year came as a “complete shock” despite the close working relationship between the two.

“No, I didn’t know (in advance),” Freeman said Tuesday morning during a wide-ranging, 30-minute interview with NDInsider.com. “I knew at some point Jack Swarbrick was going to say, ‘This is it.’ And he’s told me that and (Notre Dame President) Father John (Jenkins) has told me at some point (in) this thing, ‘Hey, we’re getting to the end of our time here at Notre Dame.’ “

The notion wasn’t completely foreign that Swarbrick, 69, would someday announce his designated successor — in this case, fellow Notre Dame graduate Pete Bevacqua, chairman of NBC Sports.

“I just did not expect it to be last week when we had this conversation,” Freeman said at his office in the Guglielmino Athletics Complex. “I was in complete shock.”

Freeman, 37, went 9-4 last season as a first-time head coach at any level. Hired away from Cincinnati as Irish defensive coordinator in January 2021, Freeman was quickly promoted to replace Brian Kelly early that December after Kelly bolted for LSU.

“I love Jack Swarbrick,” Freeman said of Notre Dame's AD since 2008. “I’ve always told him he took a chance on me. That’s a personal touch to me that I’m always forever in debt to him and Father John for taking a chance. They didn’t have to do this — taking a chance on a first-year head coach, never been a head coach.”

Despite losing his first three games at the helm, including the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State and an embarrassing home loss to Marshall, Freeman always had the support of his AD.

“Jack loves Notre Dame,” Freeman said. “He does, man. He’s done some great things. You’re never going to be perfect. That’s the one thing I’ve realized as head coach. You can’t please everybody. But at the core of your heart, if you’re a good person and you treat this place the right way, gosh, man, you have to respect people that do that.”

Kentucky Derby Day summit with Pete Bevacqua

Freeman has known Bevacqua, 51, dating to Freeman’s season as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator.

“And then when I became the head coach, he’s been great,” Freeman said. “I’ve had a great relationship with Pete during my time as head coach. … We often text: ‘Good luck.’ “

The two connected last July in New York City during a Notre Dame-sponsored event, and communication has been steady since Freeman ascended to the top role.

And then came the first Saturday in May, when Freeman, wife Joanna and Notre Dame’s three Kentucky-born assistants (Gerad Parker, Gino Guidugli and Marty Biagi) and their wives attended the Kentucky Derby at the invitation of Bevacqua and NBC.

“We spent a lot of time up there with Pete and the NBC crew in this place at the Derby called the Mansion,” Freeman said of the luxury suite with sweeping views of Louisville’s Churchill Downs. “It was really cool. Little did I know he would be my future boss.”

Insisting he “wanted to save my money,” Freeman said he made no wagers on Derby Day. Yet the visit could still pay off handsomely with Bevacqua set to arrive in South Bend in early July.

“Things come full circle,” Freeman said with a smile. “I’m pretty sure he knew some things at that time that maybe I didn’t know.”

