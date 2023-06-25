Q&A with the Golics: SubPar Classic 2 is happening, but no "Hangover" spoof sequel

SOUTH BEND — Sorry, Notre Dame football fans, Mike Golic Sr. has some disappointing news for you.

At least those of you hoping for another Golic-infused Shamrock Series jersey reveal after last summer’s “Hangover” spoof video in the Las Vegas desert.

“We have not heard anything, so I don’t know what’s going on,” Golic Sr. said in advance of the 2nd Annual Golic SubPar Classic, which opened Sunday night with a private dinner on The Irish Green. “I don’t know if they’re trying something different this year. I’m trying to think when we went last year. Maybe it was in July. But we have not heard anything at this point.”

Notre Dame’s season opener is two months away on Aug. 26 against Navy in Dublin, Ireland. The Irish will be the home team in this Shamrock Series event.

Last year’s spot-on sendup featured an ensemble cast that matched first-year football coach Marcus Freeman and 2022 All-Americans Michael Mayer and Isaiah Foskey in a tense showdown with Golic Sr. and son Mike Jr., who followed in his father’s footsteps as both a Notre Dame player (2008-12) and national media personality.

The video on Notre Dame’s YouTube page has received more than 22,000 views.

“We had so much fun, me and my son Mike, doing that jersey reveal out in Vegas,” Golic Sr. said in a phone interview. “Let me tell you, Fighting Irish Media, they did such a great job with that. The only problem they put themselves in is trying to top something like that.

“You get your coach (Freeman) and your best players to be involved with it, and those guys were fantastic. I mean, they’re such good guys, the players, and they played along with everything. It was just perfect from the players and the coach side, and Fighting Irish Media, with how they filmed it and wrote it, they have to be like, ‘Uh-oh, we have to try and top that now.’ “

The father-son combo weighed in on several other subjects as they prepared for the June 25-26 fundraiser that culminates with Monday’s celebrity golf outing at Warren Golf Course:

On Marcus Freeman’s support of the SubPar Classic

Golic Jr.: “It’s been huge. That’s really been emblematic of who Marcus has been since he’s got on campus. You’ve seen him, whether it’s athletic events in Philadelphia for the lacrosse team’s championship game, supporting the women’s basketball team through their tournament run. Wherever Notre Dame is doing something, Marcus Freeman usually isn’t far behind. He knows being the head football coach at Notre Dame, your value and what you add to any of these places that you go is massive. This is no exception to it. The room lit up when he walked in last year (at the inaugural dinner for the Golic SubPar Classic). It was great to see the way that people responded and how genuine he’s been as he’s been welcomed to the university. It meant a lot and continues to mean a lot that Marcus shows up for the university in so many ways and shows up for our family and for the South Bend community in the way that he did here.”

Golic Sr.: “Marcus came last year. Marcus doesn’t golf, so he came on the Sunday night and he stayed the whole night. He was great. We invite all the assistant coaches as well to come to the Sunday night event. They were awesome. It’s all depending on their schedule, when they get their break. These guys are working hard, too. If they have something else that they need to do, I completely understand that. You just want to be cognizant of everybody’s schedule and what they’re doing.”

On Sam Hartman's scheduled appearance Sunday night

Golic Sr.: “My son Mike met Sam at an event in California a few weeks back. Some of the (current Irish football players) were out there. Mike lives out there. Mike had dinner with those guys, said he’s a heck of a guy , I covered (Hartman) a couple of years ago (2021) when I was doing college games, a game at Wake. I could be wrong, but the one that’s coming to mind is N.C. State. I’m pretty sure that was the game. Certainly N.C. State was a passing team as well. (Wake Forest won 45-42 as Hartman and Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary passed for a combined 698 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions).

"All I remember out of that is Wake Forest has the smallest stadium at the Power Five (level), which I did not know at the time. I mean, like 37,000 (capacity). I have not met (Hartman) yet, but I’m very, very happy he’s here, believe me. After, I think, the third pass of the spring game, when the fans saw it, they had to all be really happy too.”

Golic Jr.: “I got to meet Sam at a Notre Dame alumni event where some student-athletes were out here in southern California and I got to spend some time chatting with Sam. I called one of his games for Wake Forest last year on the road for them and watched him from afar. Obviously, he’s set so many ACC records and been great. But I was really struck, and this is what Notre Dame has always done a good job of but what coach Freeman now, going into his second year, has done a good job of is identifying players that fit from a culture standpoint.

"Talking to Sam Hartman, you can tell the things that he values, what’s important to him, how he carries himself as a leader. They’re all things that fit really well within Notre Dame’s existing culture. It was really encouraging. I think Notre Dame fans are going to be really pleased the more and more they get to know the young man who is going to be leading the charge for their football team this fall. I know I came away very impressed. … I’m sure mixing in with the crowd of people we’ve got coming back for the golf tournament will be yet another environment that Sam is used to dealing with and more than comfortable operating in.”

On incoming athletic director Pete Bevacqua

Golic Jr. “I ran into Pete a couple years ago, oddly enough, at the athletic directors summit in New York. Jack Swarbrick and the (Notre Dame) athletic department had put on these sport summits; that year it was talking about sports media and some of the changes and advancements and where that’s going. Pete was there on behalf of NBC, who’s certainly been a great partner for Notre Dame. I was very excited to hear that (Bevacqua would succeed Swarbrick).

"Jack Swarbrick has been an incredibly important part of this university and Notre Dame athletics in a number of different sports and avenues — navigating situations like the pandemic, navigating the bulk of our teams joining the ACC, and now what’s on the horizon, the next TV deal, the potential for conference realignment continuing into the future. To know that Notre Dame had the foresight to go and have this plan in place, to give Pete time to learn this next year under Jack Swarbrick, and to have someone this capable and well-versed in the business of college sports and where this is going that is also of Notre Dame, is really, I think, a great win and a great opportunity for the university.”

Golic Sr.: “Pete’s a great guy. I’ve known Pete for a few years now. Me living here half the year, a lot of it is during the football season. I would go to the football games here, and then I would fly out and do my NFL games on Sunday night on Westwood One. Pete has always been here with NBC having the games. I’ve gotten to know him over the last couple years with that. I mean, what a great story. This guy’s a walk-on punter for Lou Holtz and now he’s the AD at Notre Dame. That is just such a cool story for a guy that was CEO of the PGA, a lawyer and then what he was doing at NBC.

"The odd thing here is he would’ve been on one side of the table and Jack on the other working out the media deal. Now he’s going to be in Jack’s seat working with the people he worked with at NBC, negotiating with them. That’s a pretty interesting thing. You’ve got that coming up, and I know the apparel deal – I’m not positive – but I think that may happen before Jack leaves. I think that might even happen pretty soon. That’s still going to be under Jack’s purview. I know Jack is done at the beginning of ’24. I don’t know if they’ll have the media rights thing done by then, but Pete is now on this side of it. That’s a pretty wild thing."

On the challenge of following Jack Swarbrick

Golic Sr.: “Listen, Jack did a great job. Most national championships (10) in his tenure as AD. I know the one (missing) was the football one. The closest one, quite honestly, was when my boys were on the team, in ’12, in the Alabama game. At least we were in the title game and had the chance. I know he said that’s the one regret to not have the football championship. He’s got this year. This is his last football season, so we’ll see what happens this year.

“But Jack has done a great job. He really has. For the power that Notre Dame has and the seat that they hold in the Power Five in some of these meetings and how Jack was involved in the (college football) playoff expansion. Jack has been a huge part of what’s gone on in college football, and that seat here at Notre Dame can have a lot of power to it. I think Pete really understands that. I think that’s the key. It’s like sometimes you’re not sure what you’re getting into when you come to Notre Dame, and all of a sudden you’re sitting in a high-power position and you’re like, ‘Wow, this is something,’ but Pete has seen it. Pete comes in kind of knowing some of the pitches that are going to get thrown his way.”

On the Golic Family Foundation potentially working with FUND

Golic Sr.: “I’m not sure of that. the NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) is obviously for the players, and oh the way, we’re going to have some student-athletes there as well coming out to the event to meet people and such. The athletic department and the university have been great to work with. … We never thought of any other place if we were going to do a tournament here. We will always do it at the Warren. They’ve been great to us. The school has been great to us. There’s a difference there, obviously, with the FUND (Friends of the University of Notre Dame) and the NIL paying the players, which obviously I am 100 percent in agreement with and I’m happy that the players have the ability to do this.

"Ours is more helping the charitable foundations in the area. If we do something with the NIL and that FUND, it would be a separate thing for our family. But the Golic Family foundation and what we’re doing is really meant for the St. Joe County, Michiana, even in the Chicagoland area of where we’re hoping this will spread to help the charitable entities more than anything else.”

Follow Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino on Twitter @MikeBerardino.