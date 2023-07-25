Profile: Getting to know Notre Dame football cornerback Cam Hart

SOUTH BEND — Through 21 starts and more than 1,300 defensive snaps over the past two seasons, Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart has come down with just two interceptions.

Both came at Chicago’s Soldier Field in the 2021 Shamrock Series laugher against former Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz, now at Florida. That means Hart, coming off his third shoulder cleanup (two left, one right), is still looking for his first career interception at Notre Dame Stadium.

That’s something the graduate student from Baltimore hopes to change this season, along with improving his NFL draft stock.

“I’m a first-round cornerback,” Hart said. “I feel like I’ve been slept on because of my injuries and because of who knows what, but I’m a first-round cornerback and I’ll show that for sure.”

Lanky and long-levered, the 6-foot-2, 202-pound Hart converted from wide receiver as a freshman in 2019, soon after his arrival from Our Lady of Good Counsel High School. His versatility in coverage was sorely missed as his left shoulder kept him from playing the final two games last season: a 38-27 road loss to USC and a 45-38 Gator Bowl win over South Carolina.

“I’ve played anywhere here at Notre Dame,” he said. “I’ve played boundary (corner). I’ve played field. I’ve had reps at the slot.”

Ask him what spot fits best, however, and Hart refuses to bite.

“I wouldn’t say I’m best at either/or,” he said. “When it’s time to be physical, I can be physical and get into the boundary and press. When it’s time to play smart and play in space, I can do that. Whatever is needed from me, I can do it.”

Hart has the option of returning for another season in 2024, but Plan A appears to be heading to the NFL after this year. His close bond with offseason roommate and former Irish All-America safety Kyle Hamilton, coming off a strong rookie season with the Baltimore Ravens, only adds to Hart’s natural confidence.

“Kyle is my best friend,” Hart said of his former ‘Inside the Garage” podcast co-host. “You guys probably look at him a little different because he's in the NFL. He's making money. He's making plays. I still see the same Kyle that I've seen since 2019, and that's what I love most about our relationship. It hasn't changed.

“I have some friends in the NFL, and I wouldn't say they changed, but you can see the friendship has grown distant or the relationship has changed. That's one thing about Kyle. He’ll always be the same.”

