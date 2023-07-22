Notre Dame football preview: Punter Bryce McFerson

SOUTH BEND — Bryce McFerson and Sam Hartman have orbited in familiar circles for so long, it only makes sense that the two Charlotte-area products finally team up this season as Notre Dame football's projected starting punter and quarterback, respectively.

“I knew of him a lot,” McFerson, a redshirt freshman, said this spring. “I was committed to Wake Forest for a year before I flipped to Notre Dame (in November 2021). I didn’t really get to know (Hartman) at all. I just saw his name everywhere.”

While Hartman was building his legend in Winston-Salem, McFerson fully expected to sign with the Deacons. Then Jay Bramblett, Notre Dame’s punter from 2019-21, set in motion the transfer process that ultimately resulted in Bramblett following Brian Kelly to LSU.

McFerson, four signing classes behind Hartman, played at Metrolina Christian Academy in Indian Trail, N.C., about an hour south of where Hartman played his first three high school seasons at Davidson Day School.

“He’s obviously a pretty well-known person around there,” McFerson said. “I’ve had high school athletic trainers who would say, ‘Oh, I worked with him here.’ “

McFerson, who also handled placekicking chores as a three-star recruit, sat behind Harvard grad transfer punter Jon Sot last fall. McFerson was slated to handle kickoffs until a nagging groin strain worsened during pregame warmups at Ohio State.

“It was a little bit off, but I was going to try and see if I could still kick off,” McFerson said. “I went through my warmup and felt pretty good. Then I just went to try and hit one deep, and it just popped.”

That left McFerson in rehab mode as he watched walk-on Zac Yoakam go wire-to-wire on kickoffs.

“It was rough,” McFerson said, “just having those expectations and all of that just being gone in a split second. I was able to build back up through the year and got a redshirt. That’s one positive, I guess.”

Ben Krimm, a Penn grad transfer who is a product of the same Upper Arlington (Ohio) High School program as Yoakam, was brought in as competition. How does McFerson outsmart this year’s Ivy League import?

“I don’t know about ‘outsmart;’ that might be a little tough,” McFerson said with a laugh. “I would say just the confidence of being in college for a year, knowing what’s going on and being able to find my rhythm of punting (is helpful). It’s having a very specific process and knowing I have these few things that I’m just going to do every time.”

