Getting to know Notre Dame football wide receiver Tobias Merriweather

SOUTH BEND — Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrelle Revis offered a bit of offseason inspiration that Notre Dame sophomore wideout Tobias Merriweather took to heart.

“Nobody watches you harder than people who hate your confidence,” Revis, the former NFL shutdown cornerback from 2007-17, tweeted on March 9. “Give them a show.”

In this case, Merriweather’s retweet was an endorsement after a frustrating debut season that saw his November wiped out by concussion.

“There’s a lot of people who have a lot to say, whatever it is, media,” Merriweather said. “I think in my own world I doubt myself just so I can give myself a little more push. I like to prove myself wrong a lot.”

Tobias Merriweather:'Oh, that!' — Tobias Merriweather makes his long-awaited splash for Notre Dame football

The four-star recruit from the Pacific Northwest smiled when asked if he seeks out mean tweets as motivation.

“I wouldn’t say I seek it out but, I mean, I have friends,” he said. “They all send it to me: ‘This guy’s a little whatever.’ And I’m like, ‘Hey, whatever.’ “

Merriweather, whose sole reception last season went for a 41-yard touchdown against Stanford, will have another Hall of Famer in his corner this fall in Tim Brown. Notre Dame’s last Heisman Trophy winner (1987) told NDInsider.com that he expected to be paired with Merriweather in a new mentorship program the Irish are rolling out.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, the former high school sprint champion has added the physical armor it takes to work free from the nation’s best secondaries.

“I’ve gotten a lot stronger,” Merriweather said. “Last year sometimes those DBs were strong. I’d get pushed out of bounds a little bit, roughed up. I’ve been holding my own a lot more on the outside and been able to make those contested catches. It was just a strength thing.”

After being limited to so-called tagged portions of Notre Dame’s game plan under former offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, Merriweather is determined to earn a starting spot under newly promoted offensive coordinator Gerad Parker.

“That’s what we all work for,” Merriweather said. “Having tags is nice when you don’t know the offense that well and you’re still learning. But nobody wants to just come in for one play and that’d be all and go back on the sidelines. To be in for every play, every down and have earned that right to be in on every down is important.”

Follow Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino on Twitter.