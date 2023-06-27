Can "Touchdown Timmy" help #FreeTobias? Notre Dame football is about to find out

SOUTH BEND — Three weeks after addressing the Notre Dame football team and challenging it to think now about its ultimate legacy, all-time Irish great Tim Brown is preparing for his next assignment: Mentoring uber-talented sophomore wide receiver Tobias Merriweather.

“They’re doing something this year that they’ve never done before where they are teaming the guys up with the veteran guys,” Brown, the 1987 Heisman Trophy winner, told NDInsider.com Monday at the 2nd Annual Golic SubPar Classic at Warren Golf Course. “So that’s going to be pretty interesting to see how that happens. I think I’m teamed up with Tobias.”

Brown, 56, is enshrined in both the college and pro football halls of fame. “Touchdown Timmy” still ranks seventh in NFL history with 14.934 career receiving yards, and his 100 career TD receptions are tied with fellow Hall of Famer Steve Largent for ninth all-time.

Merriweather, a four-star recruit and former track star from West Camas, Wash., caught just one pass in limited playing time as a freshman: a 41-yard go-ahead strike from Drew Pyne in the fourth quarter of a home loss to Stanford. An early November concussion also caused Merriweather to miss the final three regular-season games.

Brown, a native Texan and Dallas-area resident who spent all but one of his 17 NFL seasons with the Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders, has yet to connect with the trio of freshman Irish wideouts from the Lone Star State: Jaden Greathouse, Braylon James and KK Smith.

In Merriweather, however, Brown has a designated mentee with as much untapped potential as any player on the current roster.

“I’m looking forward to that,” Brown said. “I don’t know what it really entails, but wherever he needs help … we’ll see what happens.“

In a video clip posted June 6 on Notre Dame’s social media accounts, Brown spoke passionately to the current players about making sure they left school with no regrets.

“You’re going to think about every play that you didn’t make,” he said. “The plays that you made, that’s all recorded. You know the plays that you didn’t make. That’s what this thing is all about. You have to lock it in now, guys. … Think about championships now. Talk about it now.”

Second effort:Q&A with the Golics: SubPar Classic 2 is happening, but no "Hangover" spoof sequel

Michael Floyd eager to share wisdom

Michael Floyd, another former Notre Dame wideout drafted 13th overall in 2012, endorsed the idea of the mentorship program.

“I have not been paired up with anyone,” Floyd said. “I need to talk to coach (Marcus) Freeman about that. I think that’s why he wants me to talk to (receivers coach) Chansi Stuckey.”

Floyd, who retired in 2018 after seven NFL seasons and nearly 4,000 receiving yards, is a St. Paul, Minn., product and a 2016 Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots.

“I’m excited because with this group of guys, you can only learn,” said Floyd, now working as a licensed realtor with Re/Max Results. “We’ve been there, done that. I know how good it was for my career to be able to talk to guys who’d been doing this for a long time and just learning from them.”

Marcus Freeman:'Complete shock' was coach's first reaction to Notre Dame's AD succession plan

Floyd, 33, credited upperclassmen such as David Grimes, George West, Robby Parris and Duval Kamara with helping him during his Notre Dame career from 2008-11. Floyd hauled in 100 passes as a senior and finished his career with 37 touchdown grabs.

Passing on that knowledge to the current generation carries great appeal to Floyd.

“It might not be out on the field, but mentally and also in the classroom,” he said. “How can you get it all done? I was usually a sponge during that time. Hopefully the kids we have here now are the same way.

“I don’t know too many of the guys. I would love to meet them. I can’t wait. I’ll be excited just as much as they are when it does happen. A lot of guys have potential, but do they have the right tools to reach the next level of being a great college player for Notre Dame?”

Mike Golic Sr.: SubPar Classic 2.0 was a success

Despite soggy conditions on Monday, the Golic Family Foundation was pleased with this year’s two-day fundraising event.

“It definitely feels like there were more people (in attendance),” Mike Golic Sr. said. “We’ll just keep working on getting more and more sponsors , especially locally, as this grows and the word gets out a little more.”

It will take a few days to calculate the exact proceeds from this year’s SubPar Classic, which will benefit four area nonprofit organizations.

Sunday night’s on-campus dinner and live auction was a hit, especially with new Irish quarterback Sam Hartman on hand. Severe storms throughout the area somehow spared the tent-enclosed festivities on The Irish Green.

“It’s a shame about the weather, but I’m glad it (happened) on the golf and not the party,” Golic Sr. said. “That’s really the big event. We were worried. Especially if there was lighting, we would’ve had to clear out for at least a half hour.

"Luckily, that didn’t happen. The golf, you get rained on a little, you get it. Nobody melts.”

Several current Notre Dame athletes made goodwill appearances on Monday, including women’s basketball star Olivia Miles; football’s Audric Estime and Joe Alt; and members of the men’s basketball and hockey teams.

Follow Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino on Twitter @MikeBerardino.