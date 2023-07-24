Profile: Getting to know Notre Dame football QB Steve Angeli heading into 2023 season

SOUTH BEND — Considering Steve Angeli has yet to attempt a single pass in a Notre Dame football game, the redshirt freshman quarterback’s simmering confidence is impossible to ignore.

“He’s got a little bit of quiet swagger to him, a confidence in which he plays,” former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said before leaving for the same role at Alabama. “The skill set is natural. It’s easy, it’s smooth. But then the personality of the kid: There’s some confidence there when he steps on the field that he knows he can go make some plays and make some throws.”

Ranked behind 42 other quarterbacks in the 2022 signing class, Angeli enters fall camp as Sam Hartman’s understudy. It’s the same “break glass in case of emergency” status Angeli handled for the final 11 games last season, when first Tyler Buchner’s surgery and later Drew Pyne’s transfer to Arizona State left Angeli a heartbeat away from the top spot.

Now that Buchner has followed Rees to Tuscaloosa, Angeli’s “quiet swagger” should be more valuable than ever.

“That was the first time I heard it,” said Angeli, a product of Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, N.J. “I think it’s a good term in a way. I don’t know how it could really be bad. If that’s the characteristic you would describe me with, I’ll take it, but my job is just to put the work in and be the best I can for Notre Dame.”

Does a quarterback have to exude some level of swagger?

“Any guy that’s leading a team or stepping into a role of playing quarterback in college, I think you have to have extreme confidence in yourself,” Angeli said. “You’re the guy in the huddle and you’re commanding it. You have to have a little bit of something to play the position.”

Next spring could be quite a battle between Angeli and four-star commit CJ Carr, ranked No. 6 among all quarterbacks in the Class of 2024, but there’s no use worrying about that now.

“My mindset is I just worry about the present,” he said. “Whatever is going to happen in the future is going to happen. The past is in the past. All I can control is right now. I’m not going to waste time or worry about what could happen in the future. Every day could be my last here at Notre Dame.”

