Reports: Notre Dame football set to hire West Virginia's Matt Jansen as scouting director

SOUTH BEND — The offseason revamp of Notre Dame football’s scouting department is nearly complete.

Matt Jansen, West Virginia’s director of personnel and scouting, is reportedly in line to succeed Bill Rees as Notre Dame’s scouting director. Football Scoop published the initial report on Tuesday.

Jansen, a 2011 graduate of Texas Tech, spent two seasons (2020-21) working with Gerad Parker, Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator, during their time in Morgantown. Jansen, who held NFL scouting roles from 2011-18 with the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens, was college scouting coordinator from 2015-18 with the Texans.

Rick Smith and Brian Gaine (2018) were the Texans’ general managers during Jansen’s two separate stints.

A student assistant coach during the late Mike Leach’s tenure in Lubbock, Tex., Jansen returned to the college level in 2019 with the Mountaineers. He went from player personnel and recruiting assistant (2019-20) to assistant scouting director (2020-22) before being promoted to lead the personnel and scouting departments.

Notre Dame hired former Cincinnati running back Butler Benton, previously GM for Arkansas football, this offseason as its new director of player personnel.

Bill Rees, the veteran evaluator who oversaw Notre Dame’s scouting for the past six seasons, decided to leave amicably in the wake of son Tommy Rees’ February departure to become offensive coordinator at Alabama.

The elder Rees is expected to continue a 47-year coaching and scouting career that started at Northwestern and has included stints at UCLA and five NFL franchises. From 2017-23, with Bill and Tommy Rees on staff, Notre Dame went 63-14 (.818) with a 3-3 bowl record and two College Football Playoff appearances.

